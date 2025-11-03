CEED, UCEED 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to November 5; Apply Here

Key Points
- IIT Bombay has extended the UCEED and CEED 2026 registration deadline to November 5, 2025.
- Candidates can register at ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.
- The exams will be held on Januatry 18, 2026.
UCEED, CEED 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2026 and Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2026 Registration deadline to November 5, 2025. Candidates wishing to appear for the undergraduate and postgraduate exams will need to register online on the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in, respectively.
UCEED, CEED 2026 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details related to UCEED, CEED 2026 exams:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
UCEED, CEED 2026 Registration deadline extended
|
Exam name
|
Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED)
Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED)
|
Board name
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
ceed.iitb.ac.in
uceed.iitb.ac.in
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
Postgraduate (PG)
|
Stream
|
Design
|
Registration Fee
|
Females, SC, ST, PwD: INR 2,000
Others: INR 4,000
|
Programmes
|
UCEED: Bachelor of Design (BDes)
CEED: Master of Design (MDes)
|
Exam date
|
January 18, 2026
|
Exam shift
|
9 am - 12 pm
UCEED, CEED 2026 Important Dates
Check the following table carrying the important dates related to UCEED, CEED 2026 Registration:
|
Event
|
Date and Time
|
Online Registration Start Date
|
October 01, 2025 05:00 PM
|
Online Registration End Date (with regular fee)
|
November 05, 2025 11:55 PM
|
Online Registration End Date (with Rs. 500 late fee)
|
November 10, 2025 05:00 PM
|
Exam date
|
January 18, 2026
DIRECT LINK - CEED 2026 Registration
DIRECT LINK - UCEED 2026 Registration
CEED, UCEED 2026 Exam Pattern
The CEED and UCEED exams will be held in differing modes and patterns. Candidates can check the details here:
|
Exam
|
Part
|
Mode
|
Duration
|
CEED 2026
|
Part A
|
Online
|
1 hour
|
Part B
|
Pen and Paper
|
2 hours
|
UCEED 2026
|
Part A
|
Online
|
1 hour
|
Part B
|
Pen and Paper
|
2 hours
