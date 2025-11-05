School Holiday on November 6: Schools Closed in UP and Bihar for Mela and Elections 2025

School Holiday on November 6, 2025: The Uttar Pradesh and Bihar governments have announced school closures in specific regions due to important local events. In Uttar Pradesh, all schools in the Anupshahr area of Bulandshahr district will remain closed from November 3 to November 6, 2025, because of the Lakkhi Kartik Purnima Ganga Snan Mela, ensuring safety and smooth crowd management during the fair.
Meanwhile, in Bihar, schools and colleges across 17 districts will remain closed tomorrow due to the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections. These temporary closures aim to maintain public safety and allow teachers, students, and families to participate in their respective cultural and civic responsibilities peacefully.
School Holiday in Uttar Pradesh on November 6, 2025
All schools in Anupshahr town, Uttar Pradesh, will remain closed from November 3 to November 6, 2025, due to the Lakkhi Kartik Purnima Ganga Snan Mela. The Basic Education Officer of Bulandshahr announced this decision to ensure the safety and convenience of students, teachers, and parents, as the fair brings large crowds and heavy traffic. This holiday is only for government and private schools in the Anupshahr area, while other schools, colleges, and institutions in the district will stay open as usual.
Uttar Pradesh School Holiday 2025
Uttar Pradesh government has announced a temporary school holiday in certain regions due to local festivities and gatherings. Below are the detailed updates regarding the school holiday in Anupshahr, Bulandshahr district, for November 2025.
|
Details
|
Lakkhi Kartik Purnima Ganga Snan Mela, Anupshahr
|
Location
|
Anupshahr area of Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh.
|
Holiday Period
|
November 3 to November 6 (Includes Tuesday, November 4).
|
Reason
|
The hosting of the traditional Mela, which causes a large influx of devotees and tourists, leading to heavy crowds and traffic disruptions.
|
Applicability
|
Applies only to government and private schools in the Anupshahr area. Other educational institutions in the district remain open.
|
Authority
|
The closure order was issued by the Education Officer, Bulandshahr.
Bihar Assembly Election Tomorrow: Schools to Remain Closed in 17 Districts
Bihar will conduct the first phase of its Assembly Elections tomorrow, covering 121 constituencies across 17 districts. In view of the polling, the Election Commission has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges in these districts on the voting day.
This decision ensures that students, teachers, and staff can participate in the democratic process without any inconvenience. It also helps avoid disturbances at polling stations, many of which are located in educational institutions. Some schools that were already closed today for Guru Nanak Jayanti will remain closed tomorrow as well if they fall under the affected districts.
Districts where schools will remain closed:
-
Patna
-
Darbhanga
-
Madhepura
-
Saharsa
-
Muzaffarpur
-
Gopalganj
-
Siwan
-
Saran
-
Vaishali
-
Samastipur
-
Begusarai
-
Lakhisarai
-
Munger
-
Sheikhpura
-
Nalanda
-
Buxar
-
Bhojpur
These holidays ensure public safety and smooth event management. Students can enjoy a short break while families take part in religious and civic activities. Normal school operations will resume once the events conclude.
Also check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation