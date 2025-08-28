GATE 2026: Registration Commence on GOAPS Portal, Apply at goaps.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 Registration Open: IIT Guwahati has finally commenced the GATE 2026 online registration and application process. Candidates can visit the GOAPS portal to register and apply. The last date for eligible candidates to apply for GATE 2026 is September 28, 2025 without a late fee. A late fee will be applied for students until October 9, 2025.
GATE 2026 is conducted for admission to postgraduate Engineering programmes in participating colleges and universities. Students applying for GATE 2026 must make sure they check through the GATE 2026 eligibility criteria before applying.
GATE 2026 registration link is available at gate2026.iitg.ac.in or goaps.iitg.ac.in. Click on the direct link given below to apply for GATE 2026.
GATE 2026 Registration Link Live - Click Here
GATE 2026 Official Website to Apply
The GATE 2026 online registration and application portal is now open. To register students must enter their name and other details. The websites to apply for GATE 2-26 is given below
- gate2026.iitg.ac.in
- goaps.iitg.ac.in
Also Read: GATE 2026 Registration: IIT Guwahati Started Registration Begin at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Check Fees, Syllabus, Eligibility Criteria, Documents Details here
GATE 2026: Application Process
The GATE 2026 application link is now live on the GOAPS portal. Students can register through the new registration link at goaps.iitg.ac.in. Follow the steps provided below to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2026
Step 2: Click on the Application Portal link
Step 3: Click on Register Here
Step 4: Enter the first name, middle name and last name and name of candidate and click on submit
Related Stories
Step 5: Fill out the online application form
Step 6: Upload the necessary documents
Step 7: Submit the application fee
Step 8: Save and submit
GATE 2026 Application Fee
The GATE 2026 application fee must be submitted online via credit/ debit cards or via net banking or UPI facilities. Check the category wise fee details here
|
Category (per paper)
|
Regular Period
August 25 - September 25, 2025
|
Extended Period
September 26 - October 6, 2025
|
Female/SC/ST/PwD (Persons with Benchmark Disability)
|
INR 1000
|
INR 1500
|
All other candidates including foreign nationals
|
INR 2000
|
INR 2500
GATE 2026 Applications: Documents Required
Check below the list of documents to be uploaded in the GATE 2026 application
-
Good quality image of the candidate’s photograph conforming to the specifications
-
Good quality image of the candidate’s signature conforming to the specifications
-
Scanned copy of valid photo Identity Document (ID)
(The same ID, in original, MUST be produced while appearing for GATE 2026 examination at the centre)
-
Scanned copy of the Category (SC/ST) certificate, if applicable, in PDF format
-
Scanned copy of UDID (preferred)/PwD Certificate, if applicable, in PDF format
-
Scanned copy of Dyslexic Certificate, if applicable, in PDF format
-
Relevant Annexure(s), if applicable, in PDF format
Who Can Apply for GATE 2026
The detailed eligibility criteria for GATE 2026 is provided below
|Degree/Program
|Qualifying Degree/Examination
|Description of Eligible Candidates
|B.E./B.Tech./B. Pharm.
|Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Technology (4 years after 10+2 or 3 years after B.Sc./Diploma in Engineering/Technology)
|Currently in the 3rd year or higher or already completed
|B. Arch.
|Bachelor’s degree of Architecture (5-year course)/Naval Architecture (4-year course)/Planning (4-year course)
|Currently in the 3rd year or higher or already completed
|B.Sc. (Research)/B.S.
|Bachelor’s degree in Science (Post-Diploma/4 years after 10+2)
|Currently in the 3rd year or higher or already completed
|Pharm. D. (after 10+2)
|A Professional Pharmacy doctoral program of 6 years duration after 10+2 which includes 1 year of internship or residency
|Currently in the 3rd/4th/5th/6th year or already completed
|M.B.B.S./B.D.S./B.V.Sc.
|Professional Medical degree programs - M.B.B.S./B.D.S./B.V.Sc.
|5th/6th/7th or higher semester or already completed
|M.Sc./M.A./MCA or equivalent
|Master’s degree in any branch of Arts/Science/Mathematics/Statistics/Computer Applications or equivalent
|Currently in the 1st year or higher or already completed
|Int. M.E./M.Tech. (Post-B.Sc.)
|Post-B.Sc. Integrated Master’s degree programs in Engineering/Technology (4-year program)
|Currently in the 1st/2nd/3rd/4th year or already completed
|Int. M.E./M.Tech./M.Pharm. or Dual Degree (after Diploma or 10+2)
|Integrated Master’s degree program or Dual Degree program in Engineering/Technology (5-year program)
|Currently in the 3rd/4th/5th year or already completed
|B.Sc./B.A./B.Com.
|Bachelor’s degree in any branch of Science/Arts/Commerce (3-year program)
|Currently in the 3rd year or already completed
|Int. M.Sc./Int. B.S./M.S.
|Integrated M.Sc. or 5-year integrated B.S. - M.S. program
|Currently in the 3rd year or higher or already completed
|Professional Society* Examinations (equivalent to B.E./B.Tech./B.Arch.)
|B.E./B.Tech./B.Arch. equivalent examinations of Professional Societies, recognized by MoE/UPSC/AICTE (e.g. AMIE by Institution of Engineers-India, AMICE by the Institute of Civil Engineers-India and so on)
|Completed Section A or equivalent of such professional courses
|B.Sc. (Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry)
|4-year program
|Currently in the 3rd/4th year or already completed
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation