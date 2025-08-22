Dakshina Kannada Schools to Conduct Full-Day Saturday Classes to Compensate Rain Holidays

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has announced that schools will now have full-day classes on Saturdays. This step is being taken because many schools were closed for several days due to heavy rains.
According to GS Shashidhar, the Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI), schools had to give around 10 or more holidays in different taluks because of the rain. Now that the weather has improved, the government wants to make sure students do not miss their 242 academic days as planned in the calendar.
Extra Classes During Saturdays and Holidays
To make up for the lost days, schools will conduct classes on Saturdays. There is also a chance that some schools may hold classes during the Dasara vacation if parents, teachers, students, and the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) agree.
PU Colleges to Follow the Same Plan
The same rule will also apply to Pre-University (PU) colleges. Rajeshwari, the Deputy Director of PU Education (DDPU), said that PU colleges have been told to take full-day Saturday classes. Each college can also decide if they want to hold extra classes on other holidays.
The main goal of this decision is to ensure students do not miss important lessons because of rain holidays. By having classes on Saturdays and possibly during vacations, schools and colleges will be able to finish the syllabus on time.
