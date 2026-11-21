Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 Complete Winners List: The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 recognised outstanding performances and contributions in the Indian and international entertainment industries. The awards celebrated the work of actors, actresses, filmmakers, music directors, singers, television artists and other professionals associated with cinema. This year's winners list features several popular films and well-known personalities. Dhurandhar received major recognition, winning awards in categories such as Best Film, Best Actor, Best Director and Best Music Director. Meanwhile, Saiyaara also secured multiple awards, including Best Actress, Song of the Year and Best Playback Singer. Apart from Indian cinema, the awards also recognised international films and artists, including Taylor Swift, James Cameron, Michael B. Jordan and Jessie Buckley.

Here is the complete category-wise winners list of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026, along with the major highlights. OFFICIAL WINNERS | DPIFF AWARDS 2026 Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival proudly announces winners across 41 categories, celebrating excellence in Indian & International Cinema, Web Series, Television, Music and Short Films. 📅 20 Nov 2026 | 📍 Mumbai, India #DPIFF2026 #DPIFF — Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) November 20, 2026 Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026: Overview Particulars Details Award Name Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards Year 2026 Main Focus Indian and International Cinema Best Film Dhurandhar Best Actor Ranveer Singh Best Actress Aneet Padda Critics Best Film Kantara: Chapter 1 Best Web Series The Ba**ds of Bollywood International Artist of the Year Taylor Swift

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026: Complete Winners List The 2026 winners list covers several categories, including feature films, acting, direction, music, web series, television and international cinema. Check the complete list of award categories and their winners below. Film Awards 2026 Award Category Winner Best Film Dhurandhar Best Actor Ranveer Singh (Dhurandhar) Best Actress Aneet Padda (Saiyaara) Critics Best Film Kantara: Chapter 1 Critics Best Actor Rishab Shetty (Kantara: Chapter 1) Critics Best Actress Yami Gautam Dhar (Haq) Best Director Aditya Dhar (Dhurandhar) Producer of the Year Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar (Dhurandhar) Best Cinematographer Arvind S. Kashyap (Kantara: Chapter 1) Best Choreographer Sandy Master (Coolie - Monica) Best Screenplay and Dialogue Reshu Nath (Haq) Best Actor in a Supporting Role Vineet Kumar Singh (Chhaava) Best Actor in a Negative Role Akshaye Khanna (Dhurandhar) Best Actor in a Comic Role Riteish Deshmukh (Housefull 5)

Music Awards 2026 Award Category Winner Best Lyricist Irshad Kamil (Saiyaara - Title Track) Artist of the Year Karan Aujla Song of the Year Saiyaara (Saiyaara) Comedian of the Year Samay Raina Best Music Director Shashwat Sachdev (Dhurandhar) Best Playback Singer Faheem Abdullah (Saiyaara - Title Track) Outstanding Contribution in Music Industry Ilaiyaraaja Outstanding Contribution in Film Industry Kamal Haasan Web Series Awards 2026 Award Category Winner Best Web Series The Ba**ds of Bollywood Best Director in a Web Series Aryan Khan (The Ba**ds of Bollywood) Best Actor in a Web Series Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok Season 2) Best Actress in a Web Series Shefali Shah (Delhi Crime Season 3) Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Web Series) Vinay Pathak (Gram Chikitsalay) Best Actress in a Negative Role (Web Series) Huma Qureshi (Delhi Crime Season 3)

Television Awards 2026 Award Category Winner Television Series of the Year Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Best Actor in a Television Series Amar Upadhyay (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2) Best Actress in a Television Series Smriti Irani (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2) International Film Awards 2026 Award Category Winner Best International Feature Film Avatar: Fire and Ash Best Director in an International Feature Film Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another) Best Actor in an International Feature Film Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) Best Actress in an International Feature Film Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) International Artist of the Year Taylor Swift Outstanding Contribution in Global Cinema James Cameron Short Film Awards 2026

Award Category Winner Best Short Film Madhuri - End Is Beginning by Saiyed Shahid Khan Best Short Film (First Runner-Up) Jahaan - The Last Gift by Rahul Shetty Best Short Film (Second Runner-Up) In Half by Jorge Morais Best Short Film (Third Runner-Up) Tea Kottu'83 by Sai Harini Vasanth Major Highlights of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 The 2026 winners list includes several important names from the Indian entertainment industry. Here are some major highlights of this year's awards. 1. Dhurandhar Wins Best Film Award Dhurandhar Wins Best Film Award at DPIFF 2026! Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 – India’s Most Prestigious Film Festival & Award Ceremony Proudly honours Dhurandhar with the prestigious Best Film Award, recognising its compelling storytelling, cinematic excellence and remarkable contribution to contemporary Indian Cinema. Heartiest congratulations to the entire Dhurandhar cast, crew and creative team on this distinguished honour and outstanding cinematic achievement! 📍 20th November 2026 | Mumbai, India @AdityaDharFilms @B62Studios @jiostudios @LokeshDharB62 @RanveerOfficial @ActorMadhavan @duttsanjay @AkshayeKhanna @rampalarjun @NetflixIndia #Dhurandhar #BestFilm #IndianCinema #DPIFF #DPIFF2026 — Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) November 20, 2026

Dhurandhar received recognition in several major categories. The film won Best Film, while its lead actor Ranveer Singh received the Best Actor award. Director Aditya Dhar was honoured with the Best Director award. Akshaye Khanna also received recognition for his negative role in the film. Shashwat Sachdev won Best Music Director for Dhurandhar. 2. Ranveer Singh Wins Best Actor for Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh Wins Best Actor Award for Dhurandhar at DPIFF 2026! Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 – India’s Most Prestigious Film Festival & Award Ceremony Proudly honours Ranveer Singh with the prestigious Best Actor Award for his exceptional performance in Dhurandhar, recognising his remarkable artistry, powerful screen presence and outstanding contribution to Indian Cinema. Heartiest congratulations to Ranveer Singh on this distinguished honour and remarkable cinematic achievement! 📍 20th November 2026 | Mumbai, India @RanveerOfficial @jiostudios @NetflixIndia @B62Studios @AdityaDharFilms #RanveerSingh #Dhurandhar #BestActor #DPIFF #DPIFF2026 — Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) November 20, 2026

Ranveer Singh Wins Best Actor Award for Dhurandhar at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026. He has been proudly honours with the prestigious Best Actor Award for his exceptional performance in Dhurandhar, recognising his remarkable artistry, powerful screen presence and outstanding contribution to Indian Cinema. 3. Aneet Padda Wins Best Actress for Saiyaara Aneet Padda Wins Best Actress Award for Saiyaara at DPIFF 2026! Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 – India’s Most Prestigious Film Festival & Award Ceremony Proudly honours Aneet Padda with the prestigious Best Actress Award for her exceptional performance in Saiyaara, recognising her emotional depth, captivating screen presence and remarkable contribution to contemporary Indian Cinema. Heartiest congratulations to Aneet Padda on this distinguished honour and outstanding cinematic achievement! 📍 20th November 2026 | Mumbai, India @yrf @NetflixIndia @AneetPaddaFC @aneetpadda_ @AneetPadda_FC @_aneetpadda @aneet_padda @TeamAneetPadda #AneetPadda #Saiyaara #BestActress #DPIFF #DPIFF2026 — Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) November 20, 2026

Aneet Padda received the Best Actress award for her performance in Saiyaara. The film also received recognition in the music categories. Its title track won Song of the Year, while lyricist Irshad Kamil received the Best Lyricist award. Faheem Abdullah was named Best Playback Singer for the same song. 4. Kantara: Chapter 1 Wins Critics' Awards Kantara: Chapter 1 Wins Critics Best Film Award at DPIFF 2026! Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 – India’s Most Prestigious Film Festival & Award Ceremony Proudly honours Kantara: Chapter 1 with the prestigious Critics Best Film Award, recognising its powerful storytelling, cultural depth, compelling visual narrative and outstanding contribution to Indian Cinema. Heartiest congratulations to the entire Kantara: Chapter 1 team on this distinguished honour and remarkable cinematic achievement! 📍 20th November 2026 | Mumbai, India @shetty_rishab @hombalefilms @PrimeVideoIN #KantaraChapter1 #CriticsBestFilm #IndianCinema #DPIFF #DPIFF2026 — Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) November 20, 2026

Kantara: Chapter 1 received the Critics Best Film award. Its lead actor, Rishab Shetty, was recognised as Critics Best Actor. Cinematographer Arvind S. Kashyap also received the Best Cinematographer award for his work on the film. 5. Aryan Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat Receive Web Series Awards The web series category recognised several popular digital entertainment personalities. The Ba**ds of Bollywood received the Best Web Series award, while Aryan Khan won Best Director in a Web Series. Aryan Khan Wins Best Director in a Web Series Award for The Ba***ds of Bollywood at DPIFF 2026! Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 – India’s Most Prestigious Film Festival & Award Ceremony Proudly honours Aryan Khan with the prestigious Best Director in a Web Series Award for The Ba***ds of Bollywood, recognising his distinctive directorial vision, creative storytelling and remarkable contribution to contemporary Indian digital entertainment. Heartiest congratulations to Aryan Khan on this distinguished honour and outstanding achievement in his directorial journey! 📍 20th November 2026 | Mumbai, India @RedChilliesEnt @iamsrk @NetflixIndia #AryanKhan #TheBadsOfBollywood #BestWebSeriesDirector #DPIFF #DPIFF2026 — Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) November 20, 2026

Jaideep Ahlawat received the Best Actor in a Web Series award for Paatal Lok Season 2. Shefali Shah, Vinay Pathak and Huma Qureshi were also among the winners. Jaideep Ahlawat Wins Best Actor in a Web Series Award for Paatal Lok Season 2 at DPIFF 2026! Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 – India’s Most Prestigious Film Festival & Award Ceremony Proudly honours Jaideep Ahlawat with the prestigious Best Actor in a Web Series Award for his exceptional performance in Paatal Lok Season 2, recognising his powerful character portrayal, emotional depth and extraordinary command of performance-driven storytelling. Heartiest congratulations to Jaideep Ahlawat on this distinguished honour and remarkable achievement in Indian digital entertainment! 📍 20th November 2026 | Mumbai, India @JaideepAhlawat @PrimeVideo @PrimeVideoIN #JaideepAhlawat #PaatalLokSeason2 #BestWebSeriesActor #DPIFF #DPIFF2026 — Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) November 20, 2026

6. Taylor Swift and James Cameron Get International Recognition Taylor Swift Wins International Artist of the Year Award at DPIFF 2026! Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 – India’s Most Prestigious Film Festival & Award Ceremony Proudly honours Taylor Swift with the prestigious International Artist of the Year Award, recognising her extraordinary musical artistry, global cultural influence and remarkable contributions to contemporary music, song writing and live entertainment. Heartiest congratulations to Taylor Swift on this distinguished honour and exceptional achievements that continue to inspire audiences across the world! 📍 20th November 2026 | Mumbai, India @taylorswift13 #TaylorSwift #InternationalArtistOfTheYear #GlobalMusic #DPIFF #DPIFF2026 — Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) November 20, 2026