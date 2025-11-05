JKBOSE Class 11, 12 Exams 2025: Exam Re-evaluation Form Submission Deadline Extended

Key Points
- JKBOSE Class 11 and 12 photocopy and re-evaluation form submissions extended to November 9, 2025.
- Students can apply online at jkbose.nic.in.
- Students are advised to adhere to the deadline.
JKBOSE Exams 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the JKBOSE Class 11 and 12 Exams 2025 photocopy and re-evaluation form submission deadline for Higher Secondary Examination Part-I (Class 11th) and Part-II (Class 12th) Annual (Private)/Bi-Annual Session 2025. Candidates can now submit their online JKBOSE Re-evaluation forms till November 9, 2025 on the official JKBOSE website at jkbose.nic.in. Eligible candidates of HSE Part-I (Class 11) and Part-II (Class 12) are advised to adhere to the revised deadline since no further extensions will be granted.
Official Notices:
- Jammu Division - Extension Notification regarding Submission of online form for Reevaluation of Answer Scripts for Higher Secondary Part Two (12th) & Higher Secondary Part One (Class 11th) Annual Private/Bi-Annual 2025
- Kashmir Division - Extension Notification regarding Submission of online form for Reevaluation of Answer Scripts for Higher Secondary Part Two (12th) & Higher Secondary Part One (Class 11th) Annual Private/Bi-Annual 2025
JKBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2025 Revised
The JKBOSE Class 10 annual exam schedule for winter-zone areas has been revised due to bye-elections on November 11, 2025. The Vocational subjects are scheduled on November 6, Science on November 13, Urdu/Hindi on November 17, Computer Science on November 19, English on November 20, Home Science on November 23, and Painting/Art and Drawing on November 27.
