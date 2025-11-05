UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
OpenAI Launches IndQA: New Benchmark to Boost AI Understanding of Indian Languages

By Kirti Sharma
Nov 5, 2025, 14:59 IST

OpenAI’s IndQA benchmark brings a major leap in culturally aware AI by testing models in 12 Indian languages across real-life domains like literature, food, and law. Built with inputs from 261 experts, it ensures AI systems truly understand India’s linguistic and cultural diversity, paving the way for globally inclusive innovation.

OpenAI has introduced the IndQA benchmark, a pioneering effort intended to enhance and test the capabilities of various AI models for better comprehension of the vast linguistic and cultural heritage of India. This will mark a significant movement toward the development of AI that is actually inclusive, sensitive to the subtleties of non-English-speaking regions like India.

OpenAI IndQA: What's Unique?

IndQA is uniquely positioned, designed with contributions from 261 domain experts from all over India. It includes 2,278 questions in 12 Indian languages: Bengali, Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, Odia, Malayalam, Punjabi, English, and Hinglish. They are natively written, avoiding the shortcomings of literal translation; hence, they reflect real-life language usage, intent, and cultural context.

It includes ten broad cultural domains: literature, food, spirituality, media, law, sports, architecture, design, and further to daily life. This makes sure AI performance is tested against the realities and intricacies that define everyday experiences for Indians, going much further than conventional datasets that often don't have such deep representation.

Rigorous and Authentic Assessment

What sets IndQA apart from the rest is its evaluation mechanism, which is based on a rubric. Each question includes a culturally contextual prompt with an English translation for comparison, a detailed grading rubric, and a model "ideal" response drafted by subject experts. Moving beyond the normal A-B-C-D multiple choices, the system supports nuanced assessment and rewards true understanding over superficial correctness. 

Srinivas Narayanan, CTO of B2B Applications at OpenAI, said, "We want the AI models to learn the nuances every culture cares about". With OpenAI looking to replicate this across other multilingual regions, the benchmark has the potential to be a game-changer for AI inclusivity globally. For India, already ChatGPT's second-largest market, IndQA promises to speed up the technology of responsible adaptation to local needs and scenarios-paving the road toward more intelligent, culturally aware digital solutions.

