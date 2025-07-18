RBSE Class 12th Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26; Download FREE PDF

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released the updated syllabus for Class 12th. Candidates who are looking for the updated syllabus can find a free class 12th Physical Education PDF in the article below.
This update reflects the RBSE's dedication to maintaining a flexible and pertinent educational framework, particularly evidenced by the revised Physical Education syllabus, which aligns with current educational benchmarks. Educators are encouraged to review the new syllabus to adapt their teaching methodologies and lesson plans for comprehensive material coverage. Students should download and thoroughly understand the updated content to strategically plan their studies, focusing on any new or modified sections.
RBSE Class 12th Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26
In the table given below, students can find RBSE class 12th Physical education Syllabus. This syllabus is the updated version referred from Rajasthan board official website.
Importance of Physical Education in School Education
Role, Importance and definition of Physical Education, Steps of Objective Attainment in Physical Education, Role of Physical Education Teacher, Misconceptions about Physical Education and its Factual position, Status and Real Form of Physical Education.
Dimensions of Profession in Physical Education
Career Opportunities in Physical Education, Physical Education : A Way to earn a Living Self-Evaluation and Motivation in Choosing Career.
Physical Education and Psychology
Definition of Psychology, Expediency and importance of Sports Psychology, Personality Development, Types of Motivation and Technics of Increasing M
Social Participation of Physical Education
Role and importance of Physical Education in society, Activities of Physical Education, Social Contribution- (A) Sports skills, Cultural Heritage and History. (B) Characterstics and Development of Indian Exercise Method. (c) Socialization in Community
Yoga Education
Meaning and Role of Yoga, Importance of Yoga, Objectives of Yoga Education, Elements of Yoga, Types of Yoga and Yogic Exercises
Section B
Sports Training
Objectives and Importance of Sports Training, Physical fitness, Components of Physical Fitness, Methods of Physical Fitness Development (A)Continuous Training method (B) Interval Training method (C) Circuit Training method (D) Fartlek Training method (E) Weight Training method
Sports Nutrition and Test
Meaning and Importances of Nutrition, Diet and Nutrition, Meaning and Importance of Balanced Diet, Types of Nutrition, Classification of Nutritious Elements, Test and Measurement in sports, Importance of Measurement in Physical Education and Sports.
Section C
Practical Work
Physical Efficiency Test
Sports Skills
Viva-Voce
Record File
RBSE Class 12th Physical Education Division of Marks
In the table given below is the marks distribution of the subject.
Particulars
Marks
Theory
70
Practical
30
Total
100
Chapter
Marks
Importance of Physical Education in School Education
09
Dimensions of Profession in Physical Education
08
Physical Education and Psychology
06
Social Participation of Physical Education
08
Yoga Education
09
Sports Training
08
Sports Nutrition and Test
08
RBSE Class 12th Physical Education Syllabus 2025 Download
RBSE Class 12th Physical Education Important Books
Physical Education, Published by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer
