RBSE Class 12th Physics Syllabus 2025-26; Download FREE PDF

For the 2025-2026 academic year, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the updated Class 12 syllabus. This important document is available for download on both the RBSE's official website and in this article. The RBSE updated the Physics syllabus to align with current educational standards. Teachers should review the new syllabus to adapt their lesson plans and teaching methods to cover all material effectively. Students are encouraged to download and understand the revised content thoroughly. This will help them plan their studies strategically, focusing on any new or changed sections. This proactive approach underscores the RBSE's dedication to a dynamic and pertinent educational framework. RBSE Class 12th Physics Syllabus 2025-26 1. ELECTRIC CHARGES AND FIELDS INTRODUCTION, ELECTRIC CHARGE, CONDUCTORS AND INSULATORS, BASIC PROPERTIES OF ELECTRIC CHARGE- (Additivity of charges, Charge is conserved, Quantisation of Charge), COULOMB'S LAW, FORCES BETWEEN MULTIPLE CHARGES, ELECTRIC FIELD - (Electric field due to a system of charges, Physical significance of electric field), ELECTRIC FIELD LINES, ELECTRIC FLUX, ELECTRIC DIPOLE - (The field of an electric dipole - i. For points on the axis (ⅱ) For points on the equatorial plane, Physical significance of dipoles), DIPOLE IN A UNIFORM EXTERNAL FIELD, CONTINUOUS CHARGE DISTRIBUTION, GAUSS'S LAW, APPLICATIONS OF GAUSS'S LAW - (Field due to an infinitely long straight uniformly charged wire, Field due to a uniformly charged infinite plane sheet, Field due to a uniformly charged thin spherical shell). 2. ELECTROSTATIC POTENTIAL AND CAPACITANCE INTRODUCTION, ELECTROSTATIC POTENTIAL, POTENTIAL DUE TO A POINT CHARGE, POTENTIAL DUE TO AN ELECTRIC DIPOLE, POTENTIAL DUE TO A SYSTEM OF CHARGES, EQUIPOTENTIAL SURFACES - (Relation between field and potential), POTENTIAL ENERGY OF A SYSTEM OF CHARGES, POTENTIAL ENERGY IN AN EXTERNAL FIELD-(Potential energy of a single charge, Potential energy of a system of two charges in an external field, Potential energy of a dipole in an external field), ELECTROSTATICS OF CONDUCTORS-(Inside a conductor electrostatic field is zero, At the surface of a charged conductor electrostatic field must be normal to the surface at every point, The interior of a conductor can have no excess charge in the static situation, Electrostatic potential is constant throughout the volume of the conductor and has the same value on its surface, Electric field at the surface of a charged conductor, Electrostatic shielding), DIELECTRICS AND POLARISATION, CAPACITORS AND CAPACITANCE, THE PARALLEL PLATE CAPACITOR, EFFECT OF DIELECTRIC ON CAPACITANCE, COMBINATION OF CAPACITORS - (Capacitors in series, Capacitors in parallel), ENERGY STORED IN A CAPACITOR (only Formula). 3. CURRENT ELECTRICITY INTRODUCTION, ELECTRIC CURRENT, ELECTRIC CURRENTS IN CONDUCTORS, OHM'S LAW, DRIFT OF ELECTRONS AND THE ORIGIN OF RESISTIVITY-(Mobility), LIMITATIONS OF OHM'S LAW, RESISTIVITY OF VARIOUS MATERIALS, TEMPERATURE DEPENDENCE OF RESISTIVITY, ELECTRICAL ENERGY- POWER, CELLS, EMF, INTERNAL RESISTANCE, CELLS IN SERIES AND IN PARALLEL, KIRCHHOFF'S RULES, WHEATSTONE BRIDGE. 4.MOVING CHARGES AND MAGNETISM INTRODUCTION, MAGNETIC FORCE - (Sources and fields, Magnetic Field - Lorentz Force, Magnetic force on a current carrying conductor), MOTION IN A MAGNETIC FIELD, MAGNETIC FIELD DUE TO A CURRENT ELEMENT - BIOT SAVART LAW, MAGNETIC FIELD ON THE AXIS OF A CIRGULAR CURRENT LOOP, AMPERE'S CIRCUITAL LAW, THE SOLENOID, FORCE BETWEEN TWO PARALLEL CURRENTS - THE AMPERE, TORQUE ON CURREN LOOP - MAGNETIC DIPOLE- (Torque on a rectangular current loop in a uniform magnetic field, circular current loop as a magnetic dipole), THE MOVING COIL GALVANOMETER. 5. MAGNETISM AND MATTER INTRODUCTION, THE BAR MAGNET - (The magnetic field lines, Bar magnet as an equivalent solenoidonly qualitative study, The dipole in a uniform magnetic field, The electrostatic analog), MAGNETISM AND GAUSS'S LAW, MAGNETISATION AND MAGNETIC INTENSITY, MAGNETIC PROPERTIES OF MATERIALS - (Diamagnetism, Paramagnetism, Ferromagnetism). 6. ELECTROMAGNETIC INDUCTION INTRODUCTION, THE EXPERIMENTS OF FARADAY AND HENRY, MAGNETIC FLUX, FARADAY'S LAW OF INDUCTION, SLENZ'S LAW AND CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, MOTIONAL ELECTROMOTIVE FORCE, INDUCTANCE - (Mutual Inductance, self-Inductance), AC GENERATOR. 7. ALTERNATING CURRENT INTRODUCTION, AC VOLTAGE APPLIED TO A RESISTOR, REPRESENTATION OF AC CURRENT AND VOLTAGE BY ROTATING VECTORS - PHASORS, AC VOLTAGE APPLIED TO AN INDUCTOR, AC VOLTAGE APPLIED TO A CAPACITOR, AC VOLTAGE APPLIED TO A SERIES LCR CIRCUIT - (Phaser - diagram solution, Resonance), POWER IN AC CIRCUIT: THE POWER FACTOR, TRANSFORMERS. 8. ELECTROMAGNETIC WAVES INTRODUCTION, DISPLACEMENT CURRENT, ELECTROMAGNETIC WAVES- (sources of electromagnetic waves, Nature of electromagnetic waves), ELECTROMAGMETIC SPECTRUM- (Radio waves, Microwaves, Infrared waves, visible rays, ultraviolet rays, x-rays, Gamma rays). 9. RAY OPTICS AND OPTICAL INSTRUMENTS INTRODUCTION, REFLECTION OF LIGHT BY SPHERICAL MIRRORS- (Sign convention, Focal length of spherical mirrors, The mirror equation), REFRACTION, TOTAL INTERNAL REFLECTION (Total internal reflection in nature and its technological applications - i. Prism ii. Optical fibers), REFRACTION AT SPHERICAL SURFACES AND BY LENSES- (Refraction at a spherical surface, Refraction by a lens, Power of a lens, Combination of thin lenses in contact), REFRACTION THROUGH A PRISM, OPTICAL INSTRUMENTS - (The microscope, Telescope). 10.OPTICS INTRODUCTION, HUYGENS PRINCIPLE, REFRACTION AND REFLECTION OF PLANE WAVES USING HUYGENSS PRINCIPLE – (Refraction of a plane Wave, Refraction at a rarer medium, Reflection of a plane wave by a plane surface), COHERENT AND INCOHERENT ADDITION OF WAVES, INTERFERENCE OF LIGHT WAVES AND YOUNG’S EXPERIMENT- (only formula of bright and dark fringes), DIFFRACTION - (only qualitative study)- (The Single slit, seeing the Single slit diffraction pattern), POLARISATION. 11. DUAL NATURE OF RADIATION AND MATTER INTRODUCTION, ELECTRON EMISSION, PHOTOELECTRIC EFFECT – (Hertz’s observations, Hallwach’s and Lenard’s observations), EXPERIMENTAL STUDY OF PHOTOELECTRIC EFFECT- (Effect of intensity of light on photocurrent, Effect of potential on photoelectric current, Effect of frequency of incident radiation on stopping potential), PHOTOELECTRIC EFFECT AND WAVE THEORY OF LIGHT, EINSTEIN’S PHOTOELECTRIC EQUATION: ENERGY QUANTUM OF RADIATION, PARTICLE NATURE OF LIGHT: THE PHOTON, WAVE NATURE OF MATTER. 12. ATOMS INTRODUCTION, ALPHA-PARTICLE, SCATTERING AND RUTHERFORD'S NUCLEAR MODEL OF ATOM- (Alpha- Particle trajectory, Electron orbits), ATOMIC SPECTRA, BOHR MODEL OF THE HYDROGEN ATOM (only formula of radius of nth orbit)- (Energy levels), THE LINE SPECTRA OF THE HYDROGEN ATOM (Only qualitative Study), DE BROGLIE'S EXPLANATION OF BOHR'S SECOND POSTULATE OF QUANTISATION. 13. NUCLEI INTRODUCTION, ATOMIC MASSES AND COMPOSITION OF NUCLEUS- (Discovery of Neutron), SIZE OF THE NUCLEUS, MASS-ENERGY AND NUCLEAR BINDING ENERGY - (Mass-Energy, Nuclear binding energy), NUCLEAR FORCE, RADIOACTIVITY, NUCLEAR ENERGY - (Fission, Nuclear fusion - energy generation in stars, controlled thermo- nuclear fusion) 1. SEMICONDUCTOR ELECTRONICS: MATERIALS, DEVICES AND SIMPLE CIRCUITS INTRODUCTION, CLASSIFICATION OF METALS, CONDUCTORS AND SEMICONDUCTORS – (On the basis of conductivity, on the basis of energy bands), INTRINSIC SEMICONDUCTOR, EXTRINSIC SEMICONDUCTOR- (n-type semiconductor, p-type semiconductor), p-n Junction- (p-n junction formation), SEMICONDUCTOR DIODE - (p-n junction diode under forward bias, p-n junction diode under reverse bias), APPLICATION OF JUNCTION DIODE AS A RECTIFIER

Physics Practical One experiment 10 Marks Two activities (one from each section) 8 Marks Project 4 Marks Practical record [experiments and activities] 4 Marks Viva on experiments, activities and project 4 Marks Total 30 marks The record to be submitted by the students at the time of their annual examination has to include: Record of at least 12 Experiments to be performed by the students and Record of at least 8 Activities [4 from each section] to be performed by the students. EXPERIMENTS 1. To determine resistance per unit length of a given wire by plotting a graph of potential difference versus current. 2. To determine the resistance of a given wire using a metre bridge and hence determine the resistivity of the material of the wire. 3. To verify the laws of combination of resistances (series or parallel) using a metre bridge.

4. To compare the emf of two given primary cells (Daniel and Leclanche cells) using a potentiometer. 5. To determine the internal resistance of a given primary cell using a potentiometer. 6. To determine the resistance of a galvanometer by half- deflection method and to find its figure of merit. 7. To convert the given galvanometer (of known resistance and figure of merit) into (i) an ammeter of a desired range or (ii) a voltmeter of desired range and to verify the same. 8. To determine the frequency of alternating current using a sonometer and an electromagnet. 9. To find the value of 'v' for different values of 'u' in case of concave mirror and to find the focal length. 10. To find the focal length of a convex lens by plotting graphs between u and v or between 1/u and 1/ v. 11. To find the focal length of a convex mirror using a convex lens.

12. To find the focal length of a concave lens with the help of a convex lens. 13. To determine refractive index of the material of a prism by measuring angle of minimum deviation for the given prism by plotting a graph between the angle of incidence and the angle of deviation. 14. To determine refractive index of a glass slab using a travelling microscope. 15. To determine the refractive index of a liquid (water) using (i) concave mirror, (ii) convex lens and a plane mirror. 16.To draw the I - V characteristic curves of a p-n junction in forward bias and reverse bias. 17. To draw the characteristic curve of a Zener diode and to determine its reverse breakdown voltage. 18. To study the characteristics of a common emitter n-p-n (or p-n-p) transistor and to find out the values of current and voltage gains.