For the 2025-2026 academic session, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has published the revised syllabus for Class 12 Hindi Compulsory. This essential resource for students and teachers can be downloaded from the RBSE's official website.

The RBSE has decided to revise the Hindi Compulsory syllabus to align it with contemporary educational standards. This revision may introduce new literary or grammatical components reflecting current academic trends and national educational policies.

This update is crucial for Class 12 students preparing for board examinations, as it details the specific topics, literary works, and grammatical concepts to be assessed. Teachers should meticulously review the new syllabus to adjust lesson plans and teaching methodologies, ensuring comprehensive coverage. Students are advised to download and thoroughly familiarize themselves with the updated content to strategize their studies effectively, focusing on newly introduced or revised sections. This proactive step highlights RBSE's commitment to a dynamic and relevant educational framework.