AKTU Even Semester Date Sheet 2025: Check Phase II Revised Exam Dates at aktu.ac.in

AKTU Even Semester Phase 2 Exam Dates OUT: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has officially announced the Phase II final exam schedule for the Even Semester examinations to be held in July 2025. The university has released the detailed examination dates on its official website—aktu.ac.in.

According to the latest notification, the Even Semester written examinations will now be conducted from July 02, 2025, to July 23, 2025, instead of the previously scheduled dates of June 27, 2025, to July 18, 2025. Meanwhile, the practical exams for the same semester will take place from July 20 to July 27, 2025.

These exams will be conducted for various undergraduate and postgraduate programs offered by the university. Students appearing for the semester exams are advised to check the official website regularly for further updates, including the release of the detailed subject-wise timetable, exam guidelines, and admit card availability.