ICSI CSEET November 2025: Additional Mock Test TODAY; Download Admit Card at icsi.org

ICSI CSEET November 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025 additional mock test today, November 6, 2025. The test is conducted for candidates who missed the first session on November 4, 2025, with the main exam scheduled on November 8, 2025. Candidates who have registered for CSEET can download their admit cards from the official ICSI website.

Candidates will get important information about batch timings, user ID, and password via email or SMS from the board, carrying instructions to install the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) before appearing for both the mock test and the main examination. The official notice by ICSI stated, "All candidates are advised to download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance in their laptop/desktop from which they will be appearing in Mock Test/CSEET." Candidates can check the instructions for downloading SEB on the ICSI website at icsi.edu.