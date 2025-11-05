AP SSC Question Paper 2025 : Download PDF

AP SSC Question Paper 2025 - The AP SSC Question Paper 2025 plays a crucial role in helping students prepare effectively for the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exams. These papers provide a clear idea of the exam pattern, marking scheme, and important topics, allowing students to plan their revision strategically. Practicing AP SSC previous year question papers boosts confidence, improves accuracy, and enhances time management during the final exam.
Students can download the Manabadi AP 10th class model paper 2025 pdf for all subjects such as Maths, Science, Social Studies, English, and Telugu to strengthen their preparation and achieve better scores in the AP SSC Board Exam 2025.
AP SSC Exam 2026– Overview
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) Exam 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP)
|
Class
|
10th (SSC)
|
Exam Level
|
State-Level Board Examination
|
Academic Year
|
2025–2026
|
Subjects Covered
|
Telugu, Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Question Paper Format
|
Objective + Descriptive Type
|
Official Website
|
www.bse.ap.gov.in
|
Availability
|
AP SSC Question Paper 2025 PDF available for download for all subjects
AP SSC Question Paper 2025 PDF Download
|
English
|
Hindi
|
Mathematics
|
Social Studies
|
General Science
|
Urdu
|
Telugu
|
Telugu (Second Language)
|
Telugu (Composite Course)
How to Download AP SSC Question Paper 2025 from the Official Website
Students can easily download the AP SSC Question Paper 2025 PDF from the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP). Follow the step-by-step guide below to access the papers:
-
Visit the official website of BSEAP – www.bse.ap.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, look for the “Model Papers” or “Previous Question Papers” section.
-
Click on the link labeled “AP SSC Question Papers 2025” or “SSC Model Papers 2025.”
-
A list of subject-wise question papers will appear on the screen.
-
Click on the respective subject link (Maths, Science, English, etc.) to download the PDF file.
-
Save the question paper on your device for offline practice and revision.
