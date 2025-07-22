Who are the Current U.S. Senators? Check Complete List Here with Name and Party

The U.S. Senate stands as a foundational pillar of American governance. As the upper chamber of the U.S. Congress, it plays a critical role in shaping federal law, confirming appointments, and providing a check on the other branches of government. Each of the 50 states is equally represented, emphasizing state sovereignty regardless of population size. Understanding who are the current U.S. Senators and their diverse backgrounds is essential for comprehending the legislative landscape and political dynamics of the nation. This article provides a clear overview of the U.S. Senate and a comprehensive list of current U.S. senators serving in 2025.
What is the U.S. Senate?
The U.S. Senate is the upper house of the U.S. Congress. It consists of 100 U.S. senators, with two from each of the 50 states. Senators serve six-year terms, ensuring a more deliberate and continuous legislative process compared to the House of Representatives.
Must Read- Why is Student Loan Forgiveness Halted in 2025: What IBR Borrowers Need to Know
List of U.S. Senators 2025
The American Senate in 2025 comprises 100 members, two representing each state. These individuals bring diverse perspectives and political affiliations to Washington D.C., working on federal legislation. Here is a selection of U.S. senators serving in the current Congress:
|
State
|
Senator's Name
|
Party
|
Assumed Office on
|
Katie Boyd Britt
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2023
|
Tommy Tuberville
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2021
|
Lisa Murkowski
|
Republican
|
December 20, 2002
|
Dan Sullivan
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2015
|
Ruben Gallego
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 2025
|
Mark Kelly
|
Democratic
|
December 2, 2020
|
John Boozman
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2011
|
Tom Cotton
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2015
|
Alex Padilla
|
Democratic
|
January 20, 2021
|
Adam B. Schiff
|
Democratic
|
December 8, 2024
|
Michael F. Bennet
|
Democratic
|
January 21, 2009[
|
John W. Hickenlooper
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 2021
|
Richard Blumenthal
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 2011
|
Christopher Murphy
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 2013
|
Lisa Blunt Rochester
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 2025
|
Christopher A. Coons
|
Democratic
|
November 15, 2010
|
Ashley Moody
|
Republican
|
January 21, 2025
|
Rick Scott
|
Republican
|
January 8, 2019
|
Jon Ossoff
|
Democratic
|
January 20, 2021
|
Raphael G. Warnock
|
Democratic
|
January 20, 2021
|
Mazie K. Hirono
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 2013
|
Brian Schatz
|
Democratic
|
December 26, 2012
|
Mike Crapo
|
Republican
|
January 3, 1999
|
James E. Risch
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2009
|
Tammy Duckworth
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 2017
|
Richard J. Durbin
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 1997
|
Jim Banks
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2025
|
Todd Young
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2017
|
Joni Ernst
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2015
|
Chuck Grassley
|
Republican
|
January 3, 1981
|
Roger Marshall
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2021
|
Jerry Moran
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2011
|
Mitch McConnell
|
Republican
|
January 3, 1985
|
Rand Paul
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2011
|
Bill Cassidy
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2015
|
John Kennedy
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2017
|
Susan M. Collins
|
Republican
|
January 3, 1997
|
Angus S., Jr. King
|
Independent
|
January 3, 2013
|
Angela D. Alsobrooks
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 2025
|
Chris Van Hollen
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 2017
|
Edward J. Markey
|
Democratic
|
July 16, 2013
|
Elizabeth Warren
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 2013
|
Gary C. Peters
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 2015
|
Elissa Slotkin
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 2025
|
Amy Klobuchar
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 2007
|
Tina Smith
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 2018
|
Cindy Hyde-Smith
|
Republican
|
April 9, 2018
|
Roger F. Wicker
|
Republican
|
December 31, 2007
|
Josh Hawley
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2019
|
Eric Schmitt
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2023
|
Steve Daines
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2015
|
Tim Sheehy
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2025
|
Deb Fischer
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2013
|
Pete Ricketts
|
Republican
|
January 12, 2023
|
Catherine Cortez Masto
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 2017
|
Jacky Rosen
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 2019
|
Margaret Wood Hassan
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 2017
|
Jeanne Shaheen
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 2009
|
Cory A. Booker
|
Democratic
|
October 31, 2013
|
Andy Kim
|
Democratic
|
December 8, 2024
|
New Mexico
|
Martin Heinrich
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 2013
|
Ben Ray Luján
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 2021
|
Kirsten E. Gillibrand
|
Democratic
|
January 26, 2009
|
Charles E. Schumer
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 1999
|
North Carolina
|
Ted Budd
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2023
|
Thom Tillis
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2015
|
Kevin Cramer
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2019
|
John Hoeven
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2011
|
Jon Husted
|
Republican
|
January 21, 2025
|
Bernie Moreno
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2025
|
Oklahoma
|
James Lankford
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2015
|
Markwayne Mullin
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2023
|
Jeff Merkley
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 2009
|
Ron Wyden
|
Democratic
|
February 5, 1996
|
Pennsylvania
|
John Fetterman
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 2023
|
David McCormick
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2025
|
Jack Reed
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 1997
|
Sheldon Whitehouse
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 2007
|
Lindsey Graham
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2003
|
Tim Scott
|
Republican
|
January 2, 2013
|
South Dakota
|
Mike Rounds
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2015
|
John Thune
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2005
|
Marsha Blackburn
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2019
|
Bill Hagerty
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2021
|
Texas
|
John Cornyn
|
Republican
|
December 2, 2002[
|
Ted Cruz
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2013
|
John R. Curtis
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2025
|
Mike Lee
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2011
|
Bernard Sanders
|
Independent
|
January 3, 2007
|
Peter Welch
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 2023
|
Virginia
|
Tim Kaine
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 2013
|
Mark R. Warner
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 2009
|
Washington
|
Maria Cantwell
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 2001
|
Patty Murray
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 1993
|
West Virginia
|
Shelley Moore Capito
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2015
|
James C. Justice
|
Republican
|
January 14, 2025
|
Tammy Baldwin
|
Democratic
|
January 3, 2013
|
Ron Johnson
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2011
|
John Barrasso
|
Republican
|
June 25, 2007
|
Cynthia M. Lummis
|
Republican
|
January 3, 2021
(Source- Senator.gov and Wikipedia)
Conclusion
The current U.S. senators form a vital component of the U.S. Senate, upholding the principles of federalism and representative democracy. With 100 U.S. senators serving from across the nation, their collective actions shape national policy. This list of American senators provides a snapshot of the individuals tasked with representing their states' interests in the American Senate, highlighting the dynamic composition of this influential body.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation