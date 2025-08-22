WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
Dakshina Kannada Schools to Conduct Full-Day Saturday Classes to Compensate Rain Holidays

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has decided that schools and PU colleges will hold full-day classes on Saturdays to compensate for holidays caused by heavy rains. Some institutions may also conduct classes during the Dasara vacation with consent from all stakeholders. The move aims to ensure completion of 242 academic days and timely syllabus coverage.

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma
Aug 22, 2025, 11:59 IST
The Dakshina Kannada district administration has announced that schools will now have full-day classes on Saturdays. This step is being taken because many schools were closed for several days due to heavy rains.

According to GS Shashidhar, the Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI), schools had to give around 10 or more holidays in different taluks because of the rain. Now that the weather has improved, the government wants to make sure students do not miss their 242 academic days as planned in the calendar.

Extra Classes During Saturdays and Holidays

To make up for the lost days, schools will conduct classes on Saturdays. There is also a chance that some schools may hold classes during the Dasara vacation if parents, teachers, students, and the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) agree.

PU Colleges to Follow the Same Plan

The same rule will also apply to Pre-University (PU) colleges. Rajeshwari, the Deputy Director of PU Education (DDPU), said that PU colleges have been told to take full-day Saturday classes. Each college can also decide if they want to hold extra classes on other holidays.

The main goal of this decision is to ensure students do not miss important lessons because of rain holidays. By having classes on Saturdays and possibly during vacations, schools and colleges will be able to finish the syllabus on time.

