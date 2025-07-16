RBSE Class 12th Accountancy Syllabus 2025-26; Download FREE PDF

For the 2025-2026 academic year, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the revised Class 12 syllabus, now accessible on their official website and within this article.

This update reflects the RBSE's dedication to maintaining a flexible and pertinent educational framework, particularly evidenced by the revised Accountancy syllabus, which aligns with current educational benchmarks. Educators are encouraged to review the new syllabus to adapt their teaching methodologies and lesson plans for comprehensive material coverage. Students should download and thoroughly understand the updated content to strategically plan their studies, focusing on any new or modified sections.

RBSE Class 12th Accountancy Syllabus 2025-26