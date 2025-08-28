GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
GATE 2026: Registration Commence on GOAPS Portal, Apply at goaps.iitg.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 28, 2025, 15:40 IST

GATE 2026 registrations begin on the official website. The link to register and apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is available on the GOAPS Portal. Eligible candidates can visit the official website or visit goaps.iitg.ac.in to apply. Last date to apply is September 28. 

GATE 2026 Registration Open: IIT Guwahati has finally commenced the GATE 2026 online registration and application process. Candidates can visit the GOAPS portal to register and apply. The last date for eligible candidates to apply for GATE 2026 is September 28, 2025 without a late fee. A late fee will be applied for students until October 9, 2025. 

GATE 2026 is conducted for admission to postgraduate Engineering programmes in participating colleges and universities. Students applying for GATE 2026 must make sure they check through the GATE 2026 eligibility criteria before applying. 

GATE 2026 registration link is available at gate2026.iitg.ac.in or goaps.iitg.ac.in. Click on the direct link given below to apply for GATE 2026. 

GATE 2026 Registration Link Live - Click Here

GATE 2026 Official Website to Apply

The GATE 2026 online registration and application portal is now open. To register students must enter their name and other details. The websites to apply for GATE 2-26 is given below

  • gate2026.iitg.ac.in
  • goaps.iitg.ac.in

Also Read: GATE 2026 Registration: IIT Guwahati Started Registration Begin at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Check Fees, Syllabus, Eligibility Criteria, Documents Details here

GATE 2026: Application Process

The GATE 2026 application link is now live on the GOAPS portal. Students can register through the new registration link at goaps.iitg.ac.in. Follow the steps provided below to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2026

Step 2: Click on the Application Portal link

Step 3: Click on Register Here

Step 4: Enter the first name, middle name and last name and name of candidate and click on submit

Step 5: Fill out the online application form

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents

Step 7: Submit the application fee

Step 8: Save and submit

GATE 2026 Application Fee

The GATE 2026 application fee must be submitted online via credit/ debit cards or via net banking or UPI facilities. Check the category wise fee details here

Category (per paper)

Regular Period

August 25 - September 25, 2025

Extended Period

September 26 - October 6, 2025

Female/SC/ST/PwD (Persons with Benchmark Disability)

INR 1000

INR 1500

All other candidates including foreign nationals

INR 2000

INR 2500

GATE 2026 Applications: Documents Required

Check below the list of documents to be uploaded in the GATE 2026 application

  • Good quality image of the candidate’s photograph conforming to the specifications

  • Good quality image of the candidate’s signature conforming to the specifications

  • Scanned copy of valid photo Identity Document (ID)
    (The same ID, in original, MUST be produced while appearing for GATE 2026 examination at the centre)

  • Scanned copy of the Category (SC/ST) certificate, if applicable, in PDF format

  • Scanned copy of UDID (preferred)/PwD Certificate, if applicable, in PDF format

  • Scanned copy of Dyslexic Certificate, if applicable, in PDF format

  • Relevant Annexure(s), if applicable, in PDF format

Who Can Apply for GATE 2026

The detailed eligibility criteria for GATE 2026 is provided below

Degree/ProgramQualifying Degree/ExaminationDescription of Eligible Candidates
B.E./B.Tech./B. Pharm. Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Technology (4 years after 10+2 or 3 years after B.Sc./Diploma in Engineering/Technology) Currently in the 3rd year or higher or already completed
B. Arch. Bachelor’s degree of Architecture (5-year course)/Naval Architecture (4-year course)/Planning (4-year course) Currently in the 3rd year or higher or already completed
B.Sc. (Research)/B.S. Bachelor’s degree in Science (Post-Diploma/4 years after 10+2) Currently in the 3rd year or higher or already completed
Pharm. D. (after 10+2) A Professional Pharmacy doctoral program of 6 years duration after 10+2 which includes 1 year of internship or residency Currently in the 3rd/4th/5th/6th year or already completed
M.B.B.S./B.D.S./B.V.Sc. Professional Medical degree programs - M.B.B.S./B.D.S./B.V.Sc. 5th/6th/7th or higher semester or already completed
M.Sc./M.A./MCA or equivalent Master’s degree in any branch of Arts/Science/Mathematics/Statistics/Computer Applications or equivalent Currently in the 1st year or higher or already completed
Int. M.E./M.Tech. (Post-B.Sc.) Post-B.Sc. Integrated Master’s degree programs in Engineering/Technology (4-year program) Currently in the 1st/2nd/3rd/4th year or already completed
Int. M.E./M.Tech./M.Pharm. or Dual Degree (after Diploma or 10+2) Integrated Master’s degree program or Dual Degree program in Engineering/Technology (5-year program) Currently in the 3rd/4th/5th year or already completed
B.Sc./B.A./B.Com. Bachelor’s degree in any branch of Science/Arts/Commerce (3-year program) Currently in the 3rd year or already completed
Int. M.Sc./Int. B.S./M.S. Integrated M.Sc. or 5-year integrated B.S. - M.S. program Currently in the 3rd year or higher or already completed
Professional Society* Examinations (equivalent to B.E./B.Tech./B.Arch.) B.E./B.Tech./B.Arch. equivalent examinations of Professional Societies, recognized by MoE/UPSC/AICTE (e.g. AMIE by Institution of Engineers-India, AMICE by the Institute of Civil Engineers-India and so on) Completed Section A or equivalent of such professional courses
B.Sc. (Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry) 4-year program Currently in the 3rd/4th year or already completed

Also Read: GATE 2026 Registration Link LIVE at goaps.iitg.ac.in, Check Steps to Register, Application Fee, Documents Required Here

