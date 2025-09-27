Asia Cup 2025 Final: How to Watch Match from US, UK, Canada, Australia and Other Countries

The Asia Cup 2025 Final has become one of the most anticipated cricket matches of the year, drawing the attention of fans not just in Asia but across the globe. With India and Pakistan set to face each other in the title clash, excitement is at its peak, and millions of viewers are preparing to tune in live. The Asia Cup has always been a prestigious tournament that celebrates cricketing excellence among Asian nations, and the 2025 edition has delivered thrilling contests leading up to this historic finale. This match will be quite historic as India and Pakistan will be facing each other in the Asia Cup 2025 Final and fans around the world are eager to witness this high octane clash. While cricket remains the heartbeat of South Asia, its popularity has grown worldwide, with large fan bases in countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East. Many fans in these regions often wonder how they can watch such high-profile matches live, given time zone differences and varying broadcast rights across countries.

Here is how to watch the Asia Cup 2025 Final from different parts of the world, including TV broadcasters, live streaming apps, and digital platforms available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and other countries. India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Start Time in Different Countries The much-awaited Asia Cup 2025 Final between India and Pakistan will be watched by millions of fans worldwide. Since the match is being played in Dubai, the timing will vary across different countries. Here’s how it looks in major regions: United States (US): Toss will take place at 10:30 AM EST, 9:30 AM CST, 8:30 AM MST, and 7:30 AM PST, with the first ball scheduled 30 minutes later.

United Kingdom & Ireland: Toss is at 3:30 PM BST, followed by the start of play at 4:00 PM.

Canada: The timings remain the same as Eastern Time in the US, with the toss at 10:30 AM EST and the first ball at 11:00 AM.

India: Fans can tune in for the toss at 8:00 PM IST, with the match starting at 8:30 PM.

Pakistan: The toss will be at 7:30 PM PKT, and the opening ball will be bowled at 8:00 PM.

How to Watch India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming Worldwide? Cricket lovers from around the globe can follow the Asia Cup 2025 Final live through official broadcasters and streaming platforms. Here’s a breakdown of where and how to watch in different regions: United States (US) Fans in the US can watch the match live on Willow TV, available through Sling TV. Live scores, updates, and highlights will also be accessible via the official ICC website and app. India In India, the Asia Cup Final will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. For those who prefer streaming, the match can be watched live on Sony LIV, which also provides coverage in multiple regional languages. Pakistan Pakistani viewers can enjoy live telecast on PTV Sports, while digital audiences can stream the game on the Tamasha app.

United Kingdom & Ireland Fans in the UK and Ireland can catch the action on TNT Sports. For streaming, the discovery+ app will carry the live match and is also available through Sky, BT, EE, and Virgin Media packages. Middle East & North Africa The final will be shown on CricLife MAX via STARZPLAY, and will also be available on eLife TV across the region. Sub-Saharan Africa In countries across Sub-Saharan Africa, the official broadcaster is SuperSport, which will provide both TV and streaming coverage. Australia & New Zealand Cricket fans in Australia and New Zealand can watch the final live on Yupp TV, accessible on smart TVs, web browsers, and mobile apps. Sri Lanka The live broadcast in Sri Lanka will be on Sirsa TV. Bangladesh Viewers in Bangladesh can follow the final on Gazi TV (GTV). For online viewers, the match will be streamed live through the Rabbithole and Toffee apps.