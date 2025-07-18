RBSE Class 12th Biology Syllabus 2025-26; Download FREE PDF

List of botany major experiments.

To study the reproductive parts of commonly available flowers (any one) (Pea, China rose, Mustard)

Preparation of a temporary stained slide of onion root tip to study the various stages of mitosis

To study plant population density by the quadrate method.

To study plant population frequency by the quadrate method.

To study and identify various stages of female gametophyte development in a flower

Staining of nucleic acid by acetocarmine.

List of zoology major experiments.

To study the texture of different type of soil samples.

To determine the water holding capacity of different type of soil samples .

To determine the pH of different type of water and soil samples.

To analyse living organisms in water samples

To study turbidity of water samples.

To determine the amount of suspended particulate matter (SPM) in air at different sites in a city

List of botany minor experiments.

To determine the percentage of pollen grain germination

To study the development of pollen tube on the stigma of flower

To study the different stages of meiosis by permanent slide.

To verify the Mendel’s law of independent assortment.

To study the homologous and analogous organs in plants.

List of zoology minor experiments.

To study the blastula stage of embryonic development in mammals.

To verify Mendel’s Law of segregation.

To study the homologous and analogous organs in animals.

Preparation and analysis of pedigree charts

Spots Botany- Any three of the following may be given. (One from each)

To perform emasculation, bagging and tagging for controlled pollination.

Xeric condition plant (Euphorbia, Cactus, or any xeric plant)

Hydric condition plant (Hydrilla, Vallisnaria or any hydric plant)

(One question may be asked on adaptation.)

Spots Zoology – Any three of the following may be given. (One from each)

Study the permanent slide of T.S. of testis/ovary.

Study the permanent slide or diagram of an Entamoeba, Plasmodiam vivax, Ascaris, Trichophyton.

Xeric condition animal/hydric condition animal (Any One)

(One question may be asked on adaptation.)

Practical Record.

Viva Voce

Investigatory Project

