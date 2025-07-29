Current Affairs One Liners 29 July 2025: Kaziranga National Park 

Current Affairs One Liners 29 July 2025 For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s One Liners Current Affairs. This section includes questions related to Pralay Missile, FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025, International Tiger Day, and more:

Who won the FIDE Women’s World Cup title 2025? – Divya Deshmukh

Which Tiger Reserve in India has become the third most tiger-dense reserve in the world? – Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve

As per data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), what was India’s industrial production growth in June 2025? – 1.5%

PM Modi recently released a commemorative coin in honour of whom? – Rajendra Chola I

Which missile recently completed two successful flight tests in India? – Pralay Missile