RBSE Class 12th Economics Syllabus 2025-26; Download FREE PDF

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the updated Class 12 Economics syllabus for the 2025-2026 academic year. This crucial document is available for download on the RBSE's official website.
The revision of the Economics syllabus by the RBSE is a move to align it with current educational benchmarks. It is imperative for teachers to meticulously examine the new syllabus o adapt their lesson plans and teaching methods, guaranteeing complete coverage of the material. Students are encouraged to download and thoroughly acquaint themselves with the rvised content. This will enable them to strategically plan their studies, with particularattention to any newly added or modified sections. This proactive measure underscores the RBSE's dedication to a progressive and pertinent educational system.
RBSE Class 12th Economics Syllabus 2025-26
Unit 1: Macroeconomics
-
Introduction Emergence of Macroeconomics , Context of the Present Book of Macroeconomics
-
National Income Accounting
Unit 2: Money and Banking
3.Money and Banking
Unit 3: Income and Employment
4.Determination of Income and Employment
Unit 4: Government Budget
5.Government Budget and the Economy
Unit 5: Open Economy
6.Open Economy-Macroeconomics
Part B :Introductory Microeconomics
Unit 1 Introductory Microeconomics
7.Introduction
Unit 2 Consumer Behaviour
8.Theory Of Consumer Behaviour
Unit 3 Concepts of Production and Costs
9.Production and Costs
Unit 4 Perfect Competition
10.The Theory of the Firm Under Perfect Competition
RBSE Class 12th Economics Division of Marks
In the table given below is the marks distribution of the subject.
|
Particulars
|
Marks
|
Theory
|
80
|
Practical
|
20
|
Total
|
100
RBSE Class 12th Economics 2025 Important Books
-
Microeconomics - NCERT's Book Published under Copyright
-
Macroeconomics - NCERT's Book Published under Copyright
RBSE Class 12th Economics Syllabus 2025 Download
RBSE Class 12th Economics PDF - Download Here
