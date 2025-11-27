Which Season is known as the King of all Seasons?

The year is a beautiful cycle, marked by four distinct seasons. Each season brings its own special charm and changes to the world around us. Spring, from March to May, is a time of new beginnings. Flowers bloom, and the world turns green again. Summer, lasting from June to August, is known for its warmth and long, sunny days. It's perfect for outdoor fun. Next comes Autumn (or Fall), covering September through November. The leaves turn vibrant shades of red and gold before dropping. Finally, Winter, from December to February, brings cold weather, frost, and sometimes snow, making the world quiet and peaceful. These four seasons reign supreme throughout the year. But do you know which one holds the highest title? Which season is often described as the most opulent and joyful? In this article, we'll take a look at the season known as the King of all Seasons and explore what makes it so beloved.