Optical illusion puzzles have always been capturing the attention of everyone. They appear to be so simple but as you begin to solve them, they totally deceive the eyes and the mind. These puzzles demonstrate what is happening in our brain and how we perceive things. Our brains try to fill in the gaps with already available information. Optical illusion enables us to perceive things differently than they actually are using the help of colours, shapes and patterns. That is what makes them so enjoyable, they criticize the way we think and allow us to look at the world in a new perspective. Another fun optical illusion puzzle that is likely to challenge your eyesight is presented today. In the image below, you see the number 992 written in black background. However, there lies the trick! If you observe closely you will find a hidden odd number somewhere in this pattern! Your job is to find it.

Sounds easy? Wait as there is a twist now, you have but 15 seconds to see it! Are you up to the challenge therefore? Set the watch, take a big breath and start the search. Every second counts! Could you find the hidden number? If not, don't worry as these puzzles are meant to be tricky! Here are a few simple tips that might help you: Look at the image from different angles. This is because sometimes a small change in how you see it makes a big difference. Focus carefully and avoid any distractions. These puzzles need your full attention. Try zooming in on the image to notice tiny details you might have missed.