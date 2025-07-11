Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

RBSE Class 12th Sanskrit Literature Syllabus 2025-26; Download FREE PDF

The Rajasthan Board has released the updated class 12th Sanskrit Literature syllabus for all the subjects on its official website. Students are looking for the syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 can download the syllabus from this article below. This article contains free downloadable Sanskrit Literature Syllabus PDF.

Simran Akhouri
BySimran Akhouri
Jul 11, 2025, 15:12 IST
Download RBSE Class 12th Sanskrit Literature Syllabus PDF
Download RBSE Class 12th Sanskrit Literature Syllabus PDF

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the updated Class 12 syllabus for the 2025-2026 academic year. This important document is available for download in this article and on the RBSE’s official website.

The revision of the Sanskrit Literature syllabus by the RBSE is a move to align it with current educational benchmarks. It is imperative for teachers to meticulously examine the new syllabus to adapt their lesson plans and teaching methods, guaranteeing complete coverage of the material. Students are encouraged to download and thoroughly acquaint themselves with the revised content. This will enable them to strategically plan their studies, with particular attention to any newly added or modified sections. This proactive measure underscores the RBSE's dedication to a progressive and pertinent educational system.

RBSE Class 12th Sanskrit Literature Syllabus 2025-26

rb sans 1

rb san 2

rb san 3


RBSE  Class 12th Sanskrit Literature Division of Marks

In the table given below is the marks distribution of the subject.

Particulars

Marks 

Theory

80

Practical

20

Total

100

RBSE Class 12th Sanskrit Literature Syllabus 2025 Download

RBSE Class 12th Sanskrit Literature PDF - Download Here


Also Read - RBSE Class 12th English Compulsory Syllabus 2025 PDF

Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News