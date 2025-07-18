RBSE Class 12th Biology Syllabus 2025-26; Download FREE PDF

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released the updated syllabus for Class 12th. Candidates who are looking for the updated syllabus can find a free Class 12th Biology PDF in the article below.
This update reflects the RBSE's dedication to maintaining a flexible and pertinent educational framework, particularly evidenced by the revised Biology syllabus, which aligns with current educational benchmarks. Educators are encouraged to review the new syllabus to adapt their teaching methodologies and lesson plans for comprehensive material coverage. Students should download and thoroughly understand the updated content to strategically plan their studies, focusing on any new or modified sections.
RBSE Class 12th Biology Syllabus 2025-26
The table given below provide complete detailed syllabus of class 12th Biology.
|
UNIT -6 REPRODUCTION
SEXUAL REPRODUCTION IN FLOWERING PLANTS
Flower- A Fascinating organ of Angiosperms, Pre-fertilization: structures and events, Stamens, Microsporangium and Pollen grain, The pistil, Megasprorangium and Embryosac, Pollination, Double fertilisation, Post- Fertilisation : structures and events- Endosperm, Embryo, Seed , Apomixis and Polyembryony.
|
HUMAN REPRODUCTION
The Male Reproductive System , The Female Reproductive System , Gametogenesis , Menstrual Cycle, Fertilisation and Implantation ,Pregnancy and Embryonic Development , Parturition and Lactation.
|
REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH
Reproductive Health–Problems and Strategies , Population Stabilisation and Birth Control, Medical Termination of Pregnancy, Sexually Transmitted infections, Infertility.
|
PRINCIPLES OF INHERITANCE AND VARIATION
Mendel’s Laws of Inheritance , Inheritance of One Gene- Law of Dominance, Law of Segregation (Incomplete dominance, Co-dominance) Inheritance of Two Genes- Law of Independent Assortment, Chromosomal Theory of Inheritance, Linkage and Recombination, Polygenic Inheritance, Pleiotropy, Sex Determination- Sex Determination in Honey Bee and Humans, Mutation, Genetic Disorders- Pedigree Analysis, Mendelian Disorders- (Colour Blindness, Haemophilia, Sickle-cell anaemia, Phenylketonuria, Thalassemia, Chromosomal Disorders).
|
MOLECULAR BASIS OF INHERITANCE
The DNA -Structure of Polynucleotide chain, Packaging of DNA helix, The Search for Genetic MaterialThe Genetic material is DNA, Properties of Genetic material, RNA world, Replication - The Experimental proof , The Machinery and the Enzymes, Transcription - Transcription unit, Transcription unit and the Gene, Types of RNA and the process of transcription, Genetic Code- Mutation and Genetic code, tRNAThe adapter molecule, Translation , Regulation of Gene Expression- The Lac Operon, Human Genome Project- Salient features of Human genome , Applications and future challenges, DNA Fingerprinting.
|
EVOLUTION
Origin of Life, Evolution of Life Forms – A theory, Evidences for Evolution, Adaptive Radiation, Biological Evolution, Mechanism of Evolution , Hardy – Weinberg Principle, A Brief Account of Evolution, Origin and Evolution of Man.
|
UNIT-8 BIOLOGY IN HUMAN WELFARE
HUMAN HEALTH AND DISEASE
Common Diseases in Humans, Immunity - Innate Immunity, Acquired Immunity, Active and Passive Immunity, Vaccination and Immunisation, Allergies, Auto Immunity, Immune System in the body , AIDS , Cancer, Drugs and Alcohol abuse- Adolescence and Drug/Alcohol abuse , Addiction and dependence , effects of drug/alcohol abuse , Prevention and control.
|
MICROBES IN HUMAN WELFARE
Microbes in Household Products, Microbes in industrial products- Fermented beverages, Antibiotics, Chemicals, Enzymes and other bioactive molecules, Microbes in Sewage Treatment, Microbes in Production of Biogas, Microbes as Biocontrol Agents , Microbes as Biofertilisers.
|
UNIT-9 BIOTECHNOLOGY
BIOTECHNOLOGY : PRINCIPLES AND PROCESSES
Principles of Biotechnology, Tools of recombinant DNA Technology-Restriction Enzymes, Cloning vectors, Competent host (For Transformation with Recombinant DNA) , Processes of Recombinant DNA Technology-Isolation of the Genetic material (DNA), Cutting of DNA at specific locations, Amplification of Gene of interest using PCR, Insertion of Recombinant DNA into the Host Cell/Organism, Obtaining the foreign Gene product, Downstream processing.
|
UNIT-10 ECOLOGY
ORGANISMS AND POPULATION
Populations - Population Attributes, Population Growth, Life History Variation, Population Interactions.
|
ECOSYSTEM
Ecosystem–Structure and Function , Productivity , Decomposition , Energy Flow, Ecological Pyramids.
|
BIODIVERSITY AND CONSERVATION
Biodiversity- Biodiversity on Earth and in India, Patterns of Biodiversity, The importance of species diversity to the Ecosystem, Loss of Biodiversity, Biodiversity Conservation.
Biology (Practical)
|
Evaluation
|
Marks
|
Botany Major Exercise
|
04
|
Zoology Major Exercise
|
04
|
Botany Minor Exercise
|
03
|
Zoology Minor Exercise
|
03
|
Spots (Botany + Zoology)
|
06
|
Investigatory Project.
|
04
|
Practical Record
|
04
|
Viva-Voce (Based on Practical Work)
|
02
|
Total
|
30
|
List of botany major experiments.
|
To study the reproductive parts of commonly available flowers (any one) (Pea, China rose, Mustard)
|
Preparation of a temporary stained slide of onion root tip to study the various stages of mitosis
|
To study plant population density by the quadrate method.
|
To study plant population frequency by the quadrate method.
|
To study and identify various stages of female gametophyte development in a flower
|
Staining of nucleic acid by acetocarmine.
|
List of zoology major experiments.
|
To study the texture of different type of soil samples.
|
To determine the water holding capacity of different type of soil samples .
|
To determine the pH of different type of water and soil samples.
|
To analyse living organisms in water samples
|
To study turbidity of water samples.
|
To determine the amount of suspended particulate matter (SPM) in air at different sites in a city
|
List of botany minor experiments.
|
To determine the percentage of pollen grain germination
|
To study the development of pollen tube on the stigma of flower
|
To study the different stages of meiosis by permanent slide.
|
To verify the Mendel’s law of independent assortment.
|
To study the homologous and analogous organs in plants.
|
List of zoology minor experiments.
|
To study the blastula stage of embryonic development in mammals.
|
To verify Mendel’s Law of segregation.
|
To study the homologous and analogous organs in animals.
|
Preparation and analysis of pedigree charts
|
Spots Botany- Any three of the following may be given. (One from each)
|
To perform emasculation, bagging and tagging for controlled pollination.
|
Xeric condition plant (Euphorbia, Cactus, or any xeric plant)
|
Hydric condition plant (Hydrilla, Vallisnaria or any hydric plant)
|
(One question may be asked on adaptation.)
|
Spots Zoology – Any three of the following may be given. (One from each)
|
Study the permanent slide of T.S. of testis/ovary.
|
Study the permanent slide or diagram of an Entamoeba, Plasmodiam vivax, Ascaris, Trichophyton.
|
Xeric condition animal/hydric condition animal (Any One)
|
(One question may be asked on adaptation.)
|
Practical Record.
|
Viva Voce
|
Investigatory Project
|
ANNEXURE-‘B’
1A- Any one of the following exercise may be given:- (a). To study the reproductive parts of commonly available flowers (any one) (Pea, China Rose, Mustard) (b). Preparation and study of mitosis in onion root tips. (c). To study plant population density by quadrate method. (d). To study plant population frequency by quadrate method. (e). To study and identify various stages of female gametophyte development in flower. (f). staining of nucleic acid by acetocarmine.
|
ANNEXURE-‘C’
1B- Any one of the following exercise may be given:- (a). To study the texture of soil samples. (b). To determine the water holding capacity of soil samples. (c). To determine the pH of different water/soil samples. (d). To analyse living organism in water samples. (e). To study turbidity of water samples. (f). To determine the amount of Suspended Particulate Matter (SPM) in air at different sites in a city.
|
ANNEXURE-‘D’
2A- Any one of the following exercise may be given:- (a). To study Pollen tube growth on stigma. (b). To study of stages of meiosis using permanent slides. (c). To study of homologous and analogous organs in plants. (d). To verify Mendel’s Law of Independent Assortment. (e) To calculate percentage of pollen germination
|
ANNEXURE-‘E’
2B- Any one of the following exercise may be given:- (a). To study the blastula stage of embryonic development in mammals. (b). To verify Mendel’s Law of segregation (c). To Study of homologous and analogous organs in animals. (d). Preparation and analysis of pedigree Charts
|
ANNEXURE-‘F-1’
3- Spots on Botany –any three of the following may be given:- (a). To perform emasculation , bagging and tagging for controlled pollination. (b). Xeric condition plant (Euphorbia, Cactus or any Xeric plant) (c). Hydric condition plant (hydrilla, Vallisnaria or any one hydric plant) Note :- (One spot from each group)
|
ANNEXURE-‘F-2’
4- Spots on Zoology –any three of the following may be given:- (a). Study the permanent slide of T.S. of testis/ovary. (b). Study the permanent slide / diagram of an Entamoeba, Plasmodium vivax, Ascaris, Trichophton. (c). Xeric condition Animal/hydric condition animal (any one)
RBSE Class 12th Biology Division of Marks
In the table given below is the marks distribution of the subject.
|
Particulars
|
Marks
|
Theory
|
70
|
Practical
|
30
|
Total
|
100
RBSE Class 12th Biology Syllabus 2025 Download
RBSE Class 12th Biology Syllabus 2025 PDF - Download Here
RBSE Class 12th Biology Important Books
Biology - NCERT's Book Published under Copyright.
