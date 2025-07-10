Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
RBSE Class 12th Economics Syllabus 2025-26; Download FREE PDF

The Rajasthan Board has released the updated class 12th syllabus for all the subjects on its official website. Students are looking for the syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 can download the syllabus from this article below. This article contains free downloadable Economics Syllabus PDF.

Download RBSE Class 12th Economics Syllabus PDF
Download RBSE Class 12th Economics Syllabus PDF

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the updated Class 12 Economics syllabus for the 2025-2026 academic year. This crucial document is available for download on the RBSE's official website.

The revision of the Economics syllabus by the RBSE is a move to align it with current educational benchmarks. It is imperative for teachers to meticulously examine the new syllabus o adapt their lesson plans and teaching methods, guaranteeing complete coverage of the material. Students are encouraged to download and thoroughly acquaint themselves with the rvised content. This will enable them to strategically plan their studies, with particularattention to any newly added or modified sections. This proactive measure underscores the RBSE's dedication to a progressive and pertinent educational system.

RBSE Class 12th Economics Syllabus 2025-26

Unit 1: Macroeconomics

  1. Introduction Emergence of Macroeconomics , Context of the Present Book of Macroeconomics

  2. National Income Accounting

Unit 2: Money and Banking

3.Money and Banking

Unit 3: Income and Employment

4.Determination of Income and Employment

Unit 4: Government Budget 

5.Government Budget and the Economy

Unit 5: Open Economy

6.Open Economy-Macroeconomics

Part B :Introductory Microeconomics

Unit 1 Introductory Microeconomics

7.Introduction 

Unit 2 Consumer Behaviour 

8.Theory Of Consumer Behaviour

Unit 3 Concepts of Production and Costs 

9.Production and Costs 

Unit 4 Perfect Competition

10.The Theory of the Firm Under Perfect Competition

RBSE  Class 12th Economics Division of Marks

In the table given below is the marks distribution of the subject.

Particulars

Marks 

Theory

80

Practical

20

Total

100

RBSE Class 12th Economics 2025 Important Books

  • Microeconomics - NCERT's Book Published under Copyright

  • Macroeconomics - NCERT's Book Published under Copyright

RBSE Class 12th Economics Syllabus 2025 Download 

RBSE Class 12th Economics PDF - Download Here

