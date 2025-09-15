Tea Capital of India: Tea is one of the most popular beverages in the world, loved for its refreshing taste, strong aroma, and health benefits. It is prepared from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant and comes in many types such as black tea, green tea, white tea, oolong tea, and herbal tea. India is among the largest tea producers in the world, with regions like Assam, Darjeeling, and Nilgiri being famous for their unique tea varieties. Keep reading more about tea. Which state is called the Tea Capital of India? Assam is famously known as the Tea Capital of India because it produces the largest quantity of tea in the country. The state contributes about 50% of India’s total tea production. Its humid climate, fertile soil, and abundant rainfall make it ideal for tea cultivation. Major Tea-Growing Regions in Assam

Tea is grown extensively in Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia. These districts are home to some of the most famous Assam Tea Estates, producing high-quality tea for both domestic consumption and export. Famous Tea Varieties of Assam Assam is known for Assam Orthodox Tea and CTC (Crush, Tear, Curl) Tea. Orthodox tea is appreciated for its strong flavour and aroma, while CTC tea is widely used in tea bags and blends. Top Tea Estates in Assam Some of the most renowned tea estates include Mangalam Tea Estate, Doom Dooma Tea Estate, and Jorhat Tea Estate. These estates produce premium-quality Assam tea recognised internationally. Assam Tea Production Assam produces over 600 million kilograms of tea annually, making it the largest tea-producing state in India. Tea contributes significantly to the state economy and employment, supporting millions of workers.