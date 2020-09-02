UPSC NDA 2020 Exam Mock Tests-Practice before 6th Sep: Get Mathematics & General Ability Test (GAT) English, GK & Current Affairs Mock Tests with Answers

UPSC NDA 2020 Exam Mock Tests-Practice before 6th Sep: UPSC will conduct NDA Written Exam in offline mode across different exam centres on 6th September 2020 across the country for 413 vacancies under UPSC NDA & NA II 2020 Recruitment and 418 Vacancies under UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Recruitment in Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy and Air Force. For cracking the UPSC NDA 2020 Exam, you need to build a smart preparation strategy that must include the daily task of practicing Mock Tests.

So, to enhance your chances of clearing the UPSC NDA 2020 Exam we have prepared Mock tests based on the latest exam pattern and Syllabus. Here you can attempt all the mock tests for free and can also evaluate your performance with the help of answers given in the end of every Mock Test.

The mock tests consist of questions from topics that have chances to come in the upcoming UPSC NDA Exam, as these papers have been designed carefully by analyzing the latest syllabus and previous year questions papers. So, increase your chances of qualifying in the UPSC NDA 2020 Exam by attempting the below mock tests.

Practice UPSC NDA Mock Tests with Answers and Solutions

For the ease of students, we are sharing the topics covered in each mock test. So go through the analysis first before attempting the mock tests. This way you will be able to attempt more questions in less time which will result in achieving a high score in the exam. You can start practicing mock tests by clicking on the PRACTICE links given below in the tables.

UPSC NDA Mathematics Mock Tests

This Section will test your mathematical skills. Therefore, if you are clear about the basic concepts and formulas of Mathematics, then this section can become your area of strength in the exam. The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to:

UPSC NDA Paper-1: Mathematics Important Topics (300 Marks) Chapter Syllabus Algebra Concept of set, operations on sets, Venn diagrams, De Morgan laws, Cartesian product, relation, equivalence relation. Representation of real numbers on a line. Complex numbers—basic properties, modulus, argument, cube roots of unity. Binary system of numbers. Conversion of a number in decimal system to binary system and vice-versa. Arithmetic, Geometric and Harmonic progressions. Quadratic equations with real coefficients. Solution of linear inequations of two variables by graphs. Permutation and Combination. Binomial theorem and its applications. Logarithms and their applications. Matrices and Determinants Types of matrices, operations on matrices. Determinant of a matrix, basic properties of determinants. Adjoint and inverse of a square matrix, Applications-Solution of a system of linear equations in two or three unknowns by Cramer’s rule and by Matrix Method. Trigonometry Angles and their measures in degrees and in radians. Trigonometrical ratios. Trigonometric identities Sum and difference formulae. Multiple and Sub-multiple angles. Inverse trigonometric functions. Applications-Height and distance, properties of triangles. Analytical Geometry Of Two and Three Dimensions Rectangular Cartesian Coordinate system. Distance formula. Equation of a line in various forms. Angle between two lines. Distance of a point from a line. Equation of a circle in standard and in general form. Standard forms of parabola, ellipse and hyperbola. Eccentricity and axis of a conic. Point in a three dimensional space, distance between two points. Direction Cosines and direction ratios. Equation two points. Direction Cosines and direction ratios. Equation of a plane and a line in various forms. Angle between two lines and angle between two planes. Equation of a sphere. Differential Calculus Concept of a real valued function–domain, range and graph of a function. Composite functions, one to one, onto and inverse functions. Notion of limit, Standard limits—examples. Continuity of functions - examples, algebraic operations on continuous functions. Derivative of function at a point, geometrical and physical interpretation of a derivative-application. Derivatives of sum, product and quotient of functions, derivative of a function with respect to another function, derivative of a composite function. Second order derivatives. Increasing and decreasing functions. Application of derivatives in problems of maxima and minima Integral Calculus and Differential Equations Integration as inverse of differentiation, integration by substitution and by parts, standard integrals involving algebraic expressions, trigonometric, exponential and hyperbolic functions. Evaluation of definite integrals—determination of areas of plane regions bounded by curves—applications. Definition of order and degree of a differential equation, formation of a differential equation by examples. General and particular solution of a differential equations, solution of first order and first degree differential equations of various types—examples. Application in problems of growth and decay. Vector Algebra Vectors in two and three dimensions, magnitude and direction of a vector. Unit and null vectors, addition of vectors, scalar multiplication of a vector, scalar product or dot product of two vectors. Vector product or cross product of two vectors. Applications—work done by a force and moment of a force and in geometrical problems. Statistics and Probability Statistics: Classification of data, Frequency distribution, cumulative frequency distribution - examples. Graphical representation - Histogram, Pie Chart, frequency polygon—examples. Measures of Central tendency—Mean, median and mode. Variance and standard deviation determination and comparison. Correlation and regression. Probability: Random experiment, outcomes and associated sample space, events, mutually exclusive and exhaustive events, impossible and certain events. Union and Intersection of events. Complementary, elementary and composite events. Definition of probability—classical and statistical—examples. Elementary theorems on probability—simple problems. Conditional probability, Bayes’ theorem—simple problems. Random variable as function on a sample space. Binomial distribution, examples of random experiments giving rise to Binominal distribution.

So, start attempting the Mathematics Mock Tests now. Try to finish all the 120 questions within 2 Hours & 30 Minutes time duration:

UPSC NDA English Mock Tests

This section will test your ability to think and solve problems. the candidate’s understanding of English and workman like use of words. The syllabus covers various aspects like: Grammar usage, Vocabulary and comprehension in extended text to test the candidate’s proficiency in English. The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to:

UPSC NDA 2020 General Ability Test (600 Marks) Paper-2: Part-A English Section (200 Marks – 50 Questions of 4 marks each) Category Important Topics Number of Questions Asked Vocabulary Synonyms – These questions consists of a sentence with an underlined word followed by four words. Candidates need to select the word that is most similar in meaning to the underlined word. 8 Antonyms – These questions consists of a sentence with an underlined word followed by four words. Candidates need to select the word that is most nearly opposite in meaning to the underlined word. 8 Grammar Usage Spotting the Errors – Under these questions, there will be three parts (a), (b), and (c), among which one part will be erroneous. Candidates need to find out which part of the sentence has an error and mark (d) if no error is found. 10 -12 Sentence Arrangement Jumbled Sentences - In this section, each question will consist of six sentences of a passage. The first and the sixth sentences will be given in the beginning as S1 and S6. The middle four sentences in each would be jumbled up and labeled as P, Q, R and S. Candidates would be required to find the proper sequence of the four sentences and mark their response accordingly. 14 Comprehension Reading Comprehension (2 Sets) – Candidates need to attempt short passages under this section. After each passage, you will find several questions based on what is stated or implied in the passages. Answer the questions that follow each passage. 8-10

So, start attempting the English Mock Tests now. Try to finish all the 200 questions within 1 Hour time duration:

UPSC NDA GK & Current Affairs Mock Tests

This section is one of the high scoring sections of the UPSC NDA Exam. It aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness and knowledge of current affairs taking place around the world and in India. Let’s look at the topics that appear frequently in the exam from this section.

UPSC NDA 2020 General Ability Test (600 Marks) Paper-2: Part-B General Knowledge Section (400 Marks – 100 Questions of 4 marks each) Category Important Topics Number of Questions Asked/ Marks Physics Physical Properties and States of Matter, Mass, Weight, Volume, Density and Specific Gravity, Principle of Archimedes, Pressure Barometer. 25 Questions of 4 Marks each (100 Marks) Motion of objects, Velocity and Acceleration, Newton’s Laws of Motion, Force and Momentum, Parallelogram of Forces, Stability and Equilibrium of bodies, Gravitation, elementary ideas of work, Power and Energy. Effects of Heat, Measurement of Temperature and Heat, change of State and Latent Heat, Modes of transference of Heat. Sound waves and their properties, Simple musical instruments. Rectilinear propagation of Light, Reflection and refraction. Spherical mirrors and Lenses, Human Eye. Natural and Artificial Magnets, Properties of a Magnet, Earth as a Magnet. Static and Current Electricity, conductors and Non-conductors, Ohm’s Law, Simple Electrical Circuits, Heating, Lighting and Magnetic effects of Current, Measurement of Electrical Power, Primary and Secondary Cells, Use of X-Rays. General Principles in the working of the following: Simple Pendulum, Simple Pulleys, Siphon, Levers, Balloon, Pumps, Hydrometer, Pressure Cooker, Thermos Flask, Gramophone, Telegraphs, Telephone, Periscope, Telescope, Microscope, Mariner’s Compass; Lightening Conductors, Safety Fuses Chemistry Physical and Chemical changes. Elements, Mixtures and Compounds, Symbols, Formulae and simple Chemical Equations, Law of Chemical Combination (excluding problems). Properties of Air and Water. 15 questions of 4 Marks each (60 Marks) Preparation and Properties of Hydrogen, Oxygen, Nitrogen and Carbondioxide, Oxidation and Reduction. Acids, bases and salts. Carbon - different forms. Fertilizers—Natural and Artificial. Material used in the preparation of substances like Soap, Glass, Ink, Paper, Cement, Paints, Safety Matches and Gun-Powder. Elementary ideas about the structure of Atom, Atomic Equivalent and Molecular Weights, Valency. General Science Difference between the living and non-living. Basis of Life—Cells, Protoplasms and Tissues. Growth and Reproduction in Plants and Animals. 10 Questions of 4 Marks each (40 Marks) Elementary knowledge of Human Body and its important organs. Common Epidemics, their causes and prevention. Food—Source of Energy for man. Constituents of food, Balanced Diet. The Solar System—Meteors and Comets, Eclipses. Achievements of Eminent Scientists. History A broad survey of Indian History, with emphasis on Culture and Civilisation. Freedom Movement in India. Elementary study of Indian Constitution and Administration. Elementary knowledge of Five Year Plans of India. Panchayati Raj, Co-operatives and Community Development. Bhoodan, Sarvodaya, National Integration and Welfare State, Basic Teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. 20 Questions of 4 marks each (80 Marks) Forces shaping the modern world; Renaissance, Exploration and Discovery; War of American Independence. French Revolution, Industrial Revolution and Russian Revolution. Impact of Science and Technology on Society. Concept of one World, United Nations, Panchsheel, Democracy, Socialism and Communism. Role of India in the present world. Geography The Earth, its shape and size. Lattitudes and Longitudes, Concept of time. International Date Line. Movements of Earth and their effects. Origin of Earth. Rocks and their classification; Weathering-Mechanical and Chemical, Earthquakes and Volcanoes. Ocean Currents and Tides Atmosphere and its composition; Temperature and Atmospheric Pressure, Planetary Winds, Cyclones and Anti-cyclones; Humidity; Condensation and Precipitation; Types of Climate, Major Natural regions of the World. Regional Geography of India—Climate, Natural vegetation. Mineral and Power resources; location and distribution of agricultural and Industrial activities. Important Sea ports and main sea, land and air routes of India. Main items of Imports and Exports in India. 20 Questions of 4 marks each (80 Marks) Current Affairs Knowledge of Important events that have happened in India in recent years. Current important world events. Prominent personalities—both Indian and International including those connected with cultural activities and sports. 10 Questions of 4 Marks each (40 Marks) Total 100 Questions of 4 marks each

So, start attempting the GA & Current Affairs Tests now. Try to finish all the 400 questions within 1 Hour 30 Minutes time duration:

Practicing Mock Tests can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.