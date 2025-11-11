MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links

TN 10th and 12th Pre-Board Exams 2026: Expected Schedule and School-Level Timetable Details

By Anisha Mishra
Nov 11, 2025, 17:07 IST

The Tamil Nadu pre-board examinations for 10th and 12th grades in 2026 are crucial, school-organized internal tests. They serve as essential mock exams to help students prepare for the official board examinations by familiarizing them with the test format and identifying areas needing improvement. Individual school administrations are responsible for setting and sharing the specific schedule.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
TN 10th and 12th Pre-Board Exams 2026: Expected Schedule and School-Level Timetable Details
TN 10th and 12th Pre-Board Exams 2026: Expected Schedule and School-Level Timetable Details

The Tamil Nadu pre-board examinations are internal tests organized by individual schools across the state. These exams are essential preparation for students who will be taking the official board exams. The school administration is responsible for creating the schedule for the TN 10th and 12th pre-board exams in 2026 and sharing it with the students.

It is highly recommended that students participate in the Tamil Nadu pre-board exams. This is an excellent opportunity to practice and get a feel for what the actual final board exam will be like. By taking these mock exams, students can become familiar with the test format and identify which subjects or topics they need to focus on and improve. Keep reading to find out more details about the Tamil Nadu pre-board exam dates for 2026.

Tamil Nadu Pre-Board Exam Date 2026

Below, we have provided the tentative date sheet for the TN pre-board SSLC and 12th exam 2026 for students reference.

Tentative TN SSLC Pre-Board Exam 2026 Time Table

The TN SSLC (Class 10) Pre-Board examinations are crucial internal tests designed to prepare students for the final Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Public Examination. While the exact schedule is set by individual schools, the table below provides a tentative timetable for the TN 10th pre-board exams in 2026. Students should consult their school administration for the official and confirmed dates.

Exam Dates

Subjects

January 2026

Languages

January 2026

English

January 2026

Optional Language

February 2026

Mathematics

February 2026

Science

February 2026

Social Science

Tentative TN HSE +2 Pre-Board Exam 2026 Time Table

Below is the tentative date sheet for the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) +2 pre-board exams for 2026. This schedule is for reference, and students should confirm the exact dates with their respective school administrations.

Event Dates

Subjects

January 2026

First Language

January 2026

English

January 2026

Mathematics

Zoology

Commerce

Micro Biology

Nutrition and Dietetics

Textiles and Dress Design

Food Service Management

Agricultural Science

Nursing (General)

January 2026

Communicative English

Ethics and Indian Culture

Computer Science

Computer Applications

Bio-Chemistry

Advanced Language (Tamil)

Home Science

Political Science

Statistics

Nursing (Vocational)

Basic Electrical Engineering

February 2026

Biology

Botany

History

Business Mathematics and Statistics

Basic Electronics Engineering

Basic Civil Engineering

Basic Automobile Engineering

Basic Mechanical Engineering

Textile Technology

Office Management and Secretaryship

February 2026

Chemistry

Accountancy

Geography

February 2026

Physics

Economics

Employability Skills

Steps to Downlaod the School-Level Timetable

Since the TN Pre-Board Timetable is set by individual schools, there is no centralized government website for download. Follow these short steps to get your schedule:

  1. Check School Notice Board/Website: The most common location for the timetable release.

  2. Monitor School Communication Groups: Look for updates on WhatsApp, Telegram, or school-specific mobile applications.

  3. Contact Class Teacher/Coordinator: If the schedule is not publicly posted, your teacher is the primary point of contact for the official dates.

  4. Confirm Dates: Once received, cross-check the dates and subjects with the school administration to avoid errors.

Tamil Nadu's 2026 10th (SSLC) and 12th (HSE +2) pre-board exams are vital, school-managed practice sessions, typically held between January and February 2026. Students must treat them seriously as accurate simulations of the final board exams. Performance analysis is key to strategically focusing study time on weak areas to ensure peak readiness. Always check with your school for the confirmed timetable.

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News