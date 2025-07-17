RBSE Class 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26; Download FREE PDF

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released the updated syllabus for Class 12th. Candidates who are looking for the updated syllabus can find a free PDF in the article below. This update reflects the RBSE's dedication to maintaining a flexible and pertinent educational framework, particularly evidenced by the revised Chemistry syllabus, which aligns with current educational benchmarks. Educators are encouraged to review the new syllabus to adapt their teaching methodologies and lesson plans for comprehensive material coverage. Students should download and thoroughly understand the updated content to strategically plan their studies, focusing on any new or modified sections. RBSE Class 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26 Solutions Types of Solutions- Solid, Liquid and gaseous solutions- Expressing Concentration of Solutions- Solubility of solids in Liquids - Solubility of gases in Liquids-Henry's Law, Vapour Pressure of Liquid Solutions- Raoult's Law- Determination of Molecular masses using Colligative Properties, Ideal and Non-ideal Solutions, Colligative PropertiesRelative Lowering of Vapour Pressure-Elevation of Boiling point- Depression of freezing point - Osmosis and osmotic pressure - Reverse osmosis and water purification, Abnormal Molar Masses-Van't hoff factor. Electrochemistry Electrochemical Cells, Galvanic Cells- Measurement of Electrode Potential- Standard Electrode Potential, Nernst Equation and its application to chemical cells- Equilibrium Constant from Nernst Equation- Electrochemical Cell and Gibbs Energy of the Reaction, Conductance of Electrolytic Solutions-Measurement of the Conductivity of Ionic Solutions-Molar Conductivity and Limiting Molar Conductivity Variation of Conductivity and Molar Conductivity with Concentration-Kohlrausch's Law, Electrolytic Cells - Electrolysis and Laws of Electrolysis- Products of Electrolysis, Primary BatteriesSecondary Batteries (Lead Accumulator) ,Fuel Cells, Corrosion. Chemical Kinetics Rate of a Chemical Reaction (Average and Instantaneous), Factors Influencing Rate of a Reaction-Dependence of Rate on Concentration- Rate Expression and Rate constantOrder of a Reaction- Molecularity of a Reaction, Integrated Rate Equations- Zero Order Reactions- First Order Reactions- Half-Life of a Reaction, Temperature Dependence of the Rate of a Reaction-Effect of Catalyst, Collision Theory of Chemical ReactionsActivation energy-Arrhenious equation. The d-and f-Block Elements Position in the Periodic Table, Electronic Configurations of the d-Block Elements, General Properties of the Transition Elements (d-Block)-Physical Properties - Variation in Atomic and Ionic Sizes of Transition Metals- Ionisation Enthalpies- Oxidation States- Trends in the M2+/M Standard Electrode Potentials- Trends in the M3+/M2+ Standard Electrode Potentials- Trends of Stabilitiy of Higher Oxidation States- Chemical Reactivity and E Values- Magnetic Properties- Formation of Coloured Ions- Formation of Complex compounds- Catalytic Properties- Formation of Interstitial Compounds - Formation of Alloys, Preparation and Properties of K2 Cr2 O7 and KMnO4 , The Lanthanoids- Electronic Configurations, Atomic and Ionic Sizes- Lanthanoid Contraction and its Consequences- Oxidation States- General Characteristics- Chemical Reactivity,The Actinoids- Electronic Configurations- Ionic Sizes- Oxidation StatesGeneral Characteristics - Comparison with Lanthanoids, Some Applications of d- and fBlock Elements. Coordination Compounds Werner's Theory of Coordination Compounds, Definitions of Some Important Terms Pertaining to Coordination Compounds, Formulas and IUPAC Nomenclature of Mononuclear Coordination Compounds, Isomerism in Coordination CompoundsGeometric Isomerism- Optical Isomerism- Linkage Isomerism- Coordination IsomerismIonisation Isomerism- Solvate Isomerism, Bonding in Coordination Compounds- Valence Bond Theory-Magnetic Properties of Coordination compounds- Limitations of Valence Bond Theory- Crystal Field Theory- Colour in Coordination Compounds, Limitations of Crystal Field Theory, Bonding in Metal Carbonyls and Shapes, Importance and Applications of Coordination Compounds. Haloalkanes and Haloarenes Classification- On the Basis of Number of Halogen Atoms- Compounds containing sp3 C–X Bond (X=F, Cl, Br,I)- Compounds containing sp2 C–X Bond, Nomenclature, Nature of C–X Bond, Methods of Preparation of Haloalkanes- From Alcohols- From HydrocarbonsFrom Halogen Exchange, Preparation of Haloarenes, Physical Properties, Chemical Reactions- Reactions of Haloalkanes- Optical Rotation - Mechanism of Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions- Reactions of Haloarenes, Polyhalogen Compounds-Dichloro methane (Methylene chloride)- Trichloromethane (Chloroform)- Triiodomethane (Iodoform)- Tetrachloromethane (Carbon tetrachloride) - Freons - p,p'- Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT) Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers Alcohols - Nomenclature- Methods of preparation- Physical and Chemical properties ( of primary alcohols only)- Identification of Primary, Secondary and Tertiary alcoholsMechanism of Dehydration- Uses with sepecial reference to Methanol and Ethanol, Phenols- Nomenclature -Methods of preparation- Physical and Chemical properties - Acidic nature of Phenol- Electrophilic substitution reaction- Uses of Phenols, EthersNomenclature- Methods of preparation- Physical and Chemical properties- Uses. Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids Aldehydes and Ketones - Nomenclature - Nature and Structure of Carbonyl Compounds - Methods of Preparation - Physical and Chemical Properties- Mechanism of Nucleophilic addition Reaction-Reactivity of œ-Hydrogen in Aldehydes- Uses. Carboxylic Acids - Nomenclature - Acidic Nature and Structure - Methods of Preparation- Physical and Chemical Properties- Uses. Amines Amine - Classification - Structure - Nomenclature- Methods of Preparation- Physical Chemical Properties- Basic Character of Amines , Diazonium Salts - Method of Preparation - Chemical Reactions- Importance in Synthesis of Aromatic Compounds Biomolecules Carbohydrates Classification (Aldoses and ketoses)-Monosaccharides (Glucose and Fructose) & D-L Configuration - Disaccharides (Sucrose , Lactose and Maltose) , Polysaccharides (Starch, Cellulose and Glycogen) Importance of Carbohydrates , Proteins- Amino Acids (Peptide Bond, Polypeptides and Proteins)- Structure of Proteins - Denaturation of Proteins, Enzymes- Mechanism of Enzyme Action , Vitamins- Classification and Functions, . Nucleic Acids (DNA and RNA) - Chemical Composition- Structure - Biological Functions, Hormones - Elementry Idea (Excluding Structure).

Chemistry Practicals Topic Marks Titrimetric Analysis ¼Redox Reactions½ 10 Qualitative Analysis 06 Tests for Functional Groups present in Organic Compounds OR Preparation of Organic and Inorganic Compounds OR Tests for Carbohydrates, Fats and Protein. 04 Content Based Experiment 05 Practical record book and Viva-voce 05 Total 30 1. Titrimetric Analysis ( Redox Reactions) (i) Determination of concentration/molarity of KMnO4 solution by titrating it against a standard solution of oxalic acid. (ii) Determination of concentration/molarity of potassium permanganate solution by titrating it against a standard solution of ferrous ammonium sulphate 2. Qualitative Analysis (i) Determination of one cation (Among NH4 + , Pb2+ , Cu2+, Al3+ Fe3+, Mn2+, Zn2+, Co2+, Ni2+ , Ca2+, Sr2+, Ba2+, Mg2+ ,) and one anion (Among CO3 2- , S2- , SO3 2- , NO2 - ,CH3COO- , Cl- , Br- , I- , NO3 - , SO4 2- , PO4 3- , C2O4 2 ) in the given salt.

3. Test for functional groups in organic compounds (A) (i) Test for unsaturation, Alcoholic, Phenolic, Aldehydic, Ketonic, Carboxyl, Amino (Only primary) groups (B) Preparation of inorganic compounds – (i) Preparation of double salts (Ferrous ammonium sulphate and Potash alum). (ii) Preparation of Potassium trioxalatoferrate. (C) Preparation of Organic compounds (i) Acetanilide (ii) Dibenzalacetone (Dibenzylidene acetone) (iii) p-Nitroacetanilide (iv) Aniline yellow (p-Aminoazobenzene). (D)Tests for Carbohydrates, Fats and Proteins. (i) Carbohydrates. (ii) Oils and Fats. (iii) Proteins. 4.(A) Chemical Kinetics Study of the effect of variation in concentration and temperature respectively on the rate of reaction between Sodium thiosulphate and Hydrochloric acid. ¼ii½ Study of the effect of variation in the concentration of iodide ions on the reaction of iodide ions with hydrogen peroxide at room temperature. ¼iii½ Study of the rate of reaction between potassium iodate (KIO3) and Sodium Sulphite (Na2SO3)

B. Thermochemical Measurement (i)To determine the enthalpy change in the dissolution of copper sulphate/potassium nitrate. (ii)To determine the enthalpy change in the neutralisation of strong acid HCl by strong base NaOH (iii)To determine the enthaphy change for the interaction between chloroform and acetone hydrogen bond formation. C. Electrochemistry (i) To study the Variation in cell potential of the cell Zn l Zn2 ⃦Cu2+ l Cu with change in concentration of electrolytes CuSO4/ZnSO4 at room temperature. 4. Practical record book and Viva-voce RBSE Class 12th Chemistry Division of Marks In the table given below is the marks distribution of the subject. Particulars Marks Theory 70 Practical 30 Total 100 UNIT Title Marks 1 Solutions 06 2 Electrochemistry 06 3 Chemical Kinetics 06 4 d -and f -Block Elements 05 5 Coordination Compounds 05 6 Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 06 7 Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 06 8 Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 07 9 Amines 05 10 Biomolecules 04 Total 56