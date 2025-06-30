Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

SSC MTS Eligibility 2025: Age Limit, Qualification and Physical Eligibility Criteria

SSC MTS Eligibility 2025: SSC aims to fill 1075 vacancies for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar posts. Any 10th pass candidates must be between 18 to 25/27 years of age to be eligible. Check the SSC MTS age limit, educational qualification, nationality, etc.

Meenu Solanki
ByMeenu Solanki
Jun 30, 2025, 18:50 IST
SSC MTS Havaldar Eligibility: Check Qualification & Age Limit for SC, OBC, UR, ST
SSC MTS Havaldar Eligibility: Check Qualification & Age Limit for SC, OBC, UR, ST

SSC MTS Eligibility 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has announced 1075 vacancies for the recruitment of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar posts. Interested aspirants can apply online for the advertised posts from June 26 to July 24, 2025, only at the official website. Before applying, they must carefully read the official notification to determine whether they are qualified for the role. It provides a breakdown of the age limit, academic qualifications, nationality, and other key eligibility factors. The details provided by the candidates in their applications will be verified by the exam authorities at the time of document verification. Further details about the eligibility criteria for SSC MTS Havaldar Vacancy are discussed on this page.

SSC MTS Eligibility 2025

The Staff Selection Commission has specified the eligibility criteria for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar posts in the official notification PDF. Candidates must provide correct information about their eligibility and identity in the application form to avoid disqualification of their candidature at any stage. To be eligible, they must have passed the Matriculation exam or equivalent from a recognised board. Additionally, candidates should be between 18 to 25 years of age for the Multitasking Staff post and 18 to 27 years for the Havaldar post. However, relaxation shall be given in the upper age limit of the reserved categories. In this article, we have compiled SSC MTS eligibility in terms of age limit, qualification, nationality, and more for candidates’ reference.

SSC MTS Apply Online Link

SSC MTS Age Limit 2025

The age limit is an important factor in the SSC MTS eligibility criteria. As per the official notification, the cut-off date for determining age is fixed as 01-08-2025. The minimum age of the applicants must be 18 years when applying for this post. Candidates born not before 02.08.2000 and not later than 01.08.2007 can apply for MTS. On the other hand, applicants born not before 02.08.1998 and not later than 01.08.2007 can apply for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN, and a few MTS posts in various departments. Check the minimum and maximum SSC MTS age limit shared below:

Minimum Age

18 years

Maximum Age

MTS: 25 years

Havaldar and a few MTS posts: 27 years

SSC MTS Age Limit Relaxation

There shall be a permissible relaxation in the upper age limit of the applicants belonging to different categories, such as SC/ST, OBC, PwBD, etc. Here is the category-wise SSC MTS age limit relaxation tabulated below:

Category

Age Relaxation

SC/ ST

5 years

OBC

3 years

PwBD (Unreserved/EWS)

10 years

PwBD (OBC)

13 years

PwBD (SC/ ST)

15 years

Ex-Servicemen (ESM)

03 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age.

Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof. 

03 years

Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST) 

08 years

Central Government Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of online applications.

Up to 40 years of age.

Central Government Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of online applications.

Up to 45 years of age.

Widows/Divorced Women/Women judicially separated and who are not remarried

Up to 35 years of age

Widows/Divorced Women/Women judicially separated and who are not remarried (SC/ST)

Up to 40 years of age

SSC MTS Educational Qualification

The next important factor of SSC MTS Eligibility is educational qualification. Aspirants must have passed the Matriculation exam or equivalent from a recognised Board as on or before 01-08-2025, when applying for the post. During the document verification, they will be required to submit the relevant certificates, i.e. Mark sheets, Provisional Certificates, etc, to support their eligibility claims.

SSC MTS Eligibility 2025: Nationality

Applicants must possess the requisite nationality when applying for SSC MTS vacancies. They must be either:

(a) a citizen of India, or

(b) a subject of Nepal, or

(c) a subject of Bhutan, or

(d) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania(Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Documents Required to Prove SSC MTS Havaldar Eligibility

Candidates must fill out the MTS application form with valid details and documents. All the details furnished by them will be verified at the time of document verification. They will have to produce documentary evidence to prove the accuracy of their eligibility claims. Failing to do so may lead to the cancellation of their candidature. The list of documents required to prove SSC MTS Eligibility is as follows:

  • Proof of Date of Birth
  • Marksheet and Certificates of Educational Qualification
  • Caste Certificate, if any
  • Disability Certificate, if any
  • Valid Photo ID Proof
  • Other Relevant Documents

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • What is the SSC MTS Educational Qualification?
    +
    Applicants must have passed the Matriculation exam or equivalent from a recognised board.
  • What is the SSC MTS Havaldar age limit?
    +
    The age limit for SSC MTS ranges from 18 to 25 and 18 to 27 years for Havaldar posts.
  • What is the SSC MTS Eligibility?
    +
    Any 10th pass candidates who are at least 18 years old can apply for the SSC MTS vacancy.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News