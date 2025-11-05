School Holiday on November 6: Schools Closed in UP and Bihar for Mela and Elections 2025

School Holiday on November 6, 2025: The Uttar Pradesh and Bihar governments have announced school closures in specific regions due to important local events. In Uttar Pradesh, all schools in the Anupshahr area of Bulandshahr district will remain closed from November 3 to November 6, 2025, because of the Lakkhi Kartik Purnima Ganga Snan Mela, ensuring safety and smooth crowd management during the fair.

Meanwhile, in Bihar, schools and colleges across 17 districts will remain closed tomorrow due to the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections. These temporary closures aim to maintain public safety and allow teachers, students, and families to participate in their respective cultural and civic responsibilities peacefully.

All schools in Anupshahr town, Uttar Pradesh, will remain closed from November 3 to November 6, 2025, due to the Lakkhi Kartik Purnima Ganga Snan Mela. The Basic Education Officer of Bulandshahr announced this decision to ensure the safety and convenience of students, teachers, and parents, as the fair brings large crowds and heavy traffic. This holiday is only for government and private schools in the Anupshahr area, while other schools, colleges, and institutions in the district will stay open as usual.