RBSE Class 12th Sanskrit Literature Syllabus 2025-26; Download FREE PDF

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the updated Class 12 syllabus for the 2025-2026 academic year. This important document is available for download in this article and on the RBSE’s official website.

The revision of the Sanskrit Literature syllabus by the RBSE is a move to align it with current educational benchmarks. It is imperative for teachers to meticulously examine the new syllabus to adapt their lesson plans and teaching methods, guaranteeing complete coverage of the material. Students are encouraged to download and thoroughly acquaint themselves with the revised content. This will enable them to strategically plan their studies, with particular attention to any newly added or modified sections. This proactive measure underscores the RBSE's dedication to a progressive and pertinent educational system.