Who are the Current U.S. Senators? Check Complete List Here with Name and Party

The U.S. Senate is composed of 100 U.S. senators, two from each state. These current U.S. senators serve six-year terms, representing their states in Congress. This article provides a list of American senators for 2025, detailing their party affiliations and start dates, highlighting the composition of this vital legislative body.

Alisha Louis
ByAlisha Louis
Jul 22, 2025, 06:26 EDT

The U.S. Senate stands as a foundational pillar of American governance. As the upper chamber of the U.S. Congress, it plays a critical role in shaping federal law, confirming appointments, and providing a check on the other branches of government. Each of the 50 states is equally represented, emphasizing state sovereignty regardless of population size. Understanding who are the current U.S. Senators and their diverse backgrounds is essential for comprehending the legislative landscape and political dynamics of the nation. This article provides a clear overview of the U.S. Senate and a comprehensive list of current U.S. senators serving in 2025.

What is the U.S. Senate?

The U.S. Senate is the upper house of the U.S. Congress. It consists of 100 U.S. senators, with two from each of the 50 states. Senators serve six-year terms, ensuring a more deliberate and continuous legislative process compared to the House of Representatives.

List of U.S. Senators 2025

The American Senate in 2025 comprises 100 members, two representing each state. These individuals bring diverse perspectives and political affiliations to Washington D.C., working on federal legislation. Here is a selection of U.S. senators serving in the current Congress:

State

Senator's Name

Party

Assumed Office on

Alabama

Katie Boyd Britt

Republican

January 3, 2023

Tommy Tuberville

Republican

January 3, 2021

Alaska

Lisa Murkowski

Republican

December 20, 2002

Dan Sullivan

Republican

January 3, 2015

Arizona

Ruben Gallego

Democratic

January 3, 2025

Mark Kelly

Democratic

December 2, 2020

Arkansas

John Boozman

Republican

January 3, 2011

Tom Cotton

Republican

January 3, 2015

California

Alex Padilla

Democratic

January 20, 2021

Adam B. Schiff

Democratic

December 8, 2024

Colorado

Michael F. Bennet

Democratic

January 21, 2009[

John W. Hickenlooper

Democratic

January 3, 2021

Connecticut

Richard Blumenthal

Democratic

January 3, 2011

Christopher Murphy

Democratic

January 3, 2013

Delaware

Lisa Blunt Rochester

Democratic

January 3, 2025

Christopher A. Coons

Democratic

November 15, 2010

Florida

Ashley Moody

Republican

January 21, 2025

Rick Scott

Republican

January 8, 2019

Georgia

Jon Ossoff

Democratic

January 20, 2021

Raphael G. Warnock

Democratic

January 20, 2021

Hawaii

Mazie K. Hirono

Democratic

January 3, 2013

Brian Schatz

Democratic

December 26, 2012

Idaho

Mike Crapo

Republican

January 3, 1999

James E. Risch

Republican

January 3, 2009

Illinois

Tammy Duckworth

Democratic

January 3, 2017

Richard J. Durbin

Democratic

January 3, 1997

Indiana

Jim Banks

Republican

January 3, 2025

Todd Young

Republican

January 3, 2017

Iowa

Joni Ernst

Republican

January 3, 2015

Chuck Grassley

Republican

January 3, 1981

Kansas

Roger Marshall

Republican

January 3, 2021

Jerry Moran

Republican

January 3, 2011

Kentucky

Mitch McConnell

Republican

January 3, 1985

Rand Paul

Republican

January 3, 2011

Louisiana

Bill Cassidy

Republican

January 3, 2015

John Kennedy

Republican

January 3, 2017

Maine

Susan M. Collins

Republican

January 3, 1997

Angus S., Jr. King

Independent

January 3, 2013

Maryland

Angela D. Alsobrooks

Democratic

January 3, 2025

Chris Van Hollen

Democratic

January 3, 2017

Massachusetts

Edward J. Markey

Democratic

July 16, 2013

Elizabeth Warren

Democratic

January 3, 2013

Michigan

Gary C. Peters

Democratic

January 3, 2015

Elissa Slotkin

Democratic

January 3, 2025

Minnesota

Amy Klobuchar

Democratic

January 3, 2007

Tina Smith

Democratic

January 3, 2018

Mississippi

Cindy Hyde-Smith

Republican

April 9, 2018

Roger F. Wicker

Republican

December 31, 2007

Missouri

Josh Hawley

Republican

January 3, 2019

Eric Schmitt

Republican

January 3, 2023

Montana

Steve Daines

Republican

January 3, 2015

Tim Sheehy

Republican

January 3, 2025

Nebraska

Deb Fischer

Republican

January 3, 2013

Pete Ricketts

Republican

January 12, 2023

Nevada

Catherine Cortez Masto

Democratic

January 3, 2017

Jacky Rosen

Democratic

January 3, 2019

New Hampshire

Margaret Wood Hassan

Democratic

January 3, 2017

Jeanne Shaheen

Democratic

January 3, 2009

New Jersey

Cory A. Booker

Democratic

October 31, 2013

Andy Kim

Democratic

December 8, 2024

New Mexico

Martin Heinrich

Democratic

January 3, 2013

Ben Ray Luján

Democratic

January 3, 2021

New York

Kirsten E. Gillibrand

Democratic

January 26, 2009

Charles E. Schumer

Democratic

January 3, 1999

North Carolina

Ted Budd

Republican

January 3, 2023

Thom Tillis

Republican

January 3, 2015

North Dakota

Kevin Cramer

Republican

January 3, 2019

John Hoeven

Republican

January 3, 2011

Ohio

Jon Husted

Republican

January 21, 2025

Bernie Moreno

Republican

January 3, 2025

Oklahoma

James Lankford

Republican

January 3, 2015

Markwayne Mullin

Republican

January 3, 2023

Oregon

Jeff Merkley

Democratic

January 3, 2009

Ron Wyden

Democratic

February 5, 1996

Pennsylvania

John Fetterman

Democratic

January 3, 2023

David McCormick

Republican

January 3, 2025

Rhode Island

Jack Reed

Democratic

January 3, 1997

Sheldon Whitehouse

Democratic

January 3, 2007

South Carolina

Lindsey Graham

Republican

January 3, 2003

Tim Scott

Republican

January 2, 2013

South Dakota

Mike Rounds

Republican

January 3, 2015

John Thune

Republican

January 3, 2005

Tennessee

Marsha Blackburn

Republican

January 3, 2019

Bill Hagerty

Republican

January 3, 2021

Texas

John Cornyn

Republican

December 2, 2002[

Ted Cruz

Republican

January 3, 2013

Utah

John R. Curtis

Republican

January 3, 2025

Mike Lee

Republican

January 3, 2011

Vermont

Bernard Sanders

Independent

January 3, 2007

Peter Welch

Democratic

January 3, 2023

Virginia

Tim Kaine

Democratic

January 3, 2013

Mark R. Warner

Democratic

January 3, 2009

Washington

Maria Cantwell

Democratic

January 3, 2001

Patty Murray

Democratic

January 3, 1993

West Virginia

Shelley Moore Capito

Republican

January 3, 2015

James C. Justice

Republican

January 14, 2025

Wisconsin

Tammy Baldwin

Democratic

January 3, 2013

Ron Johnson

Republican

January 3, 2011

Wyoming

John Barrasso

Republican

June 25, 2007

Cynthia M. Lummis

Republican

January 3, 2021

(Source- Senator.gov and Wikipedia 

Conclusion 

The current U.S. senators form a vital component of the U.S. Senate, upholding the principles of federalism and representative democracy. With 100 U.S. senators serving from across the nation, their collective actions shape national policy. This list of American senators provides a snapshot of the individuals tasked with representing their states' interests in the American Senate, highlighting the dynamic composition of this influential body.

    FAQs

    • Does every U.S. state have the same number of senators regardless of its population?
      +
      Yes, each of the 50 U.S. states is equally represented in the Senate with two senators, regardless of its population size.
    • What is the primary role of the U.S. Senate?
      +
      The U.S. Senate, as the upper house of Congress, plays a critical role in shaping federal law, confirming appointments, and acting as a check on other government branches.
    • How many U.S. Senators are there and how long do they serve?
      +
      There are 100 U.S. Senators, with two from each of the 50 states. Each senator serves a six-year term in the U.S. Senate.

