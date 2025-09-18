ICSE Class 10 English Literature Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025: Download PDF for FREE

Sl.No Question 1: Choose the correct answer to the questions from the given options: (16)

1. What societal expectation does the story, ‘The Girl Who Can’, challenge? a) The importance of athletic prowess b) The significance placed upon physical appearance and gender roles c) The necessity of academic success d) The value of obeying elders

2. Choose the option that lists the sequence of events in the correct order from the story, ‘The Girl Who Can’: 1: Nana had taken it upon herself to go ‘ask into it properly’. 2: Nana came home to tell her mother that it was really true. 3: Adjoa's mother exclaimed, “Is that so?” 4: Adjoa's mother and Nana did not take Adjoa seriously when she told them that she was running for the junior section of the school’s district games. a) 1, 2, 3, 4 b) 4, 1, 2, 3 c) 4, 3, 1, 2 d) 1, 2, 4, 3

3. At the end of the story, ‘The Girl Who Can’, Nana’s character appears as _____ a) A kill joy b) A progressive dynamic woman c) A frustrated woman d) A woman compromising with the way of the world

4. Which literary device has been used in the sentence, “She smiled as the door slammed” from the story, ‘The Elevator’? a) Metaphor b) Irony c) Foreshadowing d) Simile

5. Select the option that shows the correct relationship between statements (1) and (2) from “With the Photographer”. (1) The photographer took the narrator’s head in his hands and twisted it sideways. (2) The narrator thought the photographer meant to kiss him, and he closed his eyes. a) 1 is an example of 2 b) 1 is the cause for 2 c) 1 is a contradiction of 2 d) 1 is independent of 2

6. What does the word ‘pudgy’ mean as used in the story, ‘The Elevator’? a) Slim b) Small c) Slightly fat d) Tall and skinny

7. The poem, A Considerable Speck, is essentially about: a) The importance of cleanliness b) The power of observation c) The recognition of life in small things d) The fear of insects

8. In the poem, The Glove and the Lions, what did the King imply by saying, “Not love, but vanity, sets a task like that.”? a) That love should not involve dangerous tasks. b) That self-importance can lead to unreasonable demands in love. c) That the Count did not truly love the lady d) That the lady was not truly in love with the Count

9. In the poem, When Great Trees Fall, which of the following lines DO NOT contain the same literary device as the one in “Our memory, suddenly sharpened, examines, gnaws on kind words unsaid"? a) “when great trees fall In forests" b) “rocks on distant hills shudder" c) “as reduced to the unutterance ignorance of" d) “lions hunker down"

10. What does Brutus mean when he says, “Judge me, ye Gods! Wrong, I mine enemies?” a) He believes he has done no wrong to anyone b) He believes he has wronged Cassius and is willing to be judged for it c) He believes that the Gods are the only ones who can judge him d) He believes that Cassius is not his enemy

11. In the poem, Haunted Houses, what is the nature of the “phantoms" that the poet refers to? a) Malevolent and dangerous b) Loud and noisy c) Harmless and quiet d) Visible and scary

12. How does Antony describe Lepidus’ character? a) As a valuable ally with a strong leadership ability b) As a loyal soldier who deserves to be rewarded c) As a weak and unimportant person who is easily manipulated d) As a competent and intelligent individual who is underestimated

13. What is the tone of the conversation between Antony and Octavius? a) Hostile and argumentative b) Respectful and cooperative c) Suspicious and secretive d) Sarcastic and mocking

14. What does Cinna the poet say about his relationship with Caesar? a) He is an enemy of Caesar’s b) He is a friend of Caesar’s c) He is neutral towards Caesar d) He is indifferent to Caesar

15. What does “low march within" signify? a) The arrival of Cassius and his army b) The departure of Brutus' army c) The start of a battle d) The sound of a retreat