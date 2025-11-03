CEED, UCEED 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to November 5; Apply Here

UCEED, CEED 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2026 and Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2026 Registration deadline to November 5, 2025. Candidates wishing to appear for the undergraduate and postgraduate exams will need to register online on the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in, respectively.

UCEED, CEED 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to UCEED, CEED 2026 exams: