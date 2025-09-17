ICSE Class 10 Physics Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025: Download PDF for Free

Getting ready for your ICSE Class 10 Physics half-yearly exams means having the best study resources. This practice paper for 2025 is made to be just like the real test, so you can get used to how it's set up, what kinds of questions there are, and how much time you have. Using this will help you not only remember what you've learned in Physics but also figure out smart ways to take the exam. Practicing with this paper is more than just reviewing; it's a great way to check yourself and get ready. By trying the questions, you can find out which topics or ideas you need to focus on more, helping you make your study plan even better. Plus, the detailed answer key that comes with the PDF will show you exactly how points are given, so you'll know what good answers look like and feel more confident about doing well.

ICSE Class 10 Physics Half Yearly Sample Paper for 2025 Section- A Light waves pass from air to glycerine and are refracted. What always remains constant when this happens? (a) Direction of the wave (b) frequency (c) wavelength (d) speedIf the speed of the wave is 250 m/s and its wavelength is 0.5m, then the frequency will be --------- (a) 500Hz (b) 50Hz (c) 125 Hz (d) 12500 Hz The M.A. of the given gadget is _________ (a) less than 1 (b) greater than 1 (c) equal to 1 (d) cannot be determined Given that the resistivity of Gold and Platinum is 2.1x10-8 ohm m and 10.5x10-8 ohm m, respectively, which is the correct statement? STATEMENT A: A metre of platinum wire will have the same resistance as a metre of gold wire. STATEMENT B: If both the wires are stretched to double their lengths their resistances will become equal. (a) Only statement A is correct. (b) Only statement B is correct. (c) Both statements A and B are correct. (d) Both statements A and B are incorrect. The figure depicts a graph of work done vs displacement under constant force of 10N. Which of the following statement is true? (a) Force is acting at an angle of 0° with the displacement (b) Force is acting at an angle of 45° with the displacement (c) Force is acting at an angle of 60° with the displacement (d) Force is acting at an angle of 90° with the displacement Linear magnification(m) produced by a concave lens is: (a) m < 1 (b) m > 1 (c) m = 1 (d) m = 2 What is the resistance offered by the filament of a bulb with a potential difference of 12V & current 2A in a circuit? (a) 8 Ω (b) 9 Ω (c) 24 Ω (d) 6 Ω A ray of light starting from air passes through a medium A of refractive index 1.5, enters medium B of refractive index 1.33 and finally enters a medium C of refractive index 2.42. If this ray emerges out in air from C, then for which of the following pairs of media the bending of light is least? (a) air to A (b) A to B (c) B to C (d) C to air Assertion: Sometimes the sky appears to be reddish in the evening. Reason: Red being longer in wavelength scatters more than other colours. (a) Assertion (A) is true but the reason (R) is false (b) Assertion (A) is false but the reason (R) is true (c) Assertion (A) is true and the reason (R) is also true (d) Assertion (A) is false and the reason (R) is also false In superconductors the conductivity of the material becomes (a) Zero (b) infinite (c) finite (d) None of the above The function of a split ring in a commutator is to: (a) increase the magnetic field (b) increase the current (c) reverse the direction of the magnetic field (d) reverse the direction of the current A rainbow is formed due to: (a) Absorption of sunlight by water droplets (b) Diffusion of sunlight through water droplets (c) Ionisation of water droplets (d) dispersion and total internal reflection of sunlight through water droplets.

Question 2. Give two conditions for an echo to be heard distinctly. If the mass is halved and the velocity is doubled then the kinetic energy is of the body is ________[doubled /halved /becomes 4 times] the initial kinetic energy. Resonance occurs when the frequency of an external force is __________ [ greater than /equal to /lesser than] the natural frequency of the sound wave. If a copper wire is stretched three times and then tripled onto itself, the resistance will [increase/decrease/remain unchanged]. Draw a sketch showing displacement against time for a body executing damped vibrations. A step up transformer has _________[more/less/equal] number of turns in the secondary coil than the primary coil. In a block and tackle system the efficiency of the system ___________[increases /decreases/is unaffected ] if the weight of the lower block is decreased. The range of visible light in the electromagnetic spectrum is __________[300 nm to 600nm/400 nm to 800nm /500nm to 700nm].

Question 3. A pulley system or V.R. 4 and an efficiency of 90%. Calculate: i) the M.A. of the system ii) The effort required to raise a load of 300N by the system. The lenses of power +1.5D, + 2.5 D and -1.0 D are placed in contact. Name the type of lens this combination will behave like and find the effective power of the combination of lenses. The diagram shows a three pin plug. i) Why is the earth pin longer and thicker than the other two? ii) Why are the pins splitted at the ends? Why is the core of a transformer made of soft iron and why is it laminated? (i) Some portion of the convex lens is wrapped in black paper as shown in the figure. What will be your observation regarding the formation of the image? (ii) Will the focal length of the lens change? An ideal transformer is shown below. The voltage on the primary circuit is 10 V. The primary circuit has 4 turns, the secondary circuit has 8 turns. What is the voltage on the secondary circuit?

7. (i) To which wire in an electric circuit is the fuse connected? State the reason why? (ii) State the principle on which the fuse works. Section- B ( Attempt any four) Question 4. a) A pulley system with VR = 4 is used to lift a load of 175 kgf through a vertical height of 15 m. The effort required is 50 kgf in the downward direction. (g = 10 N kg-1) Calculate:

(i) Distance moved by the effort. (ii) Work done by the effort.

(iii) M.A. of the pulley system. (iv) Efficiency of the pulley system.

b) A certain sound has a frequency of 256 hertz and a wavelength of 1.3 m.

i) Calculate the speed with which this sound travels.

ii) What difference would be felt by a listener between the above sound and another sound travelling at the same speed, but of wavelength 2.6 m.

c) A coin kept inside water when viewed from air in a vertical direction appears to be raised by 3.0mm. Find the depth of coin in water. The refractive index of water = 4/3

Question 5. (a) i)The figure shows a pulley system with 4 pulleys .The upper two pulleys are fixed and the lower two are movable. Draw a string around the pulleys and

also show the application and direction of effort and load.

ii)Give a reason why the efficiency of this pulley system is not 100%, if the weight of the tackle cannot be reduced further.

(b) The length of a Class I lever is 2m. Calculate its mechanical advantage if the fulcrum is at a distance of 40 cm from the effort point. (Draw a diagram).

(c) Complete the path of a ray PQ through a glass prism ABC till it emerges out of the prism. Given that the critical angle is 42°. Question 6. (a) The following diagram shows two straight wires A and B carrying equal currents.

i) Draw the pattern of magnetic field lines around them and mark their directions.

ii) What will be the resultant magnetic field at a point K equidistant from the wires A and B?

State the rule that determines the direction of the magnetic field around a current carrying wire.

(b) i) A man stands at a distance of 68m from a cliff and fires a gun. After what time interval will he hear the echo, if the speed of sound in air is 340m/s.

ii) If the man had been standing at a distance of 12m from the cliff, would he have heard the echo? Explain why.

(c) A weight lifter lifts 261 Kg to a height of 2.3 m in 4s. Find the

i) weight lifted by him ii) the work done by him iii) the power developed by him. (Take g= 10m/s2)

Question 7. (a) i) Find the equivalent resistance between A and B .

ii) Calculate the current int 12 Ω resistor if the supply voltage is 18V.

(b) Water in a pond appears to be three-quarter of its actual depth .

i) What property of light is responsible for this observation ?

ii) Draw a ray diagram to illustrate the above phenomenon.

(c) Name the wave in the electromagnetic spectrum

i) of lowest wavelength ii) used to take photographs in the dark iii) used in radar communication . Question 8. (a) A house is fitted with 20 bulbs rated 100 W each, 10 fans each running at 0.5A and an electric kettle of 100 ohm resistance. Electricity is supplied at 220 V & at a rate of Rs 2 per unit. Calculate the energy consumption per month (30 days) if all the appliances are used for 6 hrs a day.

(b) The diagram below shows the path of a blue ray through the prism:



i) Calculate the critical angle of the material of the prism for blue colour.

ii) What is the measure of the angle of this prism (A) ?

iii) Which should replace the blue ray, for the ray to undergo Total Internal Reflection ?

(c) i) Does the phenomenon of ‘splitting of white light’ take place when white light passes through a rectangular glass block? If so, why is it not visible in the glass block but is distinctly visible in a glass prism?

ii) Name two necessary conditions for total internal reflection. Question 9. a) A cell of e.m.f. 1.5V and internal resistance 1.0W is connected to two resistors of 4.0W and 20.0 in series as shown in the figure: Calculate the: (i) Current in the circuit. (ii) Potential difference across the 4.0 ohm resistor. (iii) Voltage drop when the current is flowing. (iv) Potential difference across the cell.