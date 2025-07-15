Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

RBSE Class 12th Hindi Literature Syllabus 2025-26; Download FREE PDF

The Rajasthan Board has published the updated Class 12th Hindi Literature syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year on its official website. This article provides the 12th class Hindi Literature syllabus directly from the Rajasthan Board's official website, available for free download as a PDF.

Simran Akhouri
BySimran Akhouri
Jul 15, 2025, 15:57 IST
Download RBSE Class 12th Hindi Literature Syllabus PDF
Download RBSE Class 12th Hindi Literature Syllabus PDF

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has published the updated Class 12 syllabus for the 2025-2026 academic year. This crucial document can be accessed on the RBSE's official website and is also available in this article.

The RBSE has revised the Hindi Literature syllabus to meet contemporary educational standards. Teachers are advised to review the new syllabus to adjust their lesson plans and teaching strategies for effective coverage of all material. Students should download and thoroughly comprehend the updated content. This will enable them to strategically organise their studies, paying close attention to any new or altered sections. This proactive measure highlights the RBSE's commitment to an adaptable and relevant educational structure.

RBSE Class 12th Hindi Literature Syllabus 2025-26

hindi lit

hin lit 2





RBSE  Class 12th  Hindi Literature Division of Marks

In the table given below is the marks distribution of the subject.

Particulars

Marks 

Theory

80

Practical

20

Total

100

RBSE Class 12th Hindi Literature  Syllabus 2025 Download

RBSE Class 12th Hindi Literature Syllabus PDF- Download Here


Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News