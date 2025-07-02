SSC MTS Syllabus 2025 is prescribed by the Staff Selection Commission along with the official notification. With the exam scheduled for 20 September to 24 October, aspirants must be well-versed with the syllabus for all the subjects. Having a thorough understanding of the SSC MTS Syllabus to ensure they dont miss out on important topics and outperform in the exam with flying colours! This article outlines latest SSC MTS Syllabus for English, GK, Numerical Aptitude and Reasoning along with exam pattern and marking scheme. Also, find the SSC MTS Syllabus PDF in Hindi and English here.
SSC MTS Syllabus 2025
The Staff Selection Commission has announced a total of 1075 vacancies for the post of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. The last date to apply online for SSC MTS is July 24. SSC MTS syllabus consists of a single stage: an online written exam, which encompasses four subjects:
- English Language
- Quantitative Aptitude
- General Intelligence and Reasoning
- General Awareness
Here, we have discussed SSC MTS Syllabus in a detailed manner which will help candidates prepare a robust study plan and choose the best book for the preparation.
SSC MTS Syllabus PDF Download
Having a subject-wise SSC MTS Syllabus PDF in your kitty ensures you stay on the track and cover all the topics. It will also help you strategize your preparation by allocating more time to subjects you are weak in.
SSC MTS Exam Pattern
The selection process differs for the posts of Multitasking Staff and Havaldar. While both posts require candidates to clear an online written examination, however, those applying for the Havaldar post must also qualify a physical endurance and measurement test.
SSC MTS Paper 1 Exam Pattern
SSC MTS Paper 1 exam is divided into two sessions and both are conducted on the same day. It is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) comprising 90 objective-type questions for 280 marks.
- It is conducted in online mode.
- Each question carries weightage of 3 marks.
- There will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer in Session 2 while there will be no negative marking in Session 1.
- The exam is bilingual — available in both English and Hindi (except for the English section).
Check the complete SSC MTS exam pattern for Paper 1 in the table below:
|
Subjects
|
No. Of Questions
|
Marks
|Duration
|
Session 1
|
Numerical and Mathematical Ability
|
20
|
60
|45 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving
|
20
|
60
|
Total
|
40
|
120
|
Session 2
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
75
|45 minutes
|
English Language and Comprehension
|
25
|
75
|
Total
|
50
|
150
SSC MTS Syllabus 2025 for Paper 1
SSC MTS Paper 1 Syllabus includes four subjects: Reasoning, English, GK and Numerical Aptitude. Aspirants must familiarize themselves with the latest syllabus to ensure they cover all topics and can effectively attempt the questions in the exam. Those who will qualify paper 1 will proceed to the subsequent stages. Check the subject-wise SSC MTS Havaldar Syllabus here.
SSC MTS Syllabus for Numerical Aptitude
Usually, SSC asks 10th level quant questions on topics like, percentage, profit & loss, compound interest, number system, simple interest etc. Candidates having a basic knowledge and understanding of these topics will be able to score marks easily.
- Number System/HCF/LCM
- Percentage, Average
- Time & Work
- Profit & Loss
- Ratio, Mixture & Allegation
- Time Speed Distance
- CI & SI
- Geometry
- Mensuration
- Trigonometry
- DI
- Algebra
SSC MTS Reasoning Syllabus
The Reasoning section evaluates aspirants’ logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. It includes questions of both verbal and non-verbal reasoning, such as:
- Number & Alphabetical Series
- Coding-Decoding
- Analogy
- Odd one Out
- Syllogism
- Directions Sense
- Ranking
- Non-verbal: Paper Folding & Cutting, Mirror Image, Embedded or Completing the Image, Counting Figure
- Blood relations
- Matrix
- Mathematical Calculations
- Words order according to the dictionary
SSC MTS Syllabus for English
The SSC MTS English Syllabus includes topics like synonyms antonyms, idioms & phrases, sentence rearrangement and more. Basic level of questions will be asked. Refer to the table below to know SSC MTS Syllabus 2025 for English.
|
English
|
Spot the error
|
Fill in the blanks
|
Spelling/detecting misspelt words
|
One word substitution
|
Improvement of sentences
|
Comprehension Passage
SSC MTS Havaldar Syllabus 2025 GK
The General Awareness section focuses on current affairs and general knowledge. Key topics are listed below:
- Indian History, Culture, and Heritage
- Geography (India and World)
- Indian Polity and Constitution
- Economy
- Sports
- Awards and Honours
- Books and Authors
- Important Dates and Events
- Science and Technology
- Environment and Ecology
- Current Affairs (National and International)
