SSC MTS Eligibility 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has announced 1075 vacancies for the recruitment of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar posts. Interested aspirants can apply online for the advertised posts from June 26 to July 24, 2025, only at the official website. Before applying, they must carefully read the official notification to determine whether they are qualified for the role. It provides a breakdown of the age limit, academic qualifications, nationality, and other key eligibility factors. The details provided by the candidates in their applications will be verified by the exam authorities at the time of document verification. Further details about the eligibility criteria for SSC MTS Havaldar Vacancy are discussed on this page. SSC MTS Eligibility 2025 The Staff Selection Commission has specified the eligibility criteria for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar posts in the official notification PDF. Candidates must provide correct information about their eligibility and identity in the application form to avoid disqualification of their candidature at any stage. To be eligible, they must have passed the Matriculation exam or equivalent from a recognised board. Additionally, candidates should be between 18 to 25 years of age for the Multitasking Staff post and 18 to 27 years for the Havaldar post. However, relaxation shall be given in the upper age limit of the reserved categories. In this article, we have compiled SSC MTS eligibility in terms of age limit, qualification, nationality, and more for candidates’ reference.

The age limit is an important factor in the SSC MTS eligibility criteria. As per the official notification, the cut-off date for determining age is fixed as 01-08-2025. The minimum age of the applicants must be 18 years when applying for this post. Candidates born not before 02.08.2000 and not later than 01.08.2007 can apply for MTS. On the other hand, applicants born not before 02.08.1998 and not later than 01.08.2007 can apply for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN, and a few MTS posts in various departments. Check the minimum and maximum SSC MTS age limit shared below: Minimum Age 18 years Maximum Age MTS: 25 years Havaldar and a few MTS posts: 27 years SSC MTS Age Limit Relaxation There shall be a permissible relaxation in the upper age limit of the applicants belonging to different categories, such as SC/ST, OBC, PwBD, etc. Here is the category-wise SSC MTS age limit relaxation tabulated below:

Category Age Relaxation SC/ ST 5 years OBC 3 years PwBD (Unreserved/EWS) 10 years PwBD (OBC) 13 years PwBD (SC/ ST) 15 years Ex-Servicemen (ESM) 03 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age. Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof. 03 years Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST) 08 years Central Government Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of online applications. Up to 40 years of age. Central Government Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of online applications. Up to 45 years of age. Widows/Divorced Women/Women judicially separated and who are not remarried Up to 35 years of age Widows/Divorced Women/Women judicially separated and who are not remarried (SC/ST) Up to 40 years of age

SSC MTS Educational Qualification The next important factor of SSC MTS Eligibility is educational qualification. Aspirants must have passed the Matriculation exam or equivalent from a recognised Board as on or before 01-08-2025, when applying for the post. During the document verification, they will be required to submit the relevant certificates, i.e. Mark sheets, Provisional Certificates, etc, to support their eligibility claims. SSC MTS Eligibility 2025: Nationality Applicants must possess the requisite nationality when applying for SSC MTS vacancies. They must be either: (a) a citizen of India, or (b) a subject of Nepal, or (c) a subject of Bhutan, or (d) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania(Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.