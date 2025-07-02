Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
SSC MTS Syllabus 2025: Paper 1 Exam Pattern, Download Syllabus PDF

SSC MTS Syllabus 2025 is released by the Staff Selection Commission for 1075 vacancies. It includes four subjects, namely Reasoning Ability, Numerical Aptitude, English Language and General Awareness. Check the detailed subject-wise syllabus and exam pattern here. 

Meenu Solanki
ByMeenu Solanki
Jul 2, 2025, 21:40 IST
Check SSC MTS Syllabus for English, GK, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning here.
SSC MTS Syllabus 2025 is prescribed by the Staff Selection Commission along with the official notification. With the exam scheduled for 20 September to 24 October, aspirants must be well-versed with the syllabus for all the subjects. Having a thorough understanding of the SSC MTS Syllabus to ensure they dont miss out on important topics and outperform in the exam with flying colours! This article outlines latest SSC MTS Syllabus for English, GK, Numerical Aptitude and Reasoning along with exam pattern and marking scheme. Also, find the SSC MTS Syllabus PDF in Hindi and English here.

SSC MTS Syllabus 2025

The Staff Selection Commission has announced a total of 1075 vacancies for the post of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. The last date to apply online for SSC MTS is July 24. SSC MTS syllabus consists of a single stage: an online written exam, which encompasses four subjects:

  1. English Language
  2. Quantitative Aptitude
  3. General Intelligence and Reasoning
  4. General Awareness

Here, we have discussed SSC MTS Syllabus in a detailed manner which will help candidates prepare a robust study plan and choose the best book for the preparation.

SSC MTS Syllabus PDF Download

Having a subject-wise SSC MTS Syllabus PDF in your kitty ensures you stay on the track and cover all the topics. It will also help you strategize your preparation by allocating more time to subjects you are weak in.

SSC MTS Syllabus PDF Free Download

SSC MTS Exam Pattern

The selection process differs for the posts of Multitasking Staff and Havaldar. While both posts require candidates to clear an online written examination, however, those applying for the Havaldar post must also qualify a physical endurance and measurement test.

SSC MTS Paper 1 Exam Pattern

SSC MTS Paper 1 exam is divided into two sessions and both are conducted on the same day. It is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) comprising 90 objective-type questions for 280 marks.

  1. It is conducted in online mode.
  2. Each question carries weightage of 3 marks.
  3. There will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer in Session 2 while there will be no negative marking in Session 1.
  4. The exam is bilingual — available in both English and Hindi (except for the English section).

Check the complete SSC MTS exam pattern for Paper 1 in the table below:

Subjects

No. Of Questions

Marks

 Duration 

Session 1

Numerical and Mathematical Ability

20

60

  45 minutes

Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving

20

60

Total

40

120

Session 2

General Awareness

25

75

  45 minutes

English Language and Comprehension

25

75

Total

50

150

SSC MTS Syllabus 2025 for Paper 1

SSC MTS Paper 1 Syllabus includes four subjects: Reasoning, English, GK and Numerical Aptitude. Aspirants must familiarize themselves with the latest syllabus to ensure they cover all topics and can effectively attempt the questions in the exam. Those who will qualify paper 1 will proceed to the subsequent stages. Check the subject-wise SSC MTS Havaldar Syllabus here.

SSC MTS Syllabus for Numerical Aptitude

Usually, SSC asks 10th level quant questions on topics like, percentage, profit & loss, compound interest, number system, simple interest etc. Candidates having a basic knowledge and understanding of these topics will be able to score marks easily.

  1. Number System/HCF/LCM
  2. Percentage, Average
  3. Time & Work
  4. Profit & Loss
  5. Ratio, Mixture & Allegation
  6. Time Speed Distance
  7. CI & SI
  8. Geometry
  9. Mensuration
  10. Trigonometry
  11. DI
  12. Algebra

SSC MTS Reasoning Syllabus

The Reasoning section evaluates aspirants’ logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. It includes questions of both verbal and non-verbal reasoning, such as:

  • Number & Alphabetical Series
  • Coding-Decoding
  • Analogy
  • Odd one Out
  • Syllogism
  • Directions Sense
  • Ranking
  • Non-verbal: Paper Folding & Cutting, Mirror Image, Embedded or Completing the Image, Counting Figure
  • Blood relations
  • Matrix
  • Mathematical Calculations
  • Words order according to the dictionary

SSC MTS Syllabus for English

The SSC MTS English Syllabus includes topics like synonyms antonyms, idioms & phrases, sentence rearrangement and more. Basic level of questions will be asked. Refer to the table below to know SSC MTS Syllabus 2025 for English.

English

Spot the error

Fill in the blanks

Synonyms Antonyms

Spelling/detecting misspelt words

Idioms Phrases

One word substitution

Improvement of sentences

Comprehension Passage

SSC MTS Havaldar Syllabus 2025 GK

The General Awareness section focuses on current affairs and general knowledge. Key topics are listed below:

  • Indian History, Culture, and Heritage
  • Geography (India and World)
  • Indian Polity and Constitution
  • Economy
  • Sports
  • Awards and Honours
  • Books and Authors
  • Important Dates and Events
  • Science and Technology
  • Environment and Ecology
  • Current Affairs (National and International)

