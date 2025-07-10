For the 2025-2026 academic session, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has published the revised syllabus for Class 12 Hindi Compulsory. This essential resource for students and teachers can be downloaded from the RBSE's official website.
The RBSE has decided to revise the Hindi Compulsory syllabus to align it with contemporary educational standards. This revision may introduce new literary or grammatical components reflecting current academic trends and national educational policies.
This update is crucial for Class 12 students preparing for board examinations, as it details the specific topics, literary works, and grammatical concepts to be assessed. Teachers should meticulously review the new syllabus to adjust lesson plans and teaching methodologies, ensuring comprehensive coverage. Students are advised to download and thoroughly familiarize themselves with the updated content to strategize their studies effectively, focusing on newly introduced or revised sections. This proactive step highlights RBSE's commitment to a dynamic and relevant educational framework.
RBSE Class 12th Hindi Compulsory Syllabus 2025-26
The Rajasthan Board has published the hindi compulsory 2025 syllabus on its official website. The syllabus contains details regarding the topic, division of marks, and other important details related to the subject matter.
RBSE Class 12th Hindi Compulsory Division of Marks
In the table given below is the marks distribution of the subject.
|
Area of Learning
|
Marks
|
Unread Passages
|
12
|
Creative Writing
|
18
|
Practical Grammar
|
08
|
Text Book : Aroh part 2
|
31
|
Supp. Book : Vitan Part 2
|
11
Also Check -
RBSE Class 12th English Compulsory Syllabus 2025 PDF
RBSE Class 12th English Compulsory 2025 Important Books
NCERT - Aaroh Part 2
NCERT - Vitan Part 2
NCERT - Abhivyakati and Madhyam
RBSE Class 12th Hindi Compulsory PDF - Download Here
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation