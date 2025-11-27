SSC CPO Revised Final Result 2025 OUT at ssc.gov.in: Download Tier 2 Merit List PDF, Cutoff Here

SSC CPO Revised Final Result 2025 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission announced the revised final result for the posts of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination on its website (ssc.gov.in). The final result of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2024 was declared by the Commission on 20.10.2025 recommending a total of 5296 candidates. A total of 4187 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. The Commission has now revised the final result of SubInspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2024 recommending candidates over and above the vacancies reported so that no genuinely recommended candidate in the original result gets disqualified. The candidates can download the merit list, cutoff marks and other details in this article below.

The SSC CPO result 2025 is declared in PDF format containing the names, roll numbers, father's name and date of birth of the shortlisted candidates along with other details. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the direct link to download SSC SI results through the direct PDF link given below.

How to Download SSC CPO Paper 2 Result?

The candidates can download the Revised Final Result with cut off marks PDF by following the easy steps given below: