Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

RBSE Class 12th Hindi Compulsory Syllabus 2025-26; Download FREE PDF

The Rajasthan Board has released the updated class 12th syllabus for all the subjects on its official website. Students are looking for the syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 can download the syllabus from this article below. This article contains free downloadable Hindi Compulsory Syllabus PDF.

Simran Akhouri
BySimran Akhouri
Jul 10, 2025, 16:31 IST
Download RBSE Class 12th Hindi Compulsory Syllabus PDF
Download RBSE Class 12th Hindi Compulsory Syllabus PDF

 For the 2025-2026 academic session, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has published the revised syllabus for Class 12 Hindi Compulsory. This essential resource for students and teachers can be downloaded from the RBSE's official website.

The RBSE has decided to revise the Hindi Compulsory syllabus to align it with contemporary educational standards. This revision may introduce new literary or grammatical components reflecting current academic trends and national educational policies.

This update is crucial for Class 12 students preparing for board examinations, as it details the specific topics, literary works, and grammatical concepts to be assessed. Teachers should meticulously review the new syllabus to adjust lesson plans and teaching methodologies, ensuring comprehensive coverage. Students are advised to download and thoroughly familiarize themselves with the updated content to strategize their studies effectively, focusing on newly introduced or revised sections. This proactive step highlights RBSE's commitment to a dynamic and relevant educational framework.

RBSE Class 12th Hindi Compulsory Syllabus 2025-26

The Rajasthan Board has published the hindi compulsory 2025 syllabus on its official website. The syllabus contains details regarding the topic, division of marks, and other important details related to the subject matter.

RBSE HINDI

RBSE HIN 2


RBSE Class 12th Hindi Compulsory Division of Marks

In the table given below is the marks distribution of the subject.

Area of Learning

Marks

Unread Passages

12

Creative Writing

18

Practical Grammar

08

Text Book : Aroh part 2

31

Supp. Book : Vitan Part 2

11

 

Also Check - 

RBSE Class 12th English Compulsory Syllabus 2025 PDF

RBSE Class 12th English Compulsory 2025 Important Books

NCERT - Aaroh Part 2

NCERT - Vitan Part 2

NCERT - Abhivyakati and Madhyam 

RBSE Class 12th Hindi Compulsory PDF - Download Here


Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News