JKBOSE Class 11, 12 Exams 2025: Exam Re-evaluation Form Submission Deadline Extended

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 5, 2025, 14:53 IST

JKBOSE has extended the deadline for Class 11 and 12 photocopy and re-evaluation form submissions to November 9, 2025. Students can apply online at jkbose.nic.in. They are advised to adhere to the deadline.

JKBOSE Exams 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the JKBOSE Class 11 and 12 Exams 2025 photocopy and re-evaluation form submission deadline for Higher Secondary Examination Part-I (Class 11th) and Part-II (Class 12th) Annual (Private)/Bi-Annual Session 2025. Candidates can now submit their online JKBOSE Re-evaluation forms till November 9, 2025 on the official JKBOSE website at jkbose.nic.in. Eligible candidates of HSE Part-I (Class 11) and Part-II (Class 12) are advised to adhere to the revised deadline since no further extensions will be granted.

Official Notices: 

JKBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2025 Revised

The JKBOSE Class 10 annual exam schedule for winter-zone areas has been revised due to bye-elections on November 11, 2025. The Vocational subjects are scheduled on November 6, Science on November 13, Urdu/Hindi on November 17, Computer Science on November 19, English on November 20, Home Science on November 23, and Painting/Art and Drawing on November 27. 

Read More: JKBOSE 10th Annual Date Sheet 2025 Revised Due to Bye-Elections, Check Updated Timetable Here

