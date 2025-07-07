The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially released the updated syllabus for Class 12 English Compulsory for the upcoming 2025-2026 academic session. This revised curriculum is now available on the RBSE's official website as well as in this article below.

The board's decision to revise the syllabus aims to align the English Compulsory course with contemporary educational standards and to potentially introduce new literary or grammatical components that reflect current academic trends and national educational policies.

This update is crucial for students preparing for the Class 12 board examinations, as it outlines the specific topics, literary works, and grammatical concepts that will be assessed. Teachers are advised to meticulously review the new syllabus to adjust their lesson plans and teaching methodologies accordingly, ensuring comprehensive coverage of all prescribed units. Students, on their part, should download and thoroughly familiarize themselves with the updated content to strategize their studies effectively, focusing on the newly introduced or revised sections. This proactive step by the RBSE underscores its commitment to providing a dynamic and relevant educational framework for its students.