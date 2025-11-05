UCEED 2026: Registration with Regular Fees Window Closes TODAY at uceed.iitb.ac.in; Apply Here

UCEED Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2026 Registration deadline today, November 5, 2025. Candidates wishing to appear for the undergraduate exams will need to register online on the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in. Interested candidates must check their eligibility before applying for the B.Des Programme. The deadline for regular fees ends today by 11:55 pm, while candidates can still apply with late fees November 10, 2025. The UCEED and CEED Registration 2026 were earlier extended to November 5, 2025 from October 31, 2025.

UCEED 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to UCEED 2026 exams: