RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 Out: Download Exam City, Date & Shift Details at rrb.digialm.com

RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to conduct the RRB NTPC Exam 2025 for 11588 vacancies. RRB has released the NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 on May 16, 2025 at  rrb.digialm.com for the Graduate post. The official website to download the city slip is rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB NTPC city slip contains the details such as the city of the exam and the date of the exam. Check here for a direct link and steps to download.  

Jul 7, 2025
RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC city intimation slip 2025 on May 26, 2025, on its official site, rrb.digialm.com. The candidates who have applied for the RRB NTPC exam can now download the RRB NTPC City slip from the official website of RRBs. The RRB NTPC exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted between June 5 and June 24, 2025. 

The RRB NTPC City Slip can be downloaded after providing details such as registration number and date of birth. The city intimation slip contains the details such as examination date, city of exam, shift timings, etc. The city intimation slip helps candidates make their travel arrangements.

RRB is about to conclude the Graduate Level examination on June 24, 2025 and now it will release the RRB NTPC undergraduate level examination city intimation slip on the official RRB websites.  

RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025

The RRB NTPC city slip has been released 10 days before the exam day. The first city is expected to be released on May 26, 2025, while the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 will be released 4 days before the exam date. The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 can be released on June 1, 2025. Check the table below for RRB NTPC city slip 2025 key highlights.

RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 Overview

Organization

Railway Recruitment Board

Vacancies

Graduate Level- 8113

Undergraduate Level- 3445

RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025

May 26, 2025 (Released)

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025

June 1, 2025 (Expected)

RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025

June 5-June 24, 2024

Mode of Exam

Online

Selection Process

CBT-1

CBT-2

Skill Test

Document Verification

Medical Test

Official Website

rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025

RRB has released the city intimation slip 2025 on its official website. The RRB NTPC city intimation slip gets released 10 days before the exam. The candidates can download the RRB city intimation slip 2025 from the official website after providing their registration number and date of birth. Click on the direct link below to download the RRB NTPC City Slip 2025

RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 Direct Link

Details Mentioned on RRB NTPC City Slip 2025

The city intimation slip is not the RRB NTPC admit card and not valid on the day of examination but serves as a preliminary notification with the following details:  

  • Candidate’s Name  
  • Allotted Exam City & State  
  • Scheduled Exam Date
  • Exam Shift Timing (Morning/Afternoon)  

Candidates must note that the final admit card, containing the exact exam centre address, will be released separately.  

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025

The RRB NTPC admit card 2025 will get released 4 days before the exam date. The RRB NTPC Admit card can get released on June 1, 2025. The admit card is an official document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid ID proof.

How to Download RRB City Intimation Slip 2025

After the release of RRB NTPC city slip, candidates can download it from official website following the step-by-step instructions below

  • Visit the official Railway Recruitment Board website - rbcdg.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, search for the link titled “RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025” and click on it.
  • Clicking the link will redirect you to a login window.
  • Provide your login details, such as your registration number and password or date of birth.
  • Once you have logged in, the details regarding your allotted exam city and exam date will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print for future reference.

What to Do After Checking the RRB NTPC Exam City Slip?  

RRB releases the city intimation slip well in advance so that candidates can make their travel arrangements for the day of examination. Check the list below of what a candidate can do after downloading the RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025.

  • Book tickets and hotels in advance if the exam centre is in another city.  
  • Check whether you have been allotted the morning or afternoon shift.  
  • Ensure you have a valid ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, etc.) for the exam day.  

 

FAQs

