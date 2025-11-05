JKBOSE Class 11, 12 Exams 2025: Exam Re-evaluation Form Submission Deadline Extended

JKBOSE Exams 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the JKBOSE Class 11 and 12 Exams 2025 photocopy and re-evaluation form submission deadline for Higher Secondary Examination Part-I (Class 11th) and Part-II (Class 12th) Annual (Private)/Bi-Annual Session 2025. Candidates can now submit their online JKBOSE Re-evaluation forms till November 9, 2025 on the official JKBOSE website at jkbose.nic.in. Eligible candidates of HSE Part-I (Class 11) and Part-II (Class 12) are advised to adhere to the revised deadline since no further extensions will be granted.

Official Notices: