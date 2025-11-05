What is OpenAI IndQA? What's New? Check Key Details and Features

OpenAI has introduced IndQA-a revolutionary benchmark aimed at evaluating how well AI systems understand India's rich linguistic landscape and deep cultural nuances. This initiative is a big leap toward making AI systems more multilingual, culturally sensitive, and effective for users from one of the world's most diverse countries.

What is OpenAI IndQA?

IndQA is a comprehensive, benchmarking testbed designed to assess the capabilities of an AI model in understanding the complexity of languages and culture within India. It was designed in collaboration with 261 domain experts across India and has been formulated to develop 2,278 uniquely crafted questions across 12 Indian languages.

These include Bengali, Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, Odia, Malayalam, Punjabi, English, and Hinglish, making IndQA a major resource for evaluations concerning actual multilingual AI performance.