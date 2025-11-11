ECGC PO Apply Online 2025 Begins at ecgc.in, Check Apply Link, Fees, and Step-by-Step Process Here

ECGC PO Apply Online 2025: The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) of India Limited has started the application process for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) for the Generalist and Specialist posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official portal at www.ecgc.in from 11 November onwards. The last date to apply for the ECGC PO is 02 December 2025. The ECGC PO recruitment process consists of Online Examination followed by interview of the candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the online examination. The online examination for the selection of personnel for the post of Probationary Officer is scheduled on 11.01.2026(tentatively). An eligible candidate who aspires to join ECGC Ltd. as a Probationary Officer is required to register for the Recruitment Process.

ECGC PO Recruitment 2025 Overview ECGC Limited, a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, has announced its recruitment drive for the year 2025 for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) in both Generalist and Specialist (Rajbhasha) streams. Eligible graduates (and for specialist stream relevant master’s) across India can apply online through the official ECGC website. Particulars Details Recruitment Name ECGC PO Recruitment 2025 – Probationary Officer Posts Conducting Body ECGC Limited Purpose Recruitment of POs (Executive Officer - Generalist & Specialist) Notification 10 November 2025 Application Start Date 11 November 2025 Last Date to Apply 02 December 2025 Number of Posts 30 vacancies Mode of Application Online via www.ecgc.in

Check ECGC PO Salary ECGC PO Eligibility Criteria Candidates, intending to apply for the Recruitment Process should ensure that they fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria specified in the official advertisement: Nationality/Citizenship Nationality / Citizenship: A candidate must be either – (i) a Citizen of India or (ii) a subject of Nepal or (iii) a subject of Bhutan or (iv) a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or (v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii), (iii), (iv) & (v) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

ECGC PO Age Limit The candidate’s age must be between 21-30 years as on 01 Nov 2025, which means a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.11.1995 and not later than 01.11.2004. Age Relaxation: Category Age Relaxation SC / ST 05 years OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) 03 years Persons with Benchmark Disabilities 10 years Ex-Servicemen 05 years ECGC PO Minimum Educational Qualification The candidates applying for PO Generalists and PO Specialists (Rajbhasha) must check the educational qualification carefully before applying. The minimum educational qualification is different for both the posts. For PO Generalists: Bachelor’s Degree/ Graduate in any discipline from a University recognized by the Government Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

For PO Specialists (Rajbhasha / Hindi):

Master’s degree in Hindi /Hindi Translation, with English as core/Elective/Major subject at the Bachelor’s Degree level with minimum 55% for SC/ST and 60% for others from a recognized University; OR



Master’s degree in English with Hindi as core/elective/major subject at the bachelor’s degree level with minimum 55%for SC/ST and 60% for others from a recognized University. OR



Master’s degree in any discipline with English and Hindi as core/elective/major subjects at the bachelor’s degree level with minimum 55%for SC/ST and 60% for others from a recognized University. OR



Master’s degree in both English and Hindi/Hindi translation with minimum 55%for SC/ST and 60% for others from a recognized University.

Steps to Apply for ECGC PO Recruitment 2025 Candidates who are interested in applying for the ECGC PO recruitment 2025 can follow the step-by-step process given below: Visit the official website of ECGC Limited: www.ecgc.in.

Click on the Home Page to open the link “Career with ECGC” and then click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE” to open the On-Line Application Form.

Candidates will have to click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form. A provisional registration number and password will be generated which will be used to login to your account.

Login using the provisional registration number and password landfill the application form with accurate details.

Candidates are required to upload their:

Scanned Photograph

Live Photo

Signature

Left thumb impression

A hand written declaration

Now pay the application fee as per your category mentioned in the notification.

Before final submission, review all the details of the application form carefully. Save the form for future reference.