RBSE Class 12th Political Science Syllabus 2025-26; Download FREE PDF

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the updated Class 12 Political Science syllabus for the 2025-2026 academic year. This important document is available for download in this article and on the RBSE’s official website. The revision of the Political Science syllabus by the RBSE is a move to align it with current educational benchmarks. It is imperative for teachers to meticulously examine the new syllabus to adapt their lesson plans and teaching methods, guaranteeing complete coverage of the material. Students are encouraged to download and thoroughly acquaint themselves with the revised content. This will enable them to strategically plan their studies, with particular attention to any newly added or modified sections. This proactive measure underscores the RBSE's dedication to a progressive and pertinent educational system.

RBSE Class 12th Political Science Syllabus 2025-26 Part - A: Contemporary World-Politics 1. The End of Bipolarity The Soviet System, Gorbachev and the Soviet Union disintegration, Disintegration of the Soviet Union, Consequences of disintegration, Shock Therapy in post-communist regimes, Consequences of shock therapy, Tension and Conflicts, India and post communist countries, India and the USSR. 2. Contemporary Centers of Power European Union, Associations of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Rise of the Chinese Economy, India –China Relations, Japan, South Korea. 3. Contemporary South Asia South Asia, The Military and Democracy in Pakistan, Democracy in Bangladesh, Monarchy and Democracy in Nepal, Ethnic Conflict and Democracy in Sri lanka, India-Pakistan Conflicts, India and its other neighbours, Peace and Cooperation.

4. International Organizations Importance of International Organizations, Evolution of the UNO, Reform of the UNO after the Cold War, Reform of Structures and Process, Jurisdiction of the UNO, India and the UNO Reforms, The UNO in a Unipolar World, IMF, World Bank, WTO, IAEA, Concerning NGO – Amnesty International, Human Right Watch. 5. Security in the Contemporary World: Security, Traditional Notions: External, Traditional Notions: Internal, Traditional Security and Cooperation, Non Traditional Notions, New Sources of threats, Human rights, India's Security Strategy. 6. Environment and Natural Resources Environmental Concerns in Global Politics, The protection of Global Commons, Common but Differentiated Responsibilities, Common Property, India`s stand on Environmental Issues, Environmental Movements: One or Many, Resource Geopolitics, The Indigenous Peoples and Their Rights, Sacred Groves in India.

7. Globalisation The Concept of Globalisation, Causes of Globalisation, Consequences of Globalisation, Political Consequences, Economic Consequences, Cultural Consequences, India and Globalisation, Resistance to Globalisation, India and Resistance to Globalisation. Part -B: Politics in India Since Independence 8. Challenges of Nation Building Challenges for the New Nation, Three Challenges, Partition: Displacement and Rehabilitation, Process of Partition, Consequences of Partition, Mahatama Gandhi’s Sacrifice, Integration of Princely States Hyderabad Princely State, Manipur Princely State, Government's Approach, Reorganisations of States, Creation of New States. 9. Era of One-Party Dominance Challenge of Building Democracy, Congress Dominance In The First Three General Elections, Nature of Congress Dominance, Emergence of Opposition Parties, Socialist Party, The Communist Party of India, Bhartiya Jana-Sangh.

10. Politics of Planned Development Political Contestation, Ideas of Devlopmemt, Planning, The Early Initiatives, The First Five Year Plan, Rapid Industrialsation, Decentralized Planning, Planning Commissionm NITI Ayog. 11. India’s External Relations International Context, The policy of Non- Alignment, Nehru’s Role, Distance From Two Camps, Afro-Asian Unity, Peace and Conflict With China, The Chinese Invasion-1962, Tibet, Wars And Peace With Pakistan, Bangladesh War-1971, Kargil Confrontation, India's Nuclear Policy, India’s Nuclear Programme. 12. Challenge to and Restoration of The Congress System Challenge of Political Succession, Fourth General Elections-1967, Electoral Verdict, Non-Congressism, Coalitions, Defection, Indira vs The Syndicate, Presidential Election-1969, Split in The Congress, The 1971 Election And Restoration of Congress, Abolition of Privy Purse.

13. The Crisis of the Democratic Order: Background to Emergency, Gujrat and Bihar Movements, Conflict with Judiciary, Declaration of Emergency, Lessons of the Emergency, Politics After Emergency, Lok Sabha Election-1977. 14. Regional Aspirations Region and Nation, Indian Approach, Areas of Tension, Jammu & Kashmir, Roots of The Problem, External and Internal Disputes, Punjab, Political Context, Cycle of Violence, Road to Peace, The North-East Demands for Autonomy, Secessionist Movements, Movements Against Outsiders, Accommodation And National Integration, Sikkim’s Merger, Goa’s Liberation, Dravidian Movement. 15. Recent Developments in Indian Politics Concept of The 1990’s, Era of Coalitions, Decline of Congress, Alliance Politics, Political Rise of other Backward Classes, The Mandal Commission, Political Fallouts, Communalism, Secularism, Democracy, Ayodhya Dispute, Demolition And After, Emergence of a New Consensus