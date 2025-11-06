Why is Critical Thinking Crucial For College Success?

Critical Thinking:- Consider the following scenario;

You are sitting with your friends in the college garden or cafeteria. The surroundings are filled with discussions about internships, AI tools, employment opportunities, politics, pop culture, and most importantly, future goals. Some of your acquaintances are confused, some are overwhelmed, and a few of them are boldly expressing their thoughts. Still, when you listen attentively, most opinions are borrowed, not built individually.

For a second, just assume you possess a superpower that might help you with:-

➡️ Let’s you see through chaos.

➡️ Prevents you from making assumptions

➡️ Allows you to make judgments based on logic and not pressure.

➡️ Helps you understand why something is correct or incorrect

➡️ Helps you study wisely rather than harder.