School Holiday on 18th September 2025 (Thursday) - Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

School Holiday List 2025 - In September 2025, schools throughout India are expected to have numerous holidays. This is largely attributed to a combination of significant religious festivals and heavy monsoon rainfall. While breaks like Onam and Ganesh Visarjan were planned in advance, other closures are precautionary measures taken to protect students in areas affected by floods. This frequently leads to an extended weekend for students and highlights the substantial impact of weather patterns and India's diverse cultural heritage on the academic schedule. Although September 17 witnessed many closures related to heavy rain and festival celebrations, things are more or less normal on September 18 for students.
For additional information on school holidays, please consult the article provided below. Here’s the state-wise school holiday update for September 18, 2025, including details from Manipur, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and other states.
Manipur School Closed Due to Rain
Due to severe flooding and heavy rainfall, all educational institutions in Manipur, including schools, colleges, and universities (government, private, and government-aided), are expected to remain closed tomorrow.
Manipur school holiday is expected to be announced for the Imphal valley and other parts of the state due to adverse weather conditions. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, additional rainfall is expected for the next two days, leading to severe weather conditions of floods and landslides across Manipur. Students and parents are advised to keep a check on the latest notification from school admiministration and government.
Uttarakhand School Holiday
It seems that the monsoon has not yet ended for Uttarakhand. The state is continuously facing heavy cloudbursts in the region, which have devastated several lives in the area. Seeing the condition, it is expected that the administration will announce school holidays due to rain. Schools were already closed from two consequtive days therefore it can be extended further.
Also, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has again issued a yellow alert in Uttarakhand for September 18 (Thursday). If the downpour continues, the Uttarakhand School Holiday on 18 September 2025 due to Rain can be expected. Stay updated with notification from the administration.
Maharashtra School Holiday
A yellow alert has been issued for several districts in Maharashtra, anticipating thunderstorms and lightning in Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Washim, Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Latur, Osmanabad, and Gondia. Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected in Ahmednagar, Beed, Buldhana, Akola, and Amravati on Thursday, September 18, 2025.
However, no official announcement has been made yet regarding school holidays in Maharashtra due to these weather conditions. Students and parents are advised to monitor official weather updates and school administration announcements for information on school closures.
Festival-Based Holidays in Other States
School Holidays can be seen in other states due to local events and festivals in the region.
Haryana and Punjab: Schools in some districts may have been closed on previous days due to local festivals or rain.
Rajasthan: Some schools may have minor closures in specific areas around September 22 for Navratri Sthapana preparations.
Telangana: In some districts, early schedule adjustments may occur due to preparations for Bathukamma, which begins on September 27.
Jammu & Kashmir: Schools in some districts might be closed on September 23rd for celebrations honoring Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's birthday.
West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and Bihar: Partial school closures may occur due to local community events, especially for schools preparing for Durga Puja, which begins on September 29.
As India experiences diverse weather patterns and celebrations throughout the month, schools and parents should stay informed about local government announcements to avoid confusion. These holidays remind students that while it's a time for celebration, cultural traditions and safety are crucial in shaping the academic year.
