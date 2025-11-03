Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
CEED, UCEED 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to November 5; Apply Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 3, 2025, 15:32 IST

UCEED, CEED 2026 Registration: IIT Bombay has extended the UCEED and CEED 2026 registration deadline to November 5, 2025. Candidates can register online at ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Key Points

  • IIT Bombay has extended the UCEED and CEED 2026 registration deadline to November 5, 2025.
  • Candidates can register at ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.
  • The exams will be held on Januatry 18, 2026.

UCEED, CEED 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2026 and Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2026 Registration deadline to November 5, 2025. Candidates wishing to appear for the undergraduate and postgraduate exams will need to register online on the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in, respectively. 

UCEED, CEED 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to UCEED, CEED 2026 exams:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

UCEED, CEED 2026 Registration deadline extended 

Exam name 

Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 

Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 

Board name 

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

ceed.iitb.ac.in 

uceed.iitb.ac.in

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Postgraduate (PG)

Stream 

Design 

Registration Fee

Females, SC, ST, PwD: INR 2,000

Others: INR 4,000

Programmes 

UCEED: Bachelor of Design (BDes)

CEED: Master of Design (MDes) 

Exam date 

January 18, 2026

Exam shift 

9 am - 12 pm 

UCEED, CEED 2026 Important Dates

Check the following table carrying the important dates related to UCEED, CEED 2026 Registration: 

Event

Date and Time

Online Registration Start Date

October 01, 2025 05:00 PM

Online Registration End Date (with regular fee)

November 05, 2025 11:55 PM

Online Registration End Date (with Rs. 500 late fee)

November 10, 2025 05:00 PM

Exam date 

January 18, 2026

DIRECT LINK - CEED 2026 Registration

DIRECT LINK - UCEED 2026 Registration

CEED, UCEED 2026 Exam Pattern

The CEED and UCEED exams will be held in differing modes and patterns. Candidates can check the details here: 

Exam

Part

Mode

Duration

CEED 2026

Part A

Online

1 hour
 

Part B

Pen and Paper

2 hours

UCEED 2026

Part A

Online

1 hour
 

Part B

Pen and Paper

2 hours






    

    

