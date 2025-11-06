Rajasthan Conductor Exam Analysis 2025: Check Paper Difficulty Level, No. of Good Attempts and More

UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
Nov 6, 2025, 14:15 IST

Rajasthan Conductor Exam Analysis 2025: RSMSSB held the Rajasthan Conductor Exam, 2025 today, November 6. The exam eas easy to moderate in difficulty level.  You can check the section-wise paper difficulty level, number of good attempts, and overall exam insights to evaluate your performance and expected cut off marks.

RSMSSB Conductor Exam Analysis

Rajasthan Conductor Exam Analysis 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) conducted the Rajasthan Conductor 2025 exam today, November 6. Thousands of candidates appeared for the test, competing for 500 vacancies. The exam started at 11:00 AM and concluded at 2:00 PM. Candidates who took the exam can check the detailed RSMSSB Conductor Exam Analysis 2025 to know the section-wise difficulty level, good attempts, and expected cutoff marks.

Rajasthan Conductor exam analysis will help candidates assess their chances of qualifying. Scroll down to read the section-wise paper review and find the direct link to download the Rajasthan Conductor Question Paper 2025 PDF.

RSMSSB Conductor Exam Analysis 2025

The RSMSSB Conductor Exam 2025 was conducted smoothly across various exam centres in Rajasthan. As per the initial feedback from candidates, the overall paper was moderate in difficulty. Some candidates found the General Knowledge section slightly tricky due to the inclusion of current affairs and Rajasthan-specific questions. However, the other sections were reported to be easy and straightforward. Those who have prepared well could have attempted the questions easily.

RSMSSB Conductor exam analysis will help candidates understand the paper pattern, type of questions asked, and topics with higher weightage, which can be useful for next recruitment cycle.

Rajasthan Conductor Difficulty Level 2025

Rajasthan Conductor 2025 exam comprised 100 multiple-choice questions from five sections. The overall difficulty level of the paper was easy to moderate. Candidates who thoroughly covered the Rajasthan Conductor Syllabus were able to attempt most of the questions with ease. You can check the RSMSSB Conductor difficulty level in the table below.

Subjects

Difficulty Level

General Knowledge

 Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

 Easy to Moderate 

First aid and Emergencies

 Easy

General English

 Easy to Moderate  

General Hindi

 Easy to Moderate

It is important to note that this exam analysis has been prepared after the conclusion of the exam, in accordance with the guidelines and restrictions issued by the RSSB regarding paper review.

Rajasthan Conductor Question Paper 2025 PDF

Rajasthan Conductor Question Paper 2025 PDF will be made available soon. Candidates can download the question paper to review the complete set of questions asked in today’s exam. The question paper PDF will help aspirants who are preparing for upcoming RSMSSB exams understand the exam pattern, topic distribution, and frequently asked questions.

