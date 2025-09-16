ICSE Class 10 English Language Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025: Download PDF for FREE

(v) Elements of Western Culture have had a very influential role on cultures of the world. How are these elements different from those of Indian culture? What, according to you, should we as Indians adopt from the West to make life more meaningful?

(iv) “No other subject taught in school is as important as Moral Science”. Express your views either for or against this statement.

(iii) Study the picture given below. Write a story or a description or an account of what it suggests to you. Your composition may be about the subject of the picture or may take suggestions from it; however, there must be a clear connection between the picture and your composition.

(ii) “Nothing is impossible in this world.” Narrate an incident from your experience which brings out the truth of this statement.

(i) Write a short story in which a little girl, her twin brother and the school bully are the main characters.

Write a composition (300 - 350 words) on any one of the following: [20]

Question 1: (Do not spend more than 30 minutes on this question.)

(ii) Your younger brother has written a letter requesting you to advise him whether he should take Computer Science as one of the elective subjects for the ICSE Examination. Write a reply to this letter giving useful suggestions.

(i) Write a letter to the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, complaining about the street lights of your locality that do not function and have not been repaired for long.

Select any one of the following: [10]

Question 2: (Do not spend more than 20 minutes on this question.)

(ii) Write a notice to be put up on a school notice board informing the students about the Blood Donation Camp organised by the Interact Club of your school. Give the necessary details about the event. [5]

(i) Write an email to the Chairman of your school to request him to attend the mentioned event. [5]

(iv) In not more than 50 words describe how Swami tries to prove that Mr. Samuel is a violent man. [8]

5. In what way was Swami’s mother’s response different from his father’s? [1]

4. What did Swami wish for on a Monday morning? Why was his wish unlikely to be answered? [2]

3. In what way did father’s behaviour take an unexpected turn? [2]

2. Which sentence tells us that Swami’s father was completely unsympathetic to his son’s headache? [2]

1. Why did Swami give a colourful account of Mr. Samuel to his father? [2]

(iii) Answer the following questions briefly in your own words:

(ii) Which word in the passage means the opposite of the word ‘calm’. [1]

(i) For each word given below choose the correct meaning (as used in the passage) from the options provided: [2]

Swami’s father did not know the truth, that actually Mr. Samuel was a very kind and gentle man.

“Nothing for you. Give it to your headmaster and go to your class.”

“What have you written, Father?” Swaminathan asked apprehensively.

By the time he was ready Father had composed a long letter to the headmaster, put in an envelope and sealed it.

The result was he proposed to send Swami late to his class as a kind of challenge. He was also going to send a letter with Swami to the headmaster. No amount of protest from Swami was of any avail: Swami had to go to school.

And then Swami gave a lurid account of Samuel’s violence; how when he started caning he would not stop till he saw blood on the boy’s hand, which he made the boy press to his forehead like a vermillion marking. Swami hoped that his father would be made to see that he couldn’t go to his class late. But Father’s behaviour took an unexpected turn. He became excited. “What do these people mean by beating our children? They must be driven out of service. I will see…”

“They say that even the headmaster is afraid of him. He is such a violent man.”

“If he is so violent, why not tell your headmaster about it?”

“He is very violent, especially with boys who come late. Some days ago a boy was made to stay on his knees for a whole period in a corner of the class because he came late, and that after getting six cuts from the cane and having his ears twisted. I wouldn’t like to go late to Mr. Samuel’s class.”

“Does he beat the boys?”

“Will he? Let us see. What is his name?”

“He will beat me if I say so.”

“Tell him you have a headache and are late.”

“What will the teacher think if I go so late?”

“I agree, but you’ll have to; it is your own fault. You should have asked me before deciding to stay away.”

“Loaf about less on Sundays and you will be without a headache on Monday.” Swami knew how stubborn his father could be and changed his tactics. “I can’t go so late to class.”

“Nonsense! Dress up and go.”

At 9:30, when he ought to have been lining up in the school prayer hall, Swami was lying on the bench in Mother’s room. Father asked him, “Have you no school today?”

And Mother generously suggested that Swami might stay at home.

“Important! Bah! That geography teacher has been teaching the same lesson for over a year now. And we have arithmetic, which means for a whole period we are going to be beaten by the teacher….. Important lessons!”

“Have you any important lessons today?”

“So that I may be completely dead at the other end? Have you any idea what it means to be jolted in a cart?”

Lying in bed, Swami realized with a shudder that it was Monday morning. It looked as though only a moment ago it had been the last period on Friday; already Monday was here. He hoped that an earthquake would reduce the school building to dust, but that good building — Albert Mission School –had withstood similar prayers for over a hundred years now. At nine o’clock Swaminathan wailed, “I have a headache.” His mother said, “Why don’t you go to school in a bullock cart?”

Question 4: Read the following passage carefully and answer the questions that follow: