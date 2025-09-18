National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme 2025 Application Date Extended to September 30: Here’s Direct Apply Online Link

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
By Mridula Sharma
Sep 18, 2025, 11:03 IST

The National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) 2025-26 last date to apply online through the National Scholarship Portal has been extended to September 30, 2025. This scheme supports Class IX students from economically weaker backgrounds with scholarships worth ₹12,000 annually. Read more details here.

National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme 2025 Application Date Extended to September 30
The National Means cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) 2025-26 has extended its last date for application submission to September 30, 2025. This scheme offers one lakh new scholarships to Class IX students who qualify through exams conducted by State and Union Territory governments.

The application process for NMMSS 2025-26 is available on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) from June 2, 2025. Students must complete a One-Time Registration (OTR) on the portal before applying for the scholarship. Detailed guidelines and FAQs for registration are available at scholarships.gov.in.

The scheme is run by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education. It is specially designed to support meritorious students from economically weaker sections (EWS) and prevent dropouts after Class VIII. The scholarship encourages students to continue their studies up to Class XII, ensuring better access to quality education.

NMMS 2025-26 Last Date to Apply Online at NSP Portal 

The National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme deadlines have been extended, giving students more time to apply. Below is the complete schedule for the 2025-26 application and verification process.

Event

Date

Application Start Date

June 02, 2025

Application Last Date (Extended)

September 30, 2025

Institute Level Verification (L1)

October 15, 2025

District Level Verification (L2)

October 31, 2025

What is the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme?

The National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme is a centrally sponsored program run by the Ministry of Education. It was started with the aim of reducing school dropouts after Class VIII and supporting deserving students to continue their studies till Class XII.

One lakh scholarships are awarded under this scheme. The amount of the scholarship is ₹12,000 per year per student, which is directly transferred to the bank account of the selected student through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

This scheme mainly benefits students studying in government, government-aided, or local body schools. This makes sure that talented students from humble backgrounds get a chance to complete their secondary and higher secondary education.

National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme 2025-26 Link to Apply

Students who wish to benefit from the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme 2025-26 must apply online through the official National Scholarship Portal (NSP). The application form, guidelines, and detailed instructions are available at scholarships.gov.in. The direck link for registration is given below:

Click Here to Apply for National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme 2025-26

Features of the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme

The NMMSS scholarship scheme has several important features:

  • About 1,00,000 fresh scholarships are awarded annually.

  • Each selected student receives ₹12,000 per annum.

  • Students must belong to families with parental income not more than ₹3.50 lakh per year.

  • The scholarship continues from Class IX up to Class XII if the student maintains good academic performance.

  • Students must clear a state-level examination conducted by the government.

  • The scholarship is credited directly into the student’s bank account through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Eligibility Criteria for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme

Students must meet certain requirements to apply for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme:

  • The student must be studying in Class VIII in a government, government-aided, or local body school.

  • The student must secure at least 55% marks in Class VII (relaxable by 5% for SC/ST students).

  • The parental income should not be more than ₹3.50 lakh per annum.

  • The student must clear the state-level selection test conducted by State/UT authorities.

Also Check:

How to Apply for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme?

Applications for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme are submitted through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). The following is the process:

  1. Students must register on the NSP portal.

  2. Students should log in and apply for NMMSS after registration.

  3. The application is verified by the Institute Nodal Officer by October 15, 2025.

  4. The District Nodal Officer verifies applications by October 31, 2025.

  5. Eligible students receive the scholarship directly in their bank accounts.

