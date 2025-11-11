TN 10th and 12th Pre-Board Exams 2026: Expected Schedule and School-Level Timetable Details

The Tamil Nadu pre-board examinations are internal tests organized by individual schools across the state. These exams are essential preparation for students who will be taking the official board exams. The school administration is responsible for creating the schedule for the TN 10th and 12th pre-board exams in 2026 and sharing it with the students.
It is highly recommended that students participate in the Tamil Nadu pre-board exams. This is an excellent opportunity to practice and get a feel for what the actual final board exam will be like. By taking these mock exams, students can become familiar with the test format and identify which subjects or topics they need to focus on and improve. Keep reading to find out more details about the Tamil Nadu pre-board exam dates for 2026.
Tamil Nadu Pre-Board Exam Date 2026
Below, we have provided the tentative date sheet for the TN pre-board SSLC and 12th exam 2026 for students reference.
Tentative TN SSLC Pre-Board Exam 2026 Time Table
The TN SSLC (Class 10) Pre-Board examinations are crucial internal tests designed to prepare students for the final Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Public Examination. While the exact schedule is set by individual schools, the table below provides a tentative timetable for the TN 10th pre-board exams in 2026. Students should consult their school administration for the official and confirmed dates.
|
Exam Dates
|
Subjects
|
January 2026
|
Languages
|
January 2026
|
English
|
January 2026
|
Optional Language
|
February 2026
|
Mathematics
|
February 2026
|
Science
|
February 2026
|
Social Science
Tentative TN HSE +2 Pre-Board Exam 2026 Time Table
Below is the tentative date sheet for the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) +2 pre-board exams for 2026. This schedule is for reference, and students should confirm the exact dates with their respective school administrations.
|
Event Dates
|
Subjects
|
January 2026
|
First Language
|
January 2026
|
English
|
January 2026
|
Mathematics
Zoology
Commerce
Micro Biology
Nutrition and Dietetics
Textiles and Dress Design
Food Service Management
Agricultural Science
Nursing (General)
|
January 2026
|
Communicative English
Ethics and Indian Culture
Computer Science
Computer Applications
Bio-Chemistry
Advanced Language (Tamil)
Home Science
Political Science
Statistics
Nursing (Vocational)
Basic Electrical Engineering
|
February 2026
|
Biology
Botany
History
Business Mathematics and Statistics
Basic Electronics Engineering
Basic Civil Engineering
Basic Automobile Engineering
Basic Mechanical Engineering
Textile Technology
Office Management and Secretaryship
|
February 2026
|
Chemistry
Accountancy
Geography
|
February 2026
|
Physics
Economics
Employability Skills
Steps to Downlaod the School-Level Timetable
Since the TN Pre-Board Timetable is set by individual schools, there is no centralized government website for download. Follow these short steps to get your schedule:
-
Check School Notice Board/Website: The most common location for the timetable release.
-
Monitor School Communication Groups: Look for updates on WhatsApp, Telegram, or school-specific mobile applications.
-
Contact Class Teacher/Coordinator: If the schedule is not publicly posted, your teacher is the primary point of contact for the official dates.
-
Confirm Dates: Once received, cross-check the dates and subjects with the school administration to avoid errors.
Tamil Nadu's 2026 10th (SSLC) and 12th (HSE +2) pre-board exams are vital, school-managed practice sessions, typically held between January and February 2026. Students must treat them seriously as accurate simulations of the final board exams. Performance analysis is key to strategically focusing study time on weak areas to ensure peak readiness. Always check with your school for the confirmed timetable.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation