SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2025
UCEED 2026: Registration with Regular Fees Window Closes TODAY at uceed.iitb.ac.in; Apply Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 5, 2025, 15:14 IST

IIT Bombay to close UCEED 2026 registration today, November 5, 2025 at 11:55 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at uceed.iitb.ac.in for the B.Des program. Late registration with a fee is available until November 10, 2025. Previously, the deadline was extended from October 31, 2025.

IIT Bombay will close UCEED 2026 registration today, November 5, 2025, at 11.55 pm.
Key Points

  • IIT Bombay will close UCEED 2026 registration today, November 5, 2025, at 11.55 pm.
  • Interested candidates can apply online for the B.Des program at uceed.iitb.ac.in.
  • Late registration is available until November 10, 2025, with an additional late fee.

UCEED Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2026 Registration deadline today, November 5, 2025. Candidates wishing to appear for the undergraduate exams will need to register online on the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in. Interested candidates must check their eligibility before applying for the B.Des Programme. The deadline for regular fees ends today by 11:55 pm, while candidates can still apply with late fees November 10, 2025. The UCEED and CEED Registration 2026 were earlier extended to November 5, 2025 from October 31, 2025

UCEED 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to UCEED 2026 exams:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

UCEED 2026 Registration deadline 

Exam name 

Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 

Board name 

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

uceed.iitb.ac.in

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Stream 

Design 

Registration Fee

Females, SC, ST, PwD: INR 2,000

Others: INR 4,000

Programme 

Bachelor of Design (BDes)

Exam date 

January 18, 2026

Exam shift 

9 am - 12 pm 

How to Register for UCEED Exam 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for UCEED 2026 exams online: 

 

  1. Visit the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in
  2. Press on the registration link
  3. Enter your details to create an account 
  4. Log in using your credentials generated
  5. Provide your personal and academic details 
  6. Upload scanned copies of necessary documents 
  7. Pay the online registration fee
  8. Carefully submit the form
  9. Download the confirmation page for future reference 

DIRECT LINK - UCEED Registration 2026

