ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025: Download PDF for Free

Getting ready for your ICSE Class 10 Chemistry half-yearly exams means having the best study materials. This practice paper for 2025 is designed to be exactly like the actual test. This helps you get used to the test's structure, question types, and time limits. Using this paper will help you remember what you've learned and also learn smart ways to take the exam. Practicing with this paper is more than just reviewing; it's a great way to test yourself and prepare. By trying the questions, you can find out which topics you need to study more, which helps you improve your study plan. Also, the detailed answer key that comes with the PDF will show you exactly how points are given. This way, you'll know what good answers look like and feel more confident about doing well. ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Half Yearly Sample Paper for 2025

Section- A Which is the correct statement? (a) Metals gain electrons to form cation (b) Metals loose electrons to form anion (c) Metals gain electrons to form anion (d) Metals loose electrons to form cation The external surface of bone is covered by a membrane called: (a) Peritonium. (b) Pericardium. (c) Periosteum. (d) None of these. The organic compound having a triple carbon- carbon covalent bond is: (a) C3H4 (b) C3H6 (c) C3H8 (d) C4H10 Magnesium loses two electrons from its valence shell to attain the stable configuration of the nearest noble gas: (a) Neon (b) Argon (c) Helium (d) None of these Which of the following will weigh the least? (C=12, O=16, N=23) (a) 2 grams of oxygen (b) one mole of sodium (b) 22.4 litres of carbon dioxide at STP (d) 6.032 x 1023 atoms of carbon A salt which forms basic solution in water is: (a) CH3COONH4 (b) CH3COOK (c) KCl (d) NaNO3 Assertion (A): An electrolyte which completely dissociates into ions is a strong electrolyte Reason (R): NaCl and MgCl2 are strong electrolytes (a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A (b) Both A and R are true and R is the incorrect explanation of A (c) A is true but R is false (d) A is false but R is true During the electrolysis of acidified water, which of the following takes place: (a) Oxygen is released at cathode (b) Oxygen is released at anode (c) hydrogen is released at anode (d) Sulphur dioxide is released at anode When an ionic compound is formed, the neutral atom is changed to a cation or anion. On which of the following factors does the formation of cations and anions depend? P: High ionisation potential Q: Low electron affinity R: Large electronegativity difference (a) P only (b) Q only (c) R only (d) Both P and Q The products formed when zinc sulphite is treated with dil HCl are: (a) zinc chloride and sulphur dioxide (b) zinc chloride and sulphur trioxide gas (c) zinc chloride, sulphur and sulphur dioxide (d) zinc chloride, water and sulphur dioxide The elements belonging to period 3 are: (a) Na, B (b) C, N (c) P, S (d) Ne, F The electronegativity of four elements E, F, G and H is 2.5, 0.9, 3.0, 1.8 respectively. The position of the elements while moving from left to right in the long form of the periodic table is: (a) E, F, G and H (b) H, F, G and E (c) E, G, F and H (d) F, H, E and G Ammonium hydroxide will form a reddish brown precipitate when added to a solution of: (a) Copper(II) sulphate (b) Zinc nitrate (c) Iron(II) sulphate (d) Iron(III) chloride Formation of chloroform from methane and chlorine is an example of: (a) Addition (b) Dehydration (c) Substitution (d) Elimination Assertion(A): Duralumin is an alloy of aluminium and copper Reason (R): Duralumin is a light weight alloy used in making aircraft parts. (a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A (b) Both A and R are true and R is the incorrect explanation of A (c) A is true but R is false (d) A is false but R is true

Question 2: Electroplating steel objects with silver involves a three – step process:

Step -1: A coating of copper is applied to the object

Step-2: A coating of nickel is applied to the object

Step-3: The coating of silver is applied to the object

(a) A diagram is the apparatus used for Step -1 is shown:

1. The chemical process taking place on the surface of the object is Cu2+(aq) + 2e-  Cu(s) What is the observation seen on the surface of the object?

2. Explain why the concentration of copper ion in the electrolyte remains constant through out step 1:

(b) Give two changes which would be needed in order to coat onto the object in step 2

(c) Write down the reaction taking place at the positive electrode during step 3. Question 3: (i) Match the following and rewrite the correct answer: (ii) Identify the following:

(a) A non-conducting vessel containing electrolytes (b) The substance that releases hydronium ion as the only positive ion when dissolved in water (c) Volume occupied by 1-gram molecular weight of gas at S.T.P. (d) The process by which certain ores are converted to oxides in the absence of air (e) The formula that represents the simplest ratio of the various elements present in one molecule of the compound (iii) Complete the following by choosing the correct answers from the bracket: (a) Electron affinity value is least for ______ (halogens/ alkali metals) (b) HCl fumes in moist air due to its ________ (low/ high) solubility (c) During the electrorefining of copper the nature of cathode is ____ (impure block of copper/ pure thin sheet of copper) (d) ________ (Ethene/ Ethane) is used for ripening fruits

(e) Oxide ore of zinc is ______ (Calamine/ Zincite) (iv) (a) Give the structural formula of: 1. Methanoic acid 2. 1, 2 dichloro ethane 3. Propanal (b) Write the IUPAC names of the following: 1. H3C-CH2-C≡C-CH3

2. H3C-CH2-CHCl-CH3 SECTION – B [Attempt any four] Question 4 (i) (a) The formula of butanoic acid is C3H7COOH. What is its empirical formula?

(b) The vapour density of a compound is 32. What is its molecular weight?

(ii) What volume of oxygen is required to burn completely 90 dm3 of butane under similar conditions of temperature and pressure? 2C4H10 + 13O2  8CO2 + 10H2O

(iii) Name one probable cation present based on the following observations:

(a) White precipitate insoluble in excess NaOH solution

(b) White gelatinous precipitate soluble in excess NaOH solution

(c) Dirty green precipitate insoluble in excess NaOH solution

(iv) The metals of Group 2 from top to bottom are Be, Mg, Ca, Sr and Ba:

(a) Which one of these elements will form ions most readily and why?

(b) State the common feature in the electronic configuration of all these elements.

Question 5 (i) Write one balanced chemical equation for :

(a) Laboratory preparation of methane form sodium ethanoate

(b) Laboratory preparation of ethene from ethyl alcohol

(ii) Answer the following questions:

(a) The pH of a solution S is 10. What is the nature of the solution?

(b) Name the compound to be added to increase the pH of the solution S

(iii) Potassium chlorate on heating decomposes as under: 2KClO3  2KCl + 3O2

Calculate :

(a) Volume of oxygen evolved at STP

(b) Weight of potassium chloride formed when 4.9 g of potassium chlorate decomposes completely. [K=39, O=16, Cl = 35.5] (iv) With reference to laboratory preparation of Hydrochloric acid:

(a) What arrangement is done to dissolve hydrogen chloride gas in water?

(b) How is HCl gas collected in the lab?

(c) Write balanced chemical equation for the laboratory preparation of HCl

Question 6 (i) Draw the electron dot diagram of the following:

(a) First member of the alkane series (b) Hydronium ion

(ii) How will you distinguish the following:

(a) Ferrous sulphite and Ferrous sulphide (using dil HCl acid)

(b) Sodium hydroxide and Ammonium hydroxide (using calcium nitrate solution)

(iii) Calculate:

(a) Number of moles of nitrogen in 70g of nitrogen [N=14]

(b) Number of molecules in 500 g of sodium chloride [Na=23, Cl = 35.5]

(c) The gram atoms present in 32 g of oxygen [O=16]

(iv) For each of the substance listed below, describe the role played in the extraction of aluminium:

(a) Sodium hydroxide

(b) Cryolite

(c) Graphite Question 7 (i) Identify the following:

(a) The electrode that increases in mass during the electro-refining of silver

(b) The acid that is a dehydrating as well as a drying agent

(ii) Write the products and balance the equation:

(a) CaC2 + H2O  _____ + ______

(b) FeS + HCl  ______ + ______

(iii) Arrange the following as per the instruction given in the bracket:

(a) O2, N2, Cl2 [ increasing order of number of covalent bonds]

(b) Zn2+, Na+, Cu2+ [ order of preference of discharge at cathode]

(c) F, Br, Cl, I [increasing order of electron affinity]

(iv) During the extraction of Aluminium by electrolysis:

(a) Name the other Aluminium containing compound added to alumina

(b) Give a balanced equation for the reaction that takes place at cathode

(c) Why is coke sprinkled over the molten electrolyte? Question 8 (i) Aqueous Copper sulphate solution is electrolysed using copper electrode:

(a) What happens to anode?

(b) What happens to electrolyte (copper sulphate solution)

(ii) Give reasons:

(a) During electrolysis of molten Lead bromide, graphite anode is preferred.

(b) Although Copper is a good conductor of electricity, it is a non electrolyte

(iii) Fill in the blanks from the choices given in the brackets:

(a) ___________ (AgCl/PbCl2) is a white precipitate which is soluble in excess NH4OH

(b) An alkali which completely dissociates into ions is _______ (ammonium hydroxide, calcium hydroxide, lithium hydroxide)

(c) pH of acetic acid is greater than sulphuric acid. So acetic acid contains ________ (greater, same, low) concentration of hydrogen ions. (iv) A metal article is to be electroplated with silver:

(a) Name the electrolyte to be used

(b) What should be at cathode?

(c) State one condition to ensure that the deposit is smooth, firm and lasting. Question 9 (i) Eklavya heated 11.2 grams of element M (atomic weight 56) with 4.8 grams of element N (atomic weight 16) to form a compound. Find the empirical formula of the compound.

(ii) Write the main composition of the following alloys:

(a) Bronze (b) stainless steel

(iii) You are provided with the list of chemicals mentioned below in the box:

Using suitable chemicals from the list given above, write balanced chemical equation for the

preparation of the following salts:

(a) Copper sulphate (b) sodium zincate (c) ferrous chloride

(iv) Sahil was given salt “P” for analysis which was white in colour. On strong heating, it produced a yellow residue, a reddish brown gas and a colourless gas. The solution of X when tested with excess of ammonium hydroxide produced a white insoluble precipitate:

(a) Name the coloured gas evolved on strong heating

(b) Which cation was present in the sample?

(a) Name the coloured gas evolved on strong heating

(b) Which cation was present in the sample?

(c) Identify the salt given for analysis.