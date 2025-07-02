SSC MTS Syllabus 2025 is prescribed by the Staff Selection Commission along with the official notification. With the exam scheduled for 20 September to 24 October, aspirants must be well-versed with the syllabus for all the subjects. Having a thorough understanding of the SSC MTS Syllabus to ensure they dont miss out on important topics and outperform in the exam with flying colours! This article outlines latest SSC MTS Syllabus for English, GK, Numerical Aptitude and Reasoning along with exam pattern and marking scheme. Also, find the SSC MTS Syllabus PDF in Hindi and English here. SSC MTS Syllabus 2025 The Staff Selection Commission has announced a total of 1075 vacancies for the post of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. The last date to apply online for SSC MTS is July 24. SSC MTS syllabus consists of a single stage: an online written exam, which encompasses four subjects:

English Language Quantitative Aptitude General Intelligence and Reasoning General Awareness Here, we have discussed SSC MTS Syllabus in a detailed manner which will help candidates prepare a robust study plan and choose the best book for the preparation. SSC MTS Syllabus PDF Download Having a subject-wise SSC MTS Syllabus PDF in your kitty ensures you stay on the track and cover all the topics. It will also help you strategize your preparation by allocating more time to subjects you are weak in. SSC MTS Syllabus PDF Free Download SSC MTS Exam Pattern The selection process differs for the posts of Multitasking Staff and Havaldar. While both posts require candidates to clear an online written examination, however, those applying for the Havaldar post must also qualify a physical endurance and measurement test.

SSC MTS Paper 1 Exam Pattern SSC MTS Paper 1 exam is divided into two sessions and both are conducted on the same day. It is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) comprising 90 objective-type questions for 280 marks. It is conducted in online mode. Each question carries weightage of 3 marks. There will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer in Session 2 while there will be no negative marking in Session 1. The exam is bilingual — available in both English and Hindi (except for the English section). Check the complete SSC MTS exam pattern for Paper 1 in the table below: Subjects No. Of Questions Marks Duration Session 1 Numerical and Mathematical Ability 20 60 45 minutes Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving 20 60 Total 40 120 Session 2 General Awareness 25 75 45 minutes English Language and Comprehension 25 75 Total 50 150

SSC MTS Syllabus 2025 for Paper 1 SSC MTS Paper 1 Syllabus includes four subjects: Reasoning, English, GK and Numerical Aptitude. Aspirants must familiarize themselves with the latest syllabus to ensure they cover all topics and can effectively attempt the questions in the exam. Those who will qualify paper 1 will proceed to the subsequent stages. Check the subject-wise SSC MTS Havaldar Syllabus here. SSC MTS Syllabus for Numerical Aptitude Usually, SSC asks 10th level quant questions on topics like, percentage, profit & loss, compound interest, number system, simple interest etc. Candidates having a basic knowledge and understanding of these topics will be able to score marks easily. Number System/HCF/LCM Percentage, Average Time & Work Profit & Loss Ratio, Mixture & Allegation Time Speed Distance CI & SI Geometry Mensuration Trigonometry DI Algebra

SSC MTS Reasoning Syllabus The Reasoning section evaluates aspirants’ logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. It includes questions of both verbal and non-verbal reasoning, such as: Number & Alphabetical Series

Coding-Decoding

Analogy

Odd one Out

Syllogism

Directions Sense

Ranking

Non-verbal: Paper Folding & Cutting, Mirror Image, Embedded or Completing the Image, Counting Figure

Blood relations

Matrix

Mathematical Calculations

Words order according to the dictionary SSC MTS Syllabus for English The SSC MTS English Syllabus includes topics like synonyms antonyms, idioms & phrases, sentence rearrangement and more. Basic level of questions will be asked. Refer to the table below to know SSC MTS Syllabus 2025 for English. English Spot the error Fill in the blanks Synonyms Antonyms Spelling/detecting misspelt words Idioms Phrases One word substitution Improvement of sentences Comprehension Passage