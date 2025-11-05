UCEED 2026: Registration with Regular Fees Window Closes TODAY at uceed.iitb.ac.in; Apply Here

Key Points
UCEED Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2026 Registration deadline today, November 5, 2025. Candidates wishing to appear for the undergraduate exams will need to register online on the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in. Interested candidates must check their eligibility before applying for the B.Des Programme. The deadline for regular fees ends today by 11:55 pm, while candidates can still apply with late fees November 10, 2025. The UCEED and CEED Registration 2026 were earlier extended to November 5, 2025 from October 31, 2025.
UCEED 2026 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details related to UCEED 2026 exams:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
UCEED 2026 Registration deadline
|
Exam name
|
Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED)
|
Board name
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
uceed.iitb.ac.in
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Stream
|
Design
|
Registration Fee
|
Females, SC, ST, PwD: INR 2,000
Others: INR 4,000
|
Programme
|
Bachelor of Design (BDes)
|
Exam date
|
January 18, 2026
|
Exam shift
|
9 am - 12 pm
How to Register for UCEED Exam 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for UCEED 2026 exams online:
- Visit the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in
- Press on the registration link
- Enter your details to create an account
- Log in using your credentials generated
- Provide your personal and academic details
- Upload scanned copies of necessary documents
- Pay the online registration fee
- Carefully submit the form
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - UCEED Registration 2026
