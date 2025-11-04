Top 10 Affordable Universities in the USA for MBA Students

SBI Clerk Prelims Result OUT, Direct Link Here

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Nov 4, 2025, 12:25 IST

MBA in USA: In the US, affordable MBA programs, particularly at public and non-metropolitan colleges, provide high-quality education for less than ₹40 lakh (usually $6,100–$27,700/year tuition). Students must account for the substantial, variable cost of living beyond tuition, even though renowned AACSB accreditation is popular.

MBA in USA
MBA in USA: Currently, over three lakh Indian students are enrolled in American universities, and more than half of them are pursuing degrees in STEM (science, technology, engineering, or mathematics) subjects. But even outside of STEM, the US continues to be a top choice for management study, with many of the world's best business schools. In America, obtaining a Master of Business Administration (MBA) for Indian students is highly regarded and opens doors to profitable professions in a variety of industries, including technology, banking, and prestigious consulting businesses. Numerous US corporations actively seek out Indian MBA graduates. Even though an MBA degree can lead to career progression, the accompanying costs are infamously expensive, with tuition generally ranging from ₹40 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

International students frequently face a major obstacle due to this high cost. However, Indian students should be aware that there are several top-notch colleges in the US that offer MBA programs for far lower tuition costs, demonstrating that affordable education does not have to come at the expense of learning quality. This enables a larger group of gifted Indian students to pursue the objective of earning a valuable American MBA.

List Of Affordable Universities for MBA in USA

It is possible to find an inexpensive MBA in the US, particularly at public universities or those located in areas with lower living expenses. Top-tier institutions can cost up to ₹50 lakhs, although there are other approved universities that provide degrees of a far lower caliber. This is a list of some reasonably priced MBA programs in the United States, along with an estimate of the yearly tuition costs for international students.

University

Location

Accreditation

Estimated Annual Tuition (USD)

Popular MBA Focus

Worcester State University

Worcester, MA

NECHE

$6,100 – $17,400

Management

Southeast Missouri State Univ.

Cape Girardeau, MO

AACSB

$10,900 – $13,900

Health Administration

Cameron University

Lawton, OK

AACSB

$10,400 – $19,400

Marketing

Minnesota State University, Mankato

Mankato, MN

AACSB

$11,800 – $13,500

Business & Management Studies

University of South Dakota

Vermillion, SD

AACSB

$12,800 – $15,100

Business Analytics

Northeastern State University

Tahlequah, OK

AACSB

$12,300 – $15,000

Finance

Central Michigan University

Mount Pleasant, MI

AACSB

$13,200 – $30,000

Business Data Analytics

Lehman College (CUNY)

Bronx, NY

MSCHE

$18,600 – $20,000

Finance, International Business

San Francisco State University

San Francisco, CA

AACSB

$20,000 – $25,000

Management, Marketing

Brigham Young University (Marriott)

Provo, UT

AACSB

$27,700

General Management

Affordable Universities for MBA in USA: Fees and Cost

  • Tuition Cost: Depending on the particular program (e.g., full-time, part-time, online), annual credit hours, and scholarship eligibility, the costs listed are typically for out-of-state and international students. Always visit the university's official website to see the most recent statistics.

  • Total Cost: Keep in mind that the cost of living (rent, food, insurance) might add an extra $10,000 to $25,000+ year, depending mostly on the location of the US city. The cost of living will be far greater in places like San Francisco or New York (Lehman College) than in places like South Dakota or Missouri.

  • Certification: The same gold standard of business school accreditation as prestigious universities is held by many of these reasonably priced programs, such as those recognized with AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business).

