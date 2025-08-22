Dakshina Kannada Schools to Conduct Full-Day Saturday Classes to Compensate Rain Holidays

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has announced that schools will now have full-day classes on Saturdays. This step is being taken because many schools were closed for several days due to heavy rains.

According to GS Shashidhar, the Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI), schools had to give around 10 or more holidays in different taluks because of the rain. Now that the weather has improved, the government wants to make sure students do not miss their 242 academic days as planned in the calendar.

Extra Classes During Saturdays and Holidays

To make up for the lost days, schools will conduct classes on Saturdays. There is also a chance that some schools may hold classes during the Dasara vacation if parents, teachers, students, and the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) agree.