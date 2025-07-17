RBSE Class 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26; Download FREE PDF

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released the updated syllabus for Class 12th. Candidates who are looking for the updated syllabus can find a free class 12th Business Studies PDF in the article below.
This update reflects the RBSE's dedication to maintaining a flexible and pertinent educational framework, particularly evidenced by the revised Chemistry syllabus, which aligns with current educational benchmarks. Educators are encouraged to review the new syllabus to adapt their teaching methodologies and lesson plans for comprehensive material coverage. Students should download and thoroughly understand the updated content to strategically plan their studies, focusing on any new or modified sections.
RBSE Class 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26
Rajasthan Board has released the class 12th Business Studies syllabus on the official website. Candidates can check the table for important topics related to the subject matter.
Part-I:
Principles And Functions of Management
Nature and Significance of Management Introduction and Definition, Concept of Management, Objectives of Management, Characteristics of Management , Importance and Nature of Management. Effectiveness versus efficiency. Management as Art, Management as Science, Management as Profession, Characteristics of Profession.Levels of Management, Functions of management- Planning, organising, staffing, directing, Controlling, Coordination the essence of management, Definitions, Characteristics and importance of Coordination. Management in the 21st century
Principles of Management
Introduction, Principles of Management Concept, Nature and Significance of Principles of Management. Taylor's Scientific Management -Principles and Techniques of Scientific Management, Feyol`s Principles of Management, Difference between unity of command and unity of Direction, Feyol versus Taylor-A Comparison.
Business Environment
Introduction, Meaning of Business Environment, Importance of Business Environment, Dimension of Business Environment- Economic, Social , Technological, Political, Legal. Economic Environment in India- Liberalisation, Privatisation and Globalisation. Demonetisation- Features and Impact
Plannig
Introduction, Concept of Planning, Importance of Planning, Features of Planning, Limitations of Planning, Planning Process, Types of Plans, Objectives- Strategy, Policy , Procedure, Method, Rule , Programme and Budget
Organising
Introduction -Meaning, Defination of Organising ,Steps in the Process of Organising, Importance of Organising. Organisation Strucutre- Types of Organization Strucutres- Functional Structure, Divisinal Structure Comparative view- Functional Structure and Divisinal Structure . Formal and Informal Organisation, A comparative view - Formal and Informal organisation Delegation - Elements and overview of the elements of Delegation, Importance of Delegation. Centralisation and Decentralisation, Decentralisation- Meaning and Importance, Delegation and Decentralisation-A comparative view
Staffing
Introduction, Meaning and Importance of staffing, Staffing as part of human resource management, Evolution of Human Resource Management, Staffing of Process. Aspects of staffing- Recruitment, Sources of Recuitment-Internal and External Selection. Process of Selection- Training and development Importance of Trainning and Development. Benefits to organisation & employee Training development and education , Training Method:- On the JOB, Off the Job
Directing Directing
Introduction, Meaning, Characteristics, Importance, Principles and Elements of Directing, Supervision- Importance of Supervision, Motivation -Meaning, Definition, features, Motivation Process, Importance of Motivation, Maslow`s need Hierarchy theory of motivation, Financial and Non-Financial Incentives, Leadership-Definition, Features, Importance of leadership and Leadership Style. Communication- Element and Importance of Communication process, Formal and Informal Communication Process, Grapevine Network, Barriers to Communication, Improving Communication Effectiveness
Controlling
Meaning, Importance and Limitation of Controlling, Relationship between planning and Controlling, Controlling Process
Part-II - BUSINESS STUDIES
Business Finance and Marketing Financial Management
Introduction, Meaning of Business Finance, Financial Management, Importance and Objectives, Financial Decisions-1. Investment decision. Factors affecting capital budgeting decision 2. Financing decision, Factors affecting financing decision 3.Dividend Decision, Factors Affecting Dividend Decision, Financial Planning, Concept and Importance of Financial Planning. Capital Structure- Concept and Factors affecting the choice of capital Structure, Management of Fixed capital. Fixed and working Capital - Concept and Factors affecting their Requirements.
Marketing
Meaning and features of Marketing, Marketing Management, Philosophies Marketing management, Differences in the marketing management philosophies Concept of Marketing- The production Concept,The Product, The Selling, The marketing, The Social Marketing, Function of Marketing, Marketing mix, Products, Classification of products, Branding, Characterstictics of good brand name, Packaging-Levels, Importance and fuctions , Labelling and function of labelling, Pricing - Factors affecting price determination, Physical Distribution-Components of Physical Distribution Promotion, Promotion mix Meaning and Feature of advertising, Merits of Advertising, Objections to Advertising, Personal selling- Meaning, Feature and merits, Role of personal selling. Difference between advertising and personal selling, Sales Promotion, Merits and Limitations of Sales Promotion, Commonly used sales promotion activities, Public Relations, Role of Public Relations.
Consumer Protection
Introduction, Importance of Consumer Protection- From the consumer and business point of view, Need for Consumer Protection, Who is a Consumer? The Consumer Protection Act 2019, Rights and Responsibilities of Consumers, Ways and means of Consumer Protection, Redressal Agencies under the Consumer Protection ACT, Relief available
RBSE Class 12th Business Studies Division of Marks
In the table given below is the marks distribution of the subject.
Particulars
Marks
Theory
80
Practical
20
Total
100
RBSE Class 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2025 Download
RBSE Class 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2025 PDF - Download Here
RBSE Class 12th Business Studies Important Books
Business Studies- NCERT’s Book Published under Copyright.
