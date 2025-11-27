RRB Group D Exam Analysis 2025
Focus
Quick Links

SSC CPO Revised Final Result 2025 OUT at ssc.gov.in: Download Tier 2 Merit List PDF, Cutoff Here

By Manish Kumar
Nov 27, 2025, 09:41 IST

SSC CPO Revised Final Result 2025 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission for the posts  of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination on its website (ssc.gov.in).Download Paper 1 Merit List, Cutoff and other details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

SSC CPO Revised Final Result 2025 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission announced the revised final result for the posts of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination on its website (ssc.gov.in). The final result of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2024 was declared by the Commission on 20.10.2025 recommending a total of 5296 candidates. A total of 4187 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive.
The Commission has now revised the final result of SubInspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2024 recommending candidates over and above the vacancies reported so that no genuinely recommended candidate in the original result gets disqualified. The candidates can download the merit list, cutoff marks and other details in this article below.

SSC CPO Tier 1 Result 2025 PDF Download

The SSC CPO result 2025 is declared in PDF format containing the names, roll numbers, father's name and date of birth of the shortlisted candidates along with other details. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the direct link to download SSC SI results through the direct PDF link given below. 

List- 1 Download PDF
List- 2 Download PDF Here
List-3 Download PDF Link

How to Download SSC CPO Paper 2 Result?

The candidates can download the Revised Final Result with cut off marks  PDF by following the easy steps given below:

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC - ssc.gov.in
  • Step 2: Go to the 'result; section on the homepage 
  • Step 3: Click on the PDF link given against Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2024: Declaration of Revised Final Result'
  • Step 4: If your name or roll number is mentioned in the PDF in all the three lists pdf. 

 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News