AP SSC Question Paper 2025 : Download PDF

By Simran Akhouri
Nov 5, 2025, 14:29 IST

AP SSC Question Paper 2025 - AP SSC Question Papers 2025 are vital for Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exam preparation. They clarify exam patterns, marking schemes, and key topics, enabling strategic revision. Practicing past papers builds confidence, accuracy, and time management. Download Manabadi AP 10th class model papers for all subjects (Maths, Science, Social Studies, English, Telugu) to boost scores.

AP SSC Question Paper 2025
AP SSC Question Paper 2025

AP SSC Question Paper 2025 - The AP SSC Question Paper 2025 plays a crucial role in helping students prepare effectively for the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exams. These papers provide a clear idea of the exam pattern, marking scheme, and important topics, allowing students to plan their revision strategically. Practicing AP SSC previous year question papers boosts confidence, improves accuracy, and enhances time management during the final exam.

Students can download the Manabadi AP 10th class model paper 2025 pdf for all subjects such as Maths, Science, Social Studies, English, and Telugu to strengthen their preparation and achieve better scores in the AP SSC Board Exam 2025.

AP SSC Exam 2026– Overview

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) Exam 2025

Conducting Body

Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP)

Class

10th (SSC)

Exam Level

State-Level Board Examination

Academic Year

2025–2026

Subjects Covered

Telugu, Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Question Paper Format

Objective + Descriptive Type

Official Website

www.bse.ap.gov.in

Availability

AP SSC Question Paper 2025 PDF available for download for all subjects

AP SSC Question Paper 2025 PDF Download

English

Download PDF 

Hindi

Download PDF

Mathematics

Download PDF

Social Studies

Download PDF

General Science

Download PDF

Urdu

Download PDF

Telugu

Download PDF

Telugu (Second Language) 

Download PDF

Telugu (Composite Course)

Download PDF

How to Download AP SSC Question Paper 2025 from the Official Website

Students can easily download the AP SSC Question Paper 2025 PDF from the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP). Follow the step-by-step guide below to access the papers:

  1. Visit the official website of BSEAP – www.bse.ap.gov.in.

  2. On the homepage, look for the “Model Papers” or “Previous Question Papers” section.

  3. Click on the link labeled “AP SSC Question Papers 2025” or “SSC Model Papers 2025.”

  4. A list of subject-wise question papers will appear on the screen.

  5. Click on the respective subject link (Maths, Science, English, etc.) to download the PDF file.

  6. Save the question paper on your device for offline practice and revision.

