Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

RBSE Class 12th Mathematics Syllabus 2025-26; Download FREE PDF

The updated Class 12th Mathematics syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 has been released by the Rajasthan Board on its official website. This article contains 12th class mathematics syllabus from the Rajasthan Board official website. Students can download the free Mathematics Syllabus PDF from this article.

Simran Akhouri
BySimran Akhouri
Jul 14, 2025, 14:36 IST
Download RBSE Class 12th Mathematics Syllabus PDF
Download RBSE Class 12th Mathematics Syllabus PDF

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has published the revised Class 12 syllabus for the 2025-2026 academic year. This crucial document can be accessed and downloaded from this article as well as the RBSE’s official website.

The RBSE's decision to update the Mathematics syllabus aims to bring it in line with contemporary educational standards. It is essential for teachers to carefully review this new syllabus to adjust their lesson plans and teaching approaches, ensuring all material is covered. Students are advised to download and thoroughly familiarize themselves with the updated content. This will help them strategically organize their studies, paying close attention to any new or altered sections. This forward-thinking approach highlights the RBSE's commitment to an evolving and relevant educational framework.

RBSE Class 12th Mathematics Syllabus 2025-26

The table below consistsof important topics of the class 12th Mathematics from the Rajasthan board. This syllabus is referred from the official syllabus released by the Rajasthan Board at the official website.

Unit 1 - RELATIONS AND FUNCTIONS

Relations and Functions

Introduction , Types of relations, Types of functions, Composition of Functions and Invertible function

INVERSE TRIGONOMETRIC FUNCTIONS

Introduction, Basic Concepts , Properties of Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Unit 2 - ALGEBRA 

Matrices Introduction, Matrix, Types of matrices, Operations on Matrices, Transpose of a Matrix, Symmetric and Skew Symmetric Matrices, Invertible Matrices .

DETERMINANTS

Introduction, Determinant, Area of a Triangle, Minors and Co-Factors, Adjoint and inverse of a matrix Applications of Determinants and Matrices.

Unit 3 - CALCULUS

CONTINUITY AND DIFFERENTIABILITY

Introduction, Continuity, Differentiability, Exponential and Logarithmic Functions, Logarithmic Differentiation, Derivatives of Functions in Parametric Forms ,Second Order Derivative

APPLICATION OF DERIVATIVES

Introduction, Rate of change of Quantities ,Increasing and Decreasing Functions , maxima and Minima.

INTEGRALS

Introduction, Integration as inverse process of differentiation, Methods of Integration, Integrals of Some Particular Functions ,Integration by Partial Fractions, Integration by Parts, Definite Integral, Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, Evaluation of Definite Integrals by Substitution, Some Properties of Definite Integrals.

APPLICATIONS OF THE INTEGRALS

Introduction, area under simple curves.

DIFFERENTIAL EQUATIONS

Introduction , Basic Concepts, General and Particular Solutions of a differential Equation, Methods of solving first order, first degree differential Equations. 

Unit 4 - VECTORS AND THREE-DIMENSIONAL GEOMETRY

VECTOR ALGEBRA

Introduction, Some Basic Concepts, Types of Vectors, Addition of Vectors, Multiplication of a Vector by a Scalar, Product of Two Vectors.

THREE DIMENSIONAL GEOMETRY

Introduction, Direction Cosines and Direction Ratios of a Line, Equation of a Line in Space, Angle between two lines, Shortest Distance between two lines.

Unit 5 - LINEAR PROGRAMMING 

LINEAR PROGRAMMING

Introduction, Linear programming problems and its mathematical formulation.

Unit 6 - PROBABILITY

PROBABILITY

Introduction Probability, Conditional probability, Multiplication Theorem on probability, Independent Events , Baye’s theorem.

RBSE  Class 12th Mathematics Division of Marks

In the table given below is the marks distribution of the subject.

Particulars

Marks 

Theory

80

Practical

20

Total

100

RBSE Class 12th Mathematics Syllabus 2025 Download

RBSE Class 12th Mathematics Syllabus PDF - Download Here

RBSE Class 12th Mathematics Important Books

  • Mathematics Part I - Text Book for class XII NCERT's published under Copyright

  • Mathematics Part II - Text Book for class XII NCERT's published under Copyright

Also Read - RBSE Class 12th English Compulsory Syllabus 2025 PDF

Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News