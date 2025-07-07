The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially released the updated syllabus for Class 12 English Compulsory for the upcoming 2025-2026 academic session. This revised curriculum is now available on the RBSE's official website as well as in this article below.
The board's decision to revise the syllabus aims to align the English Compulsory course with contemporary educational standards and to potentially introduce new literary or grammatical components that reflect current academic trends and national educational policies.
This update is crucial for students preparing for the Class 12 board examinations, as it outlines the specific topics, literary works, and grammatical concepts that will be assessed. Teachers are advised to meticulously review the new syllabus to adjust their lesson plans and teaching methodologies accordingly, ensuring comprehensive coverage of all prescribed units. Students, on their part, should download and thoroughly familiarize themselves with the updated content to strategize their studies effectively, focusing on the newly introduced or revised sections. This proactive step by the RBSE underscores its commitment to providing a dynamic and relevant educational framework for its students.
RBSE Class 12th English Compulsory Syllabus 2025-26
In the table given below, Rajathan Board Class 12th English Compulsory Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 is mentioned. Students who are going to appear for Class 12th board in the coming year can find important topics related to the subject matter.
|
SECTION : A
|
1. Reading—Passages for comprehension—
15 Two unseen passages (about 700-900 words in all)
The passages will include any two of the following—
(a) Factual passages e.g. instructions, descriptions, reports.
(b) Discursive passages involving opinion e.g. argumentative, persuasive or interpretative text.
(c) Literary passages e.g. extract from fiction, drama, poetry, essay or biography. The details are as under—
|
SECTION : B
|
2. Writing
(i) One out of two short compositions—(about 80 words) (It includes—advertisement and notices, description of arguments for or against a topic, accepting and declining invitations.) (ii) A report on an event based on some verbal input or a paragraph based on some clues—(about 100 words)
(iii) Letter— (one out of two based on some verbal input) 5 The letters will include the following—
(a) Business or Official Letters (for making enquiries, registering complaints, asking for and giving information, placing order and sending replies).
(b) Letters to the editor on various social, national and international issues.
(c) Application for a job including CV (Curriculum Vitae)/Resume.
3. Grammar—
Fill in the Blanks Type Questions and 2 Short Answer Type Questions. The test type will include gap-filling, sentence transformation, making sentences and combining sentences.
1. Conditional Sentences
2. Synthesis
3. Phrasal Verbs (break, bring, carry, come, get, put, turn) 3 4. Conjunctions
|
SECTION : C
4. Text Books
Flamingo—Prose
(i) One extract from different prose lessons of the prescribed Text Book (Approximately of 200 words)
3 Multiple Choice Questions and 3 Very Short Answer Type Questions.
(ii) One out of two Long Answer Type Questions based on the lessons to be answered in about 60 words.
(iii) Two Short Answer Type Questions based on the lessons to be answered in about 20-30 words.
Flamingo—Poetry
(i) One out of two Explanations with reference to context from the prescribed poems.
(ii) One out of two Long Answer Type Questions based on the text to be answered in about 60 words.
(iii) Two Short Answer Type Questions to be answered in 20-30 words.
Vistas
(i) One out of two Long Answer Type Questions based on Supplementary Reader to test comprehension and extrapolation of theme, character and incidents in about 60 words.
(ii) Two Short Answer Type Questions to be answered in about 20-30 words.
(iii) Nine Multiple Choice Questions.
RBSE Class 12th English Compulsory Division of Marks
In the table given below is the marks distribution of the subject.
|
Area of Learning
|
Marks
|
Reading
|
15
|
Writing
|
14
|
Grammar
|
10
|
Text Book : Flamingo
|
25
|
Supp. Book : Vistas
|
16
RBSE Class 12th English Compulsory 2025 Important Books
Prescribed Books :
1. Flamingo—NCERT’s Book Published under Copyright
2. Vistas—NCERT’s Book Published under Copyright
