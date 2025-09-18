National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme 2025 Application Date Extended to September 30: Here’s Direct Apply Online Link

The National Means cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) 2025-26 has extended its last date for application submission to September 30, 2025. This scheme offers one lakh new scholarships to Class IX students who qualify through exams conducted by State and Union Territory governments. The application process for NMMSS 2025-26 is available on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) from June 2, 2025. Students must complete a One-Time Registration (OTR) on the portal before applying for the scholarship. Detailed guidelines and FAQs for registration are available at scholarships.gov.in. The scheme is run by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education. It is specially designed to support meritorious students from economically weaker sections (EWS) and prevent dropouts after Class VIII. The scholarship encourages students to continue their studies up to Class XII, ensuring better access to quality education.

NMMS 2025-26 Last Date to Apply Online at NSP Portal The National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme deadlines have been extended, giving students more time to apply. Below is the complete schedule for the 2025-26 application and verification process. Event Date Application Start Date June 02, 2025 Application Last Date (Extended) September 30, 2025 Institute Level Verification (L1) October 15, 2025 District Level Verification (L2) October 31, 2025 What is the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme? The National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme is a centrally sponsored program run by the Ministry of Education. It was started with the aim of reducing school dropouts after Class VIII and supporting deserving students to continue their studies till Class XII.

One lakh scholarships are awarded under this scheme. The amount of the scholarship is ₹12,000 per year per student, which is directly transferred to the bank account of the selected student through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. This scheme mainly benefits students studying in government, government-aided, or local body schools. This makes sure that talented students from humble backgrounds get a chance to complete their secondary and higher secondary education. National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme 2025-26 Link to Apply Students who wish to benefit from the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme 2025-26 must apply online through the official National Scholarship Portal (NSP). The application form, guidelines, and detailed instructions are available at scholarships.gov.in. The direck link for registration is given below:

Click Here to Apply for National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme 2025-26 Features of the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme The NMMSS scholarship scheme has several important features: About 1,00,000 fresh scholarships are awarded annually.

Each selected student receives ₹12,000 per annum.

Students must belong to families with parental income not more than ₹3.50 lakh per year.

The scholarship continues from Class IX up to Class XII if the student maintains good academic performance.

Students must clear a state-level examination conducted by the government.

The scholarship is credited directly into the student’s bank account through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Eligibility Criteria for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme Students must meet certain requirements to apply for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme: