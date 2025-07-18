RBSE Class 12th Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26; Download FREE PDF

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The Rajasthan Board has published the updated Class 12th  Physical Education syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year on its official website. Students who are looking for class 12th physical education syllabus for exams can find downloadable PDF in the article below. 

Download RBSE Class 12th Physical Education Syllabus PDF

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released the updated syllabus for Class 12th. Candidates who are looking for the updated syllabus can find a free class 12th  Physical Education PDF in the article below.

This update reflects the RBSE's dedication to maintaining a flexible and pertinent educational framework, particularly evidenced by the revised  Physical Education syllabus, which aligns with current educational benchmarks. Educators are encouraged to review the new syllabus to adapt their teaching methodologies and lesson plans for comprehensive material coverage. Students should download and thoroughly understand the updated content to strategically plan their studies, focusing on any new or modified sections.

RBSE Class 12th   Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26

In the table given below, students can find RBSE class 12th Physical education Syllabus. This syllabus is the updated version referred from Rajasthan board official website.

Importance of Physical Education in School Education 

Role, Importance and definition of Physical Education, Steps of Objective Attainment in Physical Education, Role of Physical Education Teacher, Misconceptions about Physical Education and its Factual position, Status and Real Form of Physical Education. 

Dimensions of Profession in Physical Education 

Career Opportunities in Physical Education, Physical Education : A Way to earn a Living Self-Evaluation and Motivation in Choosing Career.

Physical Education and Psychology 

Definition of Psychology, Expediency and importance of Sports Psychology, Personality Development, Types of Motivation and Technics of Increasing M

Social Participation of Physical Education 

Role and importance of Physical Education in society, Activities of Physical Education, Social Contribution- (A) Sports skills, Cultural Heritage and History. (B) Characterstics and Development of Indian Exercise Method. (c) Socialization in Community

Yoga Education 

Meaning and Role of Yoga, Importance of Yoga, Objectives of Yoga Education, Elements of Yoga, Types of Yoga and Yogic Exercises

Section B

Sports Training 

Objectives and Importance of Sports Training, Physical fitness, Components of Physical Fitness, Methods of Physical Fitness Development (A)Continuous Training method (B) Interval Training method (C) Circuit Training method (D) Fartlek Training method (E) Weight Training method

Sports Nutrition and Test 

Meaning and Importances of Nutrition, Diet and Nutrition, Meaning and Importance of Balanced Diet, Types of Nutrition, Classification of Nutritious Elements, Test and Measurement in sports, Importance of Measurement in Physical Education and Sports.

Section C 

Practical Work

Physical Efficiency Test 

Sports Skills 

Viva-Voce 

Record File 

RBSE  Class 12th Physical Education Division of Marks

In the table given below is the marks distribution of the subject.

Particulars

Marks 

Theory

70

Practical

30

Total

100

Chapter 

Marks

Importance of Physical Education in School Education

09

Dimensions of Profession in Physical Education 

08

Physical Education and Psychology 

06

Social Participation of Physical Education 

08

Yoga Education 

09

Sports Training 

08

Sports Nutrition and Test 

08

RBSE Class 12th Physical Education Syllabus 2025 PDF - Download Here

RBSE Class 12th  Physical Education  Important Books

  •  Physical Education, Published by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer

