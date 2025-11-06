Rajasthan Conductor Exam Analysis 2025: Check Paper Difficulty Level, No. of Good Attempts and More

Rajasthan Conductor Exam Analysis 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) conducted the Rajasthan Conductor 2025 exam today, November 6. Thousands of candidates appeared for the test, competing for 500 vacancies. The exam started at 11:00 AM and concluded at 2:00 PM. Candidates who took the exam can check the detailed RSMSSB Conductor Exam Analysis 2025 to know the section-wise difficulty level, good attempts, and expected cutoff marks.

Rajasthan Conductor exam analysis will help candidates assess their chances of qualifying. Scroll down to read the section-wise paper review and find the direct link to download the Rajasthan Conductor Question Paper 2025 PDF.

RSMSSB Conductor Exam Analysis 2025

The RSMSSB Conductor Exam 2025 was conducted smoothly across various exam centres in Rajasthan. As per the initial feedback from candidates, the overall paper was moderate in difficulty. Some candidates found the General Knowledge section slightly tricky due to the inclusion of current affairs and Rajasthan-specific questions. However, the other sections were reported to be easy and straightforward. Those who have prepared well could have attempted the questions easily.