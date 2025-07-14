RBSE Class 12th Mathematics Syllabus 2025-26; Download FREE PDF

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has published the revised Class 12 syllabus for the 2025-2026 academic year. This crucial document can be accessed and downloaded from this article as well as the RBSE’s official website.
The RBSE's decision to update the Mathematics syllabus aims to bring it in line with contemporary educational standards. It is essential for teachers to carefully review this new syllabus to adjust their lesson plans and teaching approaches, ensuring all material is covered. Students are advised to download and thoroughly familiarize themselves with the updated content. This will help them strategically organize their studies, paying close attention to any new or altered sections. This forward-thinking approach highlights the RBSE's commitment to an evolving and relevant educational framework.
RBSE Class 12th Mathematics Syllabus 2025-26
The table below consistsof important topics of the class 12th Mathematics from the Rajasthan board. This syllabus is referred from the official syllabus released by the Rajasthan Board at the official website.
|
Unit 1 - RELATIONS AND FUNCTIONS
|
Relations and Functions
Introduction , Types of relations, Types of functions, Composition of Functions and Invertible function
|
INVERSE TRIGONOMETRIC FUNCTIONS
Introduction, Basic Concepts , Properties of Inverse Trigonometric Functions
|
Unit 2 - ALGEBRA
Matrices Introduction, Matrix, Types of matrices, Operations on Matrices, Transpose of a Matrix, Symmetric and Skew Symmetric Matrices, Invertible Matrices .
|
DETERMINANTS
Introduction, Determinant, Area of a Triangle, Minors and Co-Factors, Adjoint and inverse of a matrix Applications of Determinants and Matrices.
|
Unit 3 - CALCULUS
|
CONTINUITY AND DIFFERENTIABILITY
Introduction, Continuity, Differentiability, Exponential and Logarithmic Functions, Logarithmic Differentiation, Derivatives of Functions in Parametric Forms ,Second Order Derivative
|
APPLICATION OF DERIVATIVES
Introduction, Rate of change of Quantities ,Increasing and Decreasing Functions , maxima and Minima.
|
INTEGRALS
Introduction, Integration as inverse process of differentiation, Methods of Integration, Integrals of Some Particular Functions ,Integration by Partial Fractions, Integration by Parts, Definite Integral, Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, Evaluation of Definite Integrals by Substitution, Some Properties of Definite Integrals.
|
APPLICATIONS OF THE INTEGRALS
Introduction, area under simple curves.
|
DIFFERENTIAL EQUATIONS
Introduction , Basic Concepts, General and Particular Solutions of a differential Equation, Methods of solving first order, first degree differential Equations.
|
Unit 4 - VECTORS AND THREE-DIMENSIONAL GEOMETRY
|
VECTOR ALGEBRA
Introduction, Some Basic Concepts, Types of Vectors, Addition of Vectors, Multiplication of a Vector by a Scalar, Product of Two Vectors.
|
THREE DIMENSIONAL GEOMETRY
Introduction, Direction Cosines and Direction Ratios of a Line, Equation of a Line in Space, Angle between two lines, Shortest Distance between two lines.
|
Unit 5 - LINEAR PROGRAMMING
|
LINEAR PROGRAMMING
Introduction, Linear programming problems and its mathematical formulation.
|
Unit 6 - PROBABILITY
|
PROBABILITY
Introduction Probability, Conditional probability, Multiplication Theorem on probability, Independent Events , Baye’s theorem.
RBSE Class 12th Mathematics Division of Marks
In the table given below is the marks distribution of the subject.
|
Particulars
|
Marks
|
Theory
|
80
|
Practical
|
20
|
Total
|
100
RBSE Class 12th Mathematics Syllabus 2025 Download
RBSE Class 12th Mathematics Syllabus PDF - Download Here
RBSE Class 12th Mathematics Important Books
-
Mathematics Part I - Text Book for class XII NCERT's published under Copyright
-
Mathematics Part II - Text Book for class XII NCERT's published under Copyright
