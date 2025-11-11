DFCCIL CBT 2 Exam 2025 Schedule Announced at dfccil.com, Admit Card Download Begins Dec 9

DFCCIL CBT 2 Exam 2025:The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the detailed exam schedule for the posts of MTS (Multi Tasking Staff), Executive, Junior Manager and others. The organisation will conduct the Phase II exam from December 13, 2025 onwards. The admit card for the Phase II round will be made available to download on December 09, 2025 whereas the City slip will be sent to the candidates on November 26, 2025 to their mail.

Candidates who have applied for DFCCIL Recruitment can download DFCCIL CBT 2 Exam 2025 through the official website-https://dfccil.com/.

DFCCIL Exam Date PDF 2025 Download Link

Candidates who have to appear in the Phase II exam round for the MTS and other posts can download the exam date pdf through the official website.The direct link to download the pdf is available below.