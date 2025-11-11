TN 10th and 12th Pre-Board Exams 2026: Expected Schedule and School-Level Timetable Details

The Tamil Nadu pre-board examinations are internal tests organized by individual schools across the state. These exams are essential preparation for students who will be taking the official board exams. The school administration is responsible for creating the schedule for the TN 10th and 12th pre-board exams in 2026 and sharing it with the students. It is highly recommended that students participate in the Tamil Nadu pre-board exams. This is an excellent opportunity to practice and get a feel for what the actual final board exam will be like. By taking these mock exams, students can become familiar with the test format and identify which subjects or topics they need to focus on and improve. Keep reading to find out more details about the Tamil Nadu pre-board exam dates for 2026. Tamil Nadu Pre-Board Exam Date 2026

Below, we have provided the tentative date sheet for the TN pre-board SSLC and 12th exam 2026 for students reference. Tentative TN SSLC Pre-Board Exam 2026 Time Table The TN SSLC (Class 10) Pre-Board examinations are crucial internal tests designed to prepare students for the final Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Public Examination. While the exact schedule is set by individual schools, the table below provides a tentative timetable for the TN 10th pre-board exams in 2026. Students should consult their school administration for the official and confirmed dates. Exam Dates Subjects January 2026 Languages January 2026 English January 2026 Optional Language February 2026 Mathematics February 2026 Science February 2026 Social Science Tentative TN HSE +2 Pre-Board Exam 2026 Time Table

Below is the tentative date sheet for the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) +2 pre-board exams for 2026. This schedule is for reference, and students should confirm the exact dates with their respective school administrations. Event Dates Subjects January 2026 First Language January 2026 English January 2026 Mathematics Zoology Commerce Micro Biology Nutrition and Dietetics Textiles and Dress Design Food Service Management Agricultural Science Nursing (General) January 2026 Communicative English Ethics and Indian Culture Computer Science Computer Applications Bio-Chemistry Advanced Language (Tamil) Home Science Political Science Statistics Nursing (Vocational) Basic Electrical Engineering February 2026 Biology Botany History Business Mathematics and Statistics Basic Electronics Engineering Basic Civil Engineering Basic Automobile Engineering Basic Mechanical Engineering Textile Technology Office Management and Secretaryship February 2026 Chemistry Accountancy Geography February 2026 Physics Economics Employability Skills