School Holiday on 18th September 2025 (Thursday) - Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

School Holiday List 2025 - In September 2025, schools throughout India are expected to have numerous holidays. This is largely attributed to a combination of significant religious festivals and heavy monsoon rainfall. While breaks like Onam and Ganesh Visarjan were planned in advance, other closures are precautionary measures taken to protect students in areas affected by floods. This frequently leads to an extended weekend for students and highlights the substantial impact of weather patterns and India's diverse cultural heritage on the academic schedule. Although September 17 witnessed many closures related to heavy rain and festival celebrations, things are more or less normal on September 18 for students. For additional information on school holidays, please consult the article provided below. Here’s the state-wise school holiday update for September 18, 2025, including details from Manipur, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and other states.

Manipur School Closed Due to Rain Due to severe flooding and heavy rainfall, all educational institutions in Manipur, including schools, colleges, and universities (government, private, and government-aided), are expected to remain closed tomorrow. Manipur school holiday is expected to be announced for the Imphal valley and other parts of the state due to adverse weather conditions. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, additional rainfall is expected for the next two days, leading to severe weather conditions of floods and landslides across Manipur. Students and parents are advised to keep a check on the latest notification from school admiministration and government. Uttarakhand School Holiday It seems that the monsoon has not yet ended for Uttarakhand. The state is continuously facing heavy cloudbursts in the region, which have devastated several lives in the area. Seeing the condition, it is expected that the administration will announce school holidays due to rain. Schools were already closed from two consequtive days therefore it can be extended further.

Also, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has again issued a yellow alert in Uttarakhand for September 18 (Thursday). If the downpour continues, the Uttarakhand School Holiday on 18 September 2025 due to Rain can be expected. Stay updated with notification from the administration. Maharashtra School Holiday A yellow alert has been issued for several districts in Maharashtra, anticipating thunderstorms and lightning in Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Washim, Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Latur, Osmanabad, and Gondia. Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected in Ahmednagar, Beed, Buldhana, Akola, and Amravati on Thursday, September 18, 2025. However, no official announcement has been made yet regarding school holidays in Maharashtra due to these weather conditions. Students and parents are advised to monitor official weather updates and school administration announcements for information on school closures.