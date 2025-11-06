UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
ICSI CSEET November 2025: Additional Mock Test TODAY; Download Admit Card at icsi.org

Nov 6, 2025, 14:14 IST

ICSI will hold an additional CSEET November 2025 mock test today, November 6, 2025. The main exam is scheduled for November 8, 2025. Registered candidates can download their admit cards and SEB instructions from the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

Key Points

  • An additional CSEET November 2025 mock test will be held today, November 6, 2025.
  • This is for candidates who missed the November 4, 2025 exam.
  • The main exam is on November 8, 2025, and SEB instructions can be downloaded from icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET November 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025 additional mock test today, November 6, 2025. The test is conducted for candidates who missed the first session on November 4, 2025, with the main exam scheduled on November 8, 2025. Candidates who have registered for CSEET can download their admit cards from the official ICSI website.

Candidates will get important information about batch timings, user ID, and password via email or SMS from the board, carrying instructions to install the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) before appearing for both the mock test and the main examination. The official notice by ICSI stated, "All candidates are advised to download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance in their laptop/desktop from which they will be appearing in Mock Test/CSEET." Candidates can check the instructions for downloading SEB on the ICSI website at icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET November 2025 Mock Test Details

Check the following table carrying the ICSI CSEET November 2025 mock test details: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

ICSI Additional Mock test today

Exam name 

ICSI CSEET November 2025 Additional Mock Test

Board name 

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

icsi.edu

Additional mock test 

November 6, 2025

Exam date 

November 8, 2025

Exam mode 

Remote-proctored format 

ICSI CSEET November 2025 Examination Schedule

Candidates can check the exam schedule for ICSI CSEET Exam 2025 here:

Event

Date(s)

Additional mock test 

November 6, 2025

Exam date 

November 8, 2025

Main CSEET November 2025

November 8, 2025

Registration Deadline 

December 15, 2025
ICSI CSEET November 2025 Additional Mock Test Official Notice

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

