Rajasthan Board, RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26. Download Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF

The Rajsthan Board has released the updated syllabus for Class 12th on its official Website. The syllabus contains all the important information related to the subject that is important from an exam point of view. With the help of the syllabus, students can plan their studies effectively and also craft robust learning startegies.
This article provides a syllabus for all the subjects given below. Students are strongly encouraged to download the Class 12 subject-wise syllabus, which is conveniently available in PDF format. This can be done directly from the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education's official website. The official web address to access and download these vital resources is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Direct links are also provided on the website to facilitate easy and quick access to the syllabus for all subjects offered at the Class 12 level.
RBSE Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26 Subject-Wise
The syllabus of all the major subjects of Rajasthan Board has been mentioned in the table below. Students can download the syllabus in PDF format for free.
How to Download RBSE Class 12 Syllabus for 2025-26?
In order to download the Rajasthan Class 12th Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26, students need to visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board. For complete details follow the instructions given below.
Candidates need to visit the official website of rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
On the left side of the homepage, navigate to the syllabus section of 2025-26
Scroll down the page to find the syllabus of your specific class
Open the PDF file of the syllabus to find your desired subject
Click on the download button to download and save the file.
