MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links

ECGC PO Apply Online 2025 Begins at ecgc.in, Check Apply Link, Fees, and Step-by-Step Process Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 11, 2025, 17:09 IST

ECGC PO Apply Online 2025: The ECGC has released the notification for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) in the Generalist and Specialist posts. The candidates can apply between 11 November 2025 and 02 December 2025. Candidates must go through this article for direct apply link, fees, important dates, steps, eligibility criteria, and other related details.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
ECGC PO 2025 Apply Online
ECGC PO 2025 Apply Online

ECGC PO Apply Online 2025: The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) of India Limited has started the application process for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) for the Generalist and Specialist posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official portal at www.ecgc.in from 11 November onwards. The last date to apply for the ECGC PO is 02 December 2025.

The ECGC PO recruitment process consists of Online Examination followed by interview of the candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the online examination. The online examination for the selection of personnel for the post of Probationary Officer is scheduled on 11.01.2026(tentatively). An eligible candidate who aspires to join ECGC Ltd. as a Probationary Officer is required to register for the Recruitment Process.

ECGC PO Recruitment 2025 Overview

ECGC Limited, a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, has announced its recruitment drive for the year 2025 for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) in both Generalist and Specialist (Rajbhasha) streams. Eligible graduates (and for specialist stream relevant master’s) across India can apply online through the official ECGC website.

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Name

ECGC PO Recruitment 2025 – Probationary Officer Posts

Conducting Body

ECGC Limited

Purpose

Recruitment of POs (Executive Officer - Generalist & Specialist)

Notification

10 November 2025

Application Start Date

11 November 2025

Last Date to Apply

02 December 2025

Number of Posts

30 vacancies

Mode of Application

Online via www.ecgc.in 

Check ECGC PO Salary

ECGC PO Eligibility Criteria

Candidates, intending to apply for the Recruitment Process should ensure that they fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria specified in the official advertisement: 

Nationality/Citizenship

Nationality / Citizenship: A candidate must be either –

(i) a Citizen of India or

(ii) a subject of Nepal or

(iii) a subject of Bhutan or

(iv) a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or

(v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii), (iii), (iv) & (v) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India. 

ECGC PO Age Limit

The candidate’s age must be between 21-30 years as on 01 Nov 2025, which means a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.11.1995 and not later than 01.11.2004. 

Age Relaxation:

Category

Age Relaxation

SC / ST

05 years

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)

03 years

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities

10 years

Ex-Servicemen

05 years

ECGC PO Minimum Educational Qualification

The candidates applying for PO Generalists and PO Specialists (Rajbhasha) must check the educational qualification carefully before applying. The minimum educational qualification is different for both the posts.

  • For PO Generalists: Bachelor’s Degree/ Graduate in any discipline from a University recognized by the Government Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.  

  • For PO Specialists (Rajbhasha / Hindi): 

    • Master’s degree in Hindi /Hindi Translation, with English as core/Elective/Major subject at the Bachelor’s Degree level with minimum 55% for SC/ST and 60% for others from a recognized University; OR

    • Master’s degree in English with Hindi as core/elective/major subject at the bachelor’s degree level with minimum 55%for SC/ST and 60% for others from a recognized University. OR

    • Master’s degree in any discipline with English and Hindi as core/elective/major subjects at the bachelor’s degree level with minimum 55%for SC/ST and 60% for others from a recognized University. OR

    • Master’s degree in both English and Hindi/Hindi translation with minimum 55%for SC/ST and 60% for others from a recognized University. 

Steps to Apply for ECGC PO Recruitment 2025

Candidates who are interested in applying for the ECGC PO recruitment 2025 can follow the step-by-step process given below:

  • Visit the official website of ECGC Limited: www.ecgc.in.

  • Click on the Home Page to open the link “Career with ECGC” and then click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE” to open the On-Line Application Form.

  • Candidates will have to click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form. A provisional registration number and password will be generated which will be used to login to your account.

  • Login using the provisional registration number and password landfill the application form with accurate details.

  • Candidates are required to upload their:

    1. Scanned Photograph

    2. Live Photo

    3. Signature

    4. Left thumb impression

    5. A hand written declaration

  • Now pay the application fee as per your category mentioned in the notification.

  • Before final submission, review all the details of the application form carefully. Save the form for future reference.

ECGC PO Apply Online 2025

The candidates who find themselves eligible for the posts of PO at ECGC can visit the official website of ECGC and apply for the recruitment process. The application process has started from 11 November onwards.

Direct Link to Apply for ECGC PO Recruitment 2025

ECGC PO 2025 Application Fee

Candidates should make the payment of requisite fees/ intimation charges through the online mode only. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets/ UPI etc.

Category

Application Fee

General / OBC / EWS

₹ 950

SC / ST / PwBD

₹ 175 

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News