GATE 2026: Registration Commence on GOAPS Portal, Apply at goaps.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 Registration Open: IIT Guwahati has finally commenced the GATE 2026 online registration and application process. Candidates can visit the GOAPS portal to register and apply. The last date for eligible candidates to apply for GATE 2026 is September 28, 2025 without a late fee. A late fee will be applied for students until October 9, 2025.

GATE 2026 is conducted for admission to postgraduate Engineering programmes in participating colleges and universities. Students applying for GATE 2026 must make sure they check through the GATE 2026 eligibility criteria before applying.

GATE 2026 registration link is available at gate2026.iitg.ac.in or goaps.iitg.ac.in. Click on the direct link given below to apply for GATE 2026.

GATE 2026 Registration Link Live - Click Here

GATE 2026 Official Website to Apply