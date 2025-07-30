Tenses Worksheet for Class 8 Students with Answers, Download FREE PDF

Mastering tenses is fundamental to effective communication in English. This comprehensive guide provides an in-depth exploration of various tenses, offering clear explanations, illustrative examples, and practical exercises designed to solidify your understanding and enhance your grammatical proficiency.
Whether you're a beginner seeking to grasp the basics or an advanced learner aiming to refine your skills, this article will equip you with the knowledge and tools necessary to use tenses accurately and confidently in both written and spoken English. Dive in to unlock the secrets of English tenses and express yourself with greater precision and clarity.
Class 8 Exercises on Tenses
Fill in the Blanks with the Correct Form of the Verb (Simple Tenses)
Choose the correct tense (Simple Present, Simple Past, Simple Future) for the verbs in brackets.
-
She ________ (go) to school every day.
-
Yesterday, I ________ (see) a beautiful bird.
-
They ________ (visit) their grandparents next month.
-
The sun ________ (rise) in the east.
-
Last night, we ________ (watch) a great movie.
-
He ________ (not like) spicy food.
-
Tomorrow, it ________ (rain), according to the forecast.
-
My mother always ________ (cook) delicious meals.
-
He ________ (finish) his homework an hour ago.
-
We ________ (travel) to Goa next summer.
II. Fill in the Blanks with the Correct Form of the Verb (Continuous Tenses)
Choose the correct tense (Present Continuous, Past Continuous, Future Continuous) for the verbs in brackets.
-
Right now, the children ________ (play) in the park.
-
While I ________ (study), my brother ________ (listen) to music.
-
At this time tomorrow, I ________ (fly) to London.
-
Look! The cat ________ (chase) the mouse.
-
They ________ (wait) for the bus when I saw them.
-
Don't call me at 9 PM, I ________ (have) dinner.
-
She ________ (read) a book when the phone rang.
-
He ________ (work) on his project all morning.
-
By this evening, we ________ (decorate) the hall for the party.
-
The baby ________ (sleep) peacefully now.
III. Fill in the Blanks with the Correct Form of the Verb (Perfect Tenses)
Choose the correct tense (Present Perfect, Past Perfect, Future Perfect) for the verbs in brackets.
-
I ________ (finish) my homework already.
-
By the time we arrived, the train ________ (leave).
-
By next year, she ________ (complete) her degree.
-
They ________ (live) in this city for ten years.
-
He ________ (not eat) anything since morning.
-
Before I went to bed, I ________ (brush) my teeth.
-
By 5 PM, I ________ (send) all the emails.
-
She ________ (just arrive) from her trip.
-
We ________ (never see) such a beautiful sunrise before.
-
When the guests came, we ________ (already prepare) the meal.
Exercises on Tenses for Class 8 with Answers PDF
Students who are looking for tense exercises can download the PDF below. It contains set of exercises along with answers.
Class 8 Tenses Exercise PDF - Download
IV. Fill in the Blanks with the Correct Form of the Verb (Perfect Continuous Tenses)
Choose the correct tense (Present Perfect Continuous, Past Perfect Continuous, Future Perfect Continuous) for the verbs in brackets.
-
She ________ (study) for three hours. (and is still studying)
-
He ________ (work) at that company for five years when it closed down.
-
By the end of this month, I ________ (teach) for twenty years.
-
They ________ (wait) for the doctor since morning.
-
The children ________ (play) in the rain for an hour before their mother called them inside.
-
How long ________ you ________ (learn) English?
-
By next July, she ________ (live) in this city for ten years.
-
I ________ (try) to contact him all day, but he's not picking up.
-
The dog ________ (bark) for two hours before someone came to check on it.
-
We ________ (travel) for twelve hours by the time we reach our destination.
V. Identify the Tense
Read the following sentences and identify the tense of the verb.
-
The birds sing sweetly.
-
She was watching television.
-
They will have completed the project.
-
He has been waiting for an hour.
-
My father went to the market.
-
We are planning a trip.
-
The sun will rise at 6 AM.
-
I had never seen such a huge building.
-
She has cooked dinner.
-
They will be playing cricket.
Answer Key
I. Fill in the Blanks with the Correct Form of the Verb (Simple Tenses)
-
goes
-
saw
-
will visit
-
rises
-
watched
-
does not like / doesn't like
-
will rain
-
cooks
-
finished
-
will travel
II. Fill in the Blanks with the Correct Form of the Verb (Continuous Tenses)
-
are playing
-
was studying, was listening
-
will be flying
-
is chasing
-
were waiting
-
will be having
-
was reading
-
has been working / was working (depending on context, "has been working" implies it continues, "was working" implies it was ongoing but might be finished now)
-
will be decorating
-
is sleeping
III. Fill in the Blanks with the Correct Form of the Verb (Perfect Tenses)
-
have finished
-
had left
-
will have completed
-
have lived
-
has not eaten / hasn't eaten
-
had brushed
-
will have sent
-
has just arrived
-
have never seen
-
had already prepared
IV. Fill in the Blanks with the Correct Form of the Verb (Perfect Continuous Tenses)
-
has been studying
-
had been working
-
will have been teaching
-
have been waiting
-
had been playing
-
have ... been learning
-
will have been living
-
have been trying
-
had been barking
-
will have been traveling
V. Identify the Tense
-
Simple Present Tense
-
Past Continuous Tense
-
Future Perfect Tense
-
Present Perfect Continuous Tense
-
Simple Past Tense
-
Present Continuous Tense
-
Simple Future Tense
-
Past Perfect Tense
-
Present Perfect Tense
-
Future Continuous Tense
