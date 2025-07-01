AKTU Even Semester Date Sheet 2025: Check Phase II Revised Exam Dates at aktu.ac.in

AKTU Even Semester Phase 2 Exam Dates OUT: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has officially announced the Phase II final exam schedule for the Even Semester examinations to be held in July 2025. The university has released the detailed examination dates on its official website—aktu.ac.in.
According to the latest notification, the Even Semester written examinations will now be conducted from July 02, 2025, to July 23, 2025, instead of the previously scheduled dates of June 27, 2025, to July 18, 2025. Meanwhile, the practical exams for the same semester will take place from July 20 to July 27, 2025.
These exams will be conducted for various undergraduate and postgraduate programs offered by the university. Students appearing for the semester exams are advised to check the official website regularly for further updates, including the release of the detailed subject-wise timetable, exam guidelines, and admit card availability.
Candidates must ensure they are well-prepared and adhere to the university’s exam-related instructions to avoid any last-minute confusion.
AKTU Phase 2 Even Semester Exam Schedule PDF
As per the latest update, the university released the final exam dates for the July 2025 phase 2 Even semester exams. All the students who are going to appear in the July 2025 Even Semester exam can check the final AKTU Even Semester Exam Dates on the official website of the University- aktu.ac.in
AKTU Even Semester July 2025 Exam Dates PDF
AKTU Even Semester 2024-25 Exam Form
The online link for submission of the examination form by the eligible students for the July 2025 Even Semester Exam has been closed on June 30, 2025. The students may submit the online examination form accordingly, by following the instructions and guidelines.
AKTU Even Semester 2024 Exam Form Link
AKTU Even Semester 2024 Exam Form Official Notice
AKTU July 2025 Exam Important Dates
All the eligible students can check the important dates regarding the AKTU July 2025 exam.
Event
Date
AKTU Even Semester Phase 2 Exam Form Start Date
June, 2025
AKTU Even Semester 2024 Exam Form End Date
June 30, 2025
AKTU Even Semester 2024 Phase II Exam Start Date
July 02, 2025
AKTU Even Semester 2024 Phase II Exam End Date
July 23, 2025
