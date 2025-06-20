RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 Out: Download Exam City, Date & Shift Details at rrb.digialm.com

RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC city intimation slip 2025 on May 26, 2025, on its official site, rrb.digialm.com. The candidates who have applied for the RRB NTPC exam can now download the RRB NTPC City slip from the official website of RRBs. The RRB NTPC exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted between June 5 and June 24, 2025. The RRB NTPC City Slip can be downloaded after providing details such as registration number and date of birth. The city intimation slip contains the details such as examination date, city of exam, shift timings, etc. The city intimation slip helps candidates make their travel arrangements. RRB is about to conclude the Graduate Level examination on June 24, 2025 and now it will release the RRB NTPC undergraduate level examination city intimation slip on the official RRB websites.

Details Mentioned on RRB NTPC City Slip 2025 The city intimation slip is not the RRB NTPC admit card and not valid on the day of examination but serves as a preliminary notification with the following details: Candidate's Name

Allotted Exam City & State

Scheduled Exam Date

Exam Shift Timing (Morning/Afternoon) Candidates must note that the final admit card, containing the exact exam centre address, will be released separately.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 The RRB NTPC admit card 2025 will get released 4 days before the exam date. The RRB NTPC Admit card can get released on June 1, 2025. The admit card is an official document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid ID proof. How to Download RRB City Intimation Slip 2025 After the release of RRB NTPC city slip, candidates can download it from official website following the step-by-step instructions below Visit the official Railway Recruitment Board website - rbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, search for the link titled “ RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025” and click on it.

Clicking the link will redirect you to a login window.

Provide your login details, such as your registration number and password or date of birth.

Once you have logged in, the details regarding your allotted exam city and exam date will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print for future reference.