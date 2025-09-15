RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Which state is called the Tea Capital of India?

By Jasreet Kaur
Sep 15, 2025, 10:22 IST

Do you know which state is called the Tea Capital of India? Learn about Assam tea production, famous varieties like Assam Orthodox and CTC tea, top tea estates, health benefits of tea, and India’s role as a leading tea producer.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Tea Capital of India: Tea is one of the most popular beverages in the world, loved for its refreshing taste, strong aroma, and health benefits. It is prepared from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant and comes in many types such as black tea, green tea, white tea, oolong tea, and herbal tea. India is among the largest tea producers in the world, with regions like Assam, Darjeeling, and Nilgiri being famous for their unique tea varieties. Keep reading more about tea. 

Which state is called the Tea Capital of India?

Assam is famously known as the Tea Capital of India because it produces the largest quantity of tea in the country. The state contributes about 50% of India’s total tea production. Its humid climate, fertile soil, and abundant rainfall make it ideal for tea cultivation.

Major Tea-Growing Regions in Assam

Tea is grown extensively in Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia. These districts are home to some of the most famous Assam Tea Estates, producing high-quality tea for both domestic consumption and export.

Famous Tea Varieties of Assam

Assam is known for Assam Orthodox Tea and CTC (Crush, Tear, Curl) Tea. Orthodox tea is appreciated for its strong flavour and aroma, while CTC tea is widely used in tea bags and blends.

Top Tea Estates in Assam

Some of the most renowned tea estates include Mangalam Tea Estate, Doom Dooma Tea Estate, and Jorhat Tea Estate. These estates produce premium-quality Assam tea recognised internationally.

Assam Tea Production

Assam produces over 600 million kilograms of tea annually, making it the largest tea-producing state in India. Tea contributes significantly to the state economy and employment, supporting millions of workers.

Export of Assam Tea

Assam tea is exported worldwide to countries like Russia, the USA, the UK, and Japan. Its rich flavour and bright colour make it highly valued in international markets.

Cultural Importance of Tea in Assam

Tea cultivation in Assam dates back over 150 years. Tea gardens are an integral part of Assamese culture, heritage, and tourism, with local festivals and traditions connected to tea production.

Health Benefits of Assam Tea

Assam tea is rich in antioxidants and polyphenols, which help boost immunity, improve heart health, and enhance alertness. Its strong and bold flavor makes it a favorite choice for daily consumption.

Read more: Which Country is the Largest Producer of Rice in the World?

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News